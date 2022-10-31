Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. In versie 8.0.7097 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Scheduling If the scheduler fails to launch Reflect, a diagnostic error code will now appear in the scheduler history. SQL Backups SQL authentication credentials could fail to save causing scheduled backups to fail. This has been resolved. Technician's USB Media Expired Technician's USB sticks would sometimes crash on startup, rather than giving a "This Technicians' media has expired" message box. This has been resolved. Imaging ReFS volumes on dynamic disks were shown as "Unformatted" in Reflect Server. This has been resolved.

Restores and Clones. We've improved the handling of logical partitions on MBR disk to grow the containing extended partition to the end of the disk.

We've Improved the support for meta block groups on Linux EXT2+ formatted file-systems. Previously, fragmented Group Descriptors could cause the file system to show as unformatted Macrium Reflect General The trial registration process could be blocked on Server 2003. This has been resolved.

In dark mode, the Mount Exchange Backup dialog's backup tree was not being themed correctly. This has been resolved.

On the Scripts tab, the Add Script button will now always be enabled.

'mrauto.exe' caused Reflect to fail to start when using invalid chars in backup filename. This has been resolved.

A different backup file could be selected in Existing backups view after cancelling Run backup/Edit Comment/etc. This has been resolved. Macrium Image Guardian The Image Guardian Settings Events tab would not auto populate with Windows Events. This issue has been resolved. Various Various other minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.