Software-update: WinMerge 2.16.25 bèta

WinMerge logo (60 pix)Er is een nieuwe ontwikkelversie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of mappen met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patchbestanden aanmaken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

File compare
  • BugFix: Selection in "Replace" by regular expression doesn't work with \n
    (#1556)
  • BugFix: WinMerge hangs for a certain regex search & replace action for
    clearing all lines not containing '%' (#1575)
  • Add html5 keywords to crystaledit (PR #1565)
  • Add css keywords to crystaledit (PR #1572)
  • Preliminary exit (performance optimization) for Scrollbars calculation
    (PR #1574, #1573)
  • Fix issue #1583 Syntax highlighting for SQL leaves many things out.
    (PR #1591, #1583)
  • Starting Pane Consistency (#1598)
Binary compare
  • BugFix: Crash 0xc0000409 (#1544)
  • Binary compare: Allow 64bit versions to open files larger than 2GB
    (PR #1549)
Folder compare
  • BugFix: Fix the problem that WinMerge crashes when pressing the "OK" button
    in the "Display Columns" dialog in the debug version. (PR #1568)
  • BugFix: Crash when copying files/folders (#1558)
  • BugFix: File Duplication Bug In Outputted Zips (#1588)
  • BugFix: Fixed problem with scrolling to unexpected position when expanding
    folders (osdn.net #46061)
  • BugFix: Fixed incorrect links to files with # in filename in folder
    comparison report (osdn.net #46082)
  • Changes the display processing of the "Comparison result" column for a 3-way
    folder comparison. (PR #1545)
  • Add "Copy All Displayed Columns" to the context menu of the folder compare
    window. (PR #1615)
Options dialog
  • Added Auto-reload modified files option (PR #1611)

Translation updates:

Others
  • png optimization(loss less) (PR #1541)
  • Fields rearranged for size optimization (PR #1576)
  • refactoring Diff3.h (PR #1577)
  • Fix: Mismatch between keyword list and comments (PR #1578)
  • DiffFileData optimization for same-files (PR #1579)
  • Fixed potentially wrong SubEditList ReadOnly attribute storage; refactoring
    (PR #1580)
  • CheckForInvalidUtf8 performance improvement; code cleanup (PR #1582)
  • Update unicoder.cpp (PR #1584)
  • unicoder.cpp light performance improvements (PR #1586)
  • Update markdown.cpp (PR #1590)
  • Add a feature for debugging. (PR #1595)
Known issues
  • Shell integration does not open winmerge when selecting two folders (#1619)
  • Suggestion to make the result of image comparison more reliable (#1391)
  • Crashes when comparing large files (#325)
  • Very slow to compare significantly different directories (#322)
  • Vertical scrollbar breaks after pasting text (#296)

WinMerge 2.16.0 screenshot (620 pix)

