Software-update: Macrium Reflect 8.0.7097

Macrium Reflect logo (75 pix) Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. In versie 8.0.7097 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Scheduling
  • If the scheduler fails to launch Reflect, a diagnostic error code will now appear in the scheduler history.
SQL Backups
  • SQL authentication credentials could fail to save causing scheduled backups to fail. This has been resolved.
Technician's USB Media
  • Expired Technician's USB sticks would sometimes crash on startup, rather than giving a "This Technicians' media has expired" message box. This has been resolved.
Imaging
  • ReFS volumes on dynamic disks were shown as "Unformatted" in Reflect Server. This has been resolved.
  • Restores and Clones. We've improved the handling of logical partitions on MBR disk to grow the containing extended partition to the end of the disk.
  • We've Improved the support for meta block groups on Linux EXT2+ formatted file-systems. Previously, fragmented Group Descriptors could cause the file system to show as unformatted
Macrium Reflect General
  • The trial registration process could be blocked on Server 2003. This has been resolved.
  • In dark mode, the Mount Exchange Backup dialog's backup tree was not being themed correctly. This has been resolved.
  • On the Scripts tab, the Add Script button will now always be enabled.
  • 'mrauto.exe' caused Reflect to fail to start when using invalid chars in backup filename. This has been resolved.
  • A different backup file could be selected in Existing backups view after cancelling Run backup/Edit Comment/etc. This has been resolved.
Macrium Image Guardian
  • The Image Guardian Settings Events tab would not auto populate with Windows Events. This issue has been resolved.
Various
  • Various other minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.

Versienummer 8.0.7097
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Paramount Software
Download https://www.macrium.com/reflectfree
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

31-10-2022 19:33
4 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

31-10-2022 • 19:33

4

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Reacties (4)

marcel-o 31 oktober 2022 21:13
Gebruikt dit al jaren.
'k zocht 'n oplossing om binnen een VM een image te kunnen maken.
De Bootable optie hiervan was echt het antwoord.
*In VM booten in Macrium recovery.
*image maken van de VM op 'n extern Usb device
*in "het echt" booten met de Macrium recovery usb
* image schrijven naar nieuwe ssd
* gaan
...

[Reactie gewijzigd door marcel-o op 26 juli 2024 05:35]

bilkin2005 1 november 2022 09:05
Fijn programma voor het testen van software; eerst backup maken dan nieuwe software testen en als de nieuwe software niet bevalt de backup terugzetten. Alles duurt niet lang.
Tweaker1958 1 november 2022 19:11
Perfect programma om je bootschijf te kopiëren. Maakt het makkelijk om bijvoorbeeld je bootschijf te upgraden naar een met meer ruimte. Heb al heel wat laptops nieuw even ingeblazen door de harddisk te vervangen voor een SSD, en met hulp van dit programma de bootschijf te clonen. Een van de meest eenvoudige en betrouwbare programma's om dit te doen. Scoort bij mij een 10 uit of 10.
Elmaadam 31 oktober 2022 20:17
Gebruik de betaalde versie al jaren. Bevalt goed.

