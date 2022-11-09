Microsoft heeft versie 7.3 van PowerShell uitgebracht. PowerShell is een objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal voor taakautomatisering, die bestaat uit een command-line shell, een scripttaal en een framework voor configuratiebeheer. De software bestaat al sinds 2006 en is sinds versie 2.0 standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds eind 2016 is het opensource en ook beschikbaar voor Linux en macOS. PowerShell 7.3 is gebouwd met de eveneens net uitgekomen .NET versie 7. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

v7.3.0 Release of PowerShell General Cmdlet Updates and Fixes Correct calling cmdlet New-PSSessionOption in script for Restart-Computer (#18374) Tests Add test for framework dependent package in release pipeline (Internal 23139) Build and Packaging Improvements Bump to use internal .NET 7 GA build (Internal 23096) Fix issues with building test artifacts (Internal 23116)

Use AzFileCopy task instead of AzCopy.exe

task instead of Remove AzCopy installation from msixbundle step

installation from msixbundle step Add TSAUpload for APIScan (#18446)

Add authenticode signing for assemblies on Linux builds (#18440)

Do not remove penimc_cor3.dll from build (#18438)

from build (#18438) Allow two-digit revisions in vPack package validation pattern (#18392)

Bump Microsoft.PowerShell.Native from 7.3.0-rc.1 to 7.3.0 (#18413) v7.3.0-RC1 Release of PowerShell NOTE PowerShell Direct is only supported on Windows 10, version 1809+

Windows 7 is not supported anymore Breaking Change Update to use ComputeCore.dll for PowerShell Direct (#18194) Engine Updates and Fixes On Unix, explicitly terminate the native process during cleanup only if it's not running in background (#18215) General Cmdlet Updates and Fixes Remove the ProcessorArchitecture portion from the full name as it's obsolete (#18320) Tests Add missing -Tag 'CI' to describe blocks. (#18317) Build and Packaging Improvements Bump to .NET 7 to 7.0.100-rc.2.22477.20 (#18328)(#18286) Update ThirdPartyNotices (Internal 22987)

Remove API sets (#18304) (#18376)

Do not cleanup pwsh.deps.json for framework dependent packages (#18300)

for framework dependent packages (#18300) Bump Microsoft.PowerShell.Native from 7.3.0-preview.1 to 7.3.0-rc.1 (#18217)

from to (#18217) Remove unnecessary native dependencies from the package (#18213)

Make the link to minimal package blob public during release (#18158)

Create tasks to collect and publish hashes for build files. (#18276)(#18277)

Add branch counter to compliance build (#18214)

Move APIScan to compliance build (#18191)

Update MSI exit message (#18137)

Remove XML files for min-size package (#18189)