Software-update: PowerToys 0.65.0

PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 0.65.0 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan op dit moment uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien.

Highlights
  • The codebase was upgraded to work with .NET 7.
  • Quick Accent can now show a description of the selected character.
  • ColorPicker now supports adding custom formats.
Known issues General
  • Downgraded the ModernWPF dependency to 0.9.4 to avoid issues on certain virtualization technologies. (This was a hotfix for 0.64)
  • Upgraded and fixed the code to work with .NET 7.
Always on Top
  • Added telemetry for the pinning/unpinning events.
Awake
  • Added telemetry.
  • Removed exiting Awake from the tray icon when starting from the runner. Utilities started from the runner should be disabled in the Settings to avoid discrepancies.
Color Picker
  • Fixed an infinite loop due to a looping UI refresh. (This was a hotfix for 0.64)
  • Added a feature to allow users to create their own color formats.
FancyZones
  • Fixed an issue that caused turning off spaces between zones to not apply correctly. (This was a hotfix for 0.64)
  • Prevent the shift key press from trickling down to the focused window.
  • Fixed a bug causing FancyZones to try resizing hidden windows.
  • Fixed the focus layout preview being empty on first run in the editor.
  • Fixed UI margin in the "Create new layout" dialog.
  • Fixed window positioning issues when switching between virtual desktops.
  • Fixed snapping by hotkey in single zone layouts.
File explorer add-ons
  • Added .log file support to the Monaco preview handler.
File Locksmith
  • Query system and other users processes when elevated. (This was a hotfix for 0.64)
  • Icon and UI fixes.
Group Policy Objects
  • Removed a obsolete dependency from the admx file to fix importing on Intune.
Hosts File Editor
  • Added a scrollbar to the additional lines dialog.
  • Updated the plus icon.
  • Prevent the new entry content dialog from overlapping the title bar.
  • Updated the name for the additional lines feature.
  • Added a workaround for an issue causing the context menu not opening on right-click.
Image Resizer
  • Fixed a silent crash when trying to show the tier 1 context menu on Windows 11.
PowerToys Run
  • Added pinyin support to the search.
  • Fixed an error in the TimeZone plugin preventing searching for standard time zones.
  • Added the English abbreviations as fallbacks in the UnitConverter plugin.
Quick Accent
  • Added mappings for the mu, omicron, upsilon and thorn characters.
  • Added a setting to exclude apps from activating Quick Accent.
  • Fixed an issue causing the selector to trigger when leaving the lock screen.
  • Added the Croatian, Netherlands, Swedish and Welsh character sets.
  • Added support for more unicode characters.
  • Shift-space can now navigate backwards in the selector.
  • Added the Catalan accented characters.
  • Added the Kurdish accented characters.
  • Added the Serbian accented characters.
  • Added the Irish and Scottish accented characters.
  • Added the description for the currently selected character in the selector.
  • Fixed a bug causing the selector window to appear blank.
Runner
  • Fixed a crash on a racing condition accessing the IPC communication with Settings.
Settings
  • Fixed settings name in the QuickAccent page.
  • Added a message indicating there's no network available when looking for updates.
  • Fixed an error causing the backup/restore feature to not find the backup file.
  • Fixed localization for the "All apps" expression in the keyboard manager page.
  • UI refactoring, clean-up and bringing in modern controls.
  • Improved settings/OOBE screens text.
  • The backup/restore feature also backs up FancyZones layouts.
Shortcut Guide
  • Added a setting to make the shortcuts and taskbar icons have different configurable response times.
Video Conference Mute
  • Changed the warning about deprecating Video Conference Mute to saying it's going to go into legacy mode,
Documentation
  • Added the core team to COMMUNITY.md
Development
  • Fixed some errors in the GitHub issue templates.
  • Updated the Windows implementation library.
  • Added Hosts File Editor to the issue templates.
  • Turned on C++ code analysis and incrementally fixing warnings.
  • Cleaned up unused dependencies.
  • Fixed building on the latest MSVC.
  • Fixed multi-processor build on the latest MSBuild.
  • Added a message to suggest the feedback hub to the fabric bot triggers.
  • Optimized every png file with the zopfli algorithm.
  • Updated the .vsconfig file for a quicker development setup.
  • Fixed a language typo in the code.
  • Fixed wrong x86 target in the solution file.
  • Added a script to fail building when the nuget packages aren't consolidated.
  • Upgraded the Vanara.Invoke dependencies.
  • Upgraded and brought back the spell-checker.
  • Added a new dependencies feed and fixed release CI.

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.65.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.65.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-12-2022 05:56
9 • submitter: Anonymoussaurus

07-12-2022 • 05:56

9

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

24-06 PowerToys 0.100.1 15
10-06 PowerToys 0.100.0 10
28-04 PowerToys 0.99.0 9
27-03 PowerToys 0.98.1 0
18-03 PowerToys 0.98.0 14
10-02 PowerToys 0.97.2 3
28-01 PowerToys 0.97.1 6
20-01 PowerToys 0.97.0 7
26-11 PowerToys 0.96.1 3
19-11 PowerToys 0.96.0 1
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Reacties (9)

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Frappuccino 7 december 2022 10:16
Vanwaar die lage versienummers? Bij browsers heeft men er een sport van gemaakt om hele nummers omhoog te klappen. Is dit pakket nog niet versie 1 (of hoger) waardig?
Anonymoussaurus
@Frappuccino7 december 2022 12:59
Nee, daarom staat er ook 'Preview' tussen haakjes als je PowerToys zoekt in je startmenu.
Frappuccino @Anonymoussaurus7 december 2022 13:14
Nou vandaar de vraag dus. Hoe lang is dat nu al zo? Het gaat inmiddels over jaren.
Dan zou je toch verwachten dat het inmiddels wel als volle versie aan de man mag worden gebracht.
Anonymoussaurus
@Frappuccino7 december 2022 13:20
Eens. Ik vind het iig wel stabiel, dus snap ook niet waarom ze nog niet op 1.xx zitten. Lijkt er voorlopig ook nog niet aan te komen: https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/projects?type=classic, maar waarschijnlijk gaan ze heel wat nummers overslaan, want ik heb deze milestone gevonden: https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/milestone/8
beerse
@Frappuccino7 december 2022 18:08
Zolang het niet in versie 1 is zal de ondersteuning door de leverancier 'as is' zijn en mogelijk bij een volgende update zomaar bijgewerkt zijn. Ook kan het zomaar zijn dat functies worden aangepast of zomaar komen te vervallen bij volgende sub-nummers.
Aan de andere kant zullen tools met verise 0 ook niet zo snel in de standaard omgeving terecht komen, vooral vanwege wat hier boven staat.

Kijk hier op tweakers naar de vele tools die ook best wel lang in versie 0 zijn uitgekomen.
TheMoonMan0 7 december 2022 06:32
Toch geen fix op de Quick accent balk die op je scherm komt als je uit een vergrendeld systeem terug inlogt?
Ik dacht hier gelezen te hebben dat ze dat gingen fixen in deze patch.
Tuinhark @TheMoonMan07 december 2022 11:29
Zie:
Fixed a bug causing the selector window to appear blank.
Ik ervoer het probleem ook en het doet vermoeden dat het wel is opgelost.

:Y)
TheMoonMan0 @Tuinhark12 december 2022 10:34
net ontdekt dat de bug er nog steeds is :)
realmadridsi 7 december 2022 13:05
Fancy zones is echt een uitkomst als je met Ultra wide monitoren werkt!

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