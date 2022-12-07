Software-update: Audacity 3.2.2

Audacity logo (75 pix) Versie 3.2.2 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt onder meer Nyquist-, vst- en ladspa-plug-ins. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Audacity 3.2.2

This is a patch release for Audacity 3.2. It enables use of VST2 as realtime effects and fixes some bugs.

  • #2850 VST2 effects are now realtime capable.
    Additional plugins have been added to plugins.audacityteam.org
  • #3696 Improved accessibility of the meters
  • #3769 Fixed a crash when editing some macro parameters
  • #3792 Fixed some play commands getting stuck in play mode
  • #3670 Audacity no longer quietly discards changes in realtime effects but instead asks if you want to save before quitting
  • #3838 Plugin scanning now lets you skip individual plugins if scanning gets stuck on them
  • #3980 Plugin scanning no longer produces "Audacity crashed" windows when a plugin fails validation,
    and no longer shows the plugins in the macOS dock during validation
  • #3883 Fixed an issue with labels losing focus on macOS Ventura
  • Fixed various plugin-specific issues

Versienummer 3.2.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Audacity
Download https://www.fosshub.com/Audacity.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-12-2022 06:49
6 • submitter: danmark_ori

07-12-2022 • 06:49

6

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Audacity

Update-historie

12-06 Audacity 3.7.8 10
12-12 Audacity 3.7.7 0
05-12 Audacity 3.7.6 6
08-'25 Audacity 3.7.5 1
06-'25 Audacity 3.7.4 6
03-'25 Audacity 3.7.3 0
03-'25 Audacity 3.7.2 1
12-'24 Audacity 3.7.1 1
10-'24 Audacity 3.7.0 0
09-'24 Audacity 3.6.4 5
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Jets 7 december 2022 10:49
@Qalo Thanx, maar toch jammer dat dit niet te realiseren is met het scrollwieltje van de muis, als je ctrl wieltje gebruikt dan werkt dat helemaal niet fijn
Qalo
@Jets7 december 2022 11:11
Waarom werkt CTRL+wieltje niet fijn volgens jou? Ik vind dat persoonlijk prima werken. Je geeft één klik op het gebied waar je naartoe wil, druk vervolgens op de CRTL-toets en het zoomt in op het gebied. Of als alternatief: selecteer een gebied en druk vervolgens op de knop "Selectie in de breedte passen". Als je die knop nu een sneltoets geeft (als die niet al aanwezig is) ben je er ook.

Gewoon een beetje proberen wat voor jou het fijnst werkt. Bij Audacity zit je gelukkig niet vast aan één (opgelegde) werkwijze. Je kunt wat dat betreft het hele programma remappen naar jouw wensen (wat ik gedaan heb). Moeilijk of ingewikkeld is dat (gelukkig) niet. En als je dat gedaan hebt, vergeet dan niet je hele remap te exporteren en ergens te bewaren voor latere hergebruik. Mocht je bijvoorbeeld Audacity op een andere machine gebruiken, of je installeert je systeem opnieuw, dan hoef je alleen je eigen remap te importeren en kun je weer verder waar je gebleven was, in plaats van de hele zwik weer opnieuw in te stellen. :)
Jets @Qalo7 december 2022 14:15
Waarom ik het niet fijn vind zal persoonlijk zijn denk ik, ik ben nog gewend aan CoolEdit, heeeeel lang geleden. Wat je zegt moet ik ter harte nemen, ik moet me er gewoon eens beter in verdiepen, ik ga er gemakshalve vanuit dat het al optimaal staat afgesteld en dat is natuurlijk niet zo, gezien het persoonlijk soms is

Dank voor je tips en reactie :)
Jets 7 december 2022 06:57
Mijn goto als ik de muziek wil overzetten van tape naar digitaal, alhoewel ik de navigatie wel wat lastig vind (zoomen etc) voor een gratis software pakket heel fijn
Qalo
@Jets7 december 2022 10:32
Om het jezelf makkelijker te maken kun je eventueel sneltoetsen instellen. Veel toetsencombinaties zijn al vooraf ingesteld, maar je kunt zelf ook toetsencombinaties toevoegen en je eigen toetsvoorkeuren mappen. Dit doe je bij "Bewerken" > "Voorkeuren", en dan onder het onderdeel "Toetsenbord".

Ik heb zelf een complete remap gedaan omdat ik bepaalde toetsencombinaties niet logisch vond. Nu heb ik bijvoorbeeld al mijn plugins onder een Shift-toets of Shift+Alt-combinatie gestopt. Zaken zoals knippen (CTRL+X), kopiëren (CTRL-C) en plakken (CTRL+V) heb ik wel zoveel mogelijk standaard gehouden, omdat dit nu eenmaal de combinatie is onder vele programma's als het om die functie gaat.

Voor wat betreft zoomen is volgens mij ook al vooraf een toets(combinatie) ingesteld. Kijk het even na in het overzicht onder "Toetsenbord". Er zijn verschillende manieren om een toetscombinatie of functie op te zoeken.

Hoewel ik nog steeds erg enthousiast ben over Audacity ben ik wel bang dat ze straks een hoop bloat toe gaan voegen. Nu valt het nog mee, maar ik vrees dat het in de toekomst weleens kan veranderen. En de forks van Audacity is nog steeds niet helemaal van de grond gekomen.
Gerard001a 7 december 2022 13:37
Een heel fijn programma wat ik veel gebruik ten volle tevredenheid
De paar kleine nadelen neem ik graag op de koop toe 😉
Ben er al met al blij mee dat er nog steeds gratis software pakketten bestaan 👍

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