Microsoft heeft versie 7.3 van PowerShell uitgebracht. PowerShell is een objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal voor taakautomatisering, die bestaat uit een command-line shell, een scripttaal en een framework voor configuratiebeheer. De software bestaat al sinds 2006 en is sinds versie 2.0 standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds eind 2016 is het opensource en ook beschikbaar voor Linux en macOS. PowerShell 7.3 is gebouwd met de eveneens net uitgekomen .NET versie 7. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
v7.3.0 Release of PowerShellGeneral Cmdlet Updates and Fixes
Tests
- Correct calling cmdlet
New-PSSessionOptionin script for
Restart-Computer(#18374)
Build and Packaging Improvements
- Add test for framework dependent package in release pipeline (Internal 23139)
Bump to use internal .NET 7 GA build (Internal 23096)
- Fix issues with building test artifacts (Internal 23116)
- Use
AzFileCopytask instead of
AzCopy.exe
- Remove
AzCopyinstallation from msixbundle step
- Add TSAUpload for APIScan (#18446)
- Add authenticode signing for assemblies on Linux builds (#18440)
- Do not remove
penimc_cor3.dllfrom build (#18438)
- Allow two-digit revisions in vPack package validation pattern (#18392)
- Bump
Microsoft.PowerShell.Nativefrom
7.3.0-rc.1to
7.3.0(#18413)
v7.3.0-RC1 Release of PowerShell
NOTE
Breaking Change
- PowerShell Direct is only supported on Windows 10, version 1809+
- Windows 7 is not supported anymore
Engine Updates and Fixes
- Update to use
ComputeCore.dllfor PowerShell Direct (#18194)
General Cmdlet Updates and Fixes
- On Unix, explicitly terminate the native process during cleanup only if it's not running in background (#18215)
Tests
- Remove the
ProcessorArchitectureportion from the full name as it's obsolete (#18320)
Build and Packaging Improvements
- Add missing
-Tag 'CI'to describe blocks. (#18317)
Bump to .NET 7 to
7.0.100-rc.2.22477.20(#18328)(#18286)
- Update ThirdPartyNotices (Internal 22987)
- Remove API sets (#18304) (#18376)
- Do not cleanup
pwsh.deps.jsonfor framework dependent packages (#18300)
- Bump
Microsoft.PowerShell.Nativefrom
7.3.0-preview.1to
7.3.0-rc.1(#18217)
- Remove unnecessary native dependencies from the package (#18213)
- Make the link to minimal package blob public during release (#18158)
- Create tasks to collect and publish hashes for build files. (#18276)(#18277)
- Add branch counter to compliance build (#18214)
- Move APIScan to compliance build (#18191)
- Update MSI exit message (#18137)
- Remove XML files for min-size package (#18189)