Versie 3.2.2 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt onder meer Nyquist-, vst- en ladspa-plug-ins. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Audacity 3.2.2
This is a patch release for Audacity 3.2. It enables use of VST2 as realtime effects and fixes some bugs.
- #2850 VST2 effects are now realtime capable.
Additional plugins have been added to plugins.audacityteam.org
- #3696 Improved accessibility of the meters
- #3769 Fixed a crash when editing some macro parameters
- #3792 Fixed some play commands getting stuck in play mode
- #3670 Audacity no longer quietly discards changes in realtime effects but instead asks if you want to save before quitting
- #3838 Plugin scanning now lets you skip individual plugins if scanning gets stuck on them
- #3980 Plugin scanning no longer produces "Audacity crashed" windows when a plugin fails validation,
and no longer shows the plugins in the macOS dock during validation
- #3883 Fixed an issue with labels losing focus on macOS Ventura
- Fixed various plugin-specific issues