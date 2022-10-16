Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het maken en aanpassen van samengestelde beelden. Dat kan een verticaal of horizontaal panorama zijn, maar ook één groot beeld met een enorme resolutie dat samengesteld is uit talloze afzonderlijke opnames. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma daarna zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan bovendien via OpenCL de gpu worden ingezet om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. Sinds versie 12.12 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.15: Added lens profile for the Insta360 X3 camera, the Trisio Lite 2 camera and the 7Artisans 10mm f2.8 fisheye lens

Updated LibRaw to 0.21 RC1, supporting RAW files from new cameras (https://www.libraw.org/news/libraw-0-21)

Linux: if PTGui is set to the dark theme, the menu bar and title bar are now dark as well.

The Batch Builder will create the output folder for the generated project files if it doesn't exist yet.

For network deployment: Activation using licensekey.json is now possible even if the shared configuration folder (C:\ProgramData\PTGui\, /Users/Shared/Application Support/PTGui or /etc/PTGui) is not writable. Previously, write access was required in this folder.

For network deployment: If a licensekey.json file is present, PTGui will now by default only attempt to use the license key(s) configured in licensekey.json. If activation is not possible (for example because all seats are currently in use), PTGui will report this and then exit. Previously it would show the License dialog and allow the user to enter a different license key manually, thus overriding the licensekey.json configuration. To revert to the old behavior, add a line "asklicensekey":true to licensekey.json: if set, PTGui will show the License dialog if activation failed.

Fixed: certain DNG files could not be loaded ('unsupported raw file' error)

Fixed: ISO value would not be read from certain DNG files

Fixed: Linux: tab key didn't work in input fields

Fixed: Linux: PTGui could hang while editing the cropping area in the Crop tab

Fixed: invalid FocalLengthIn35mmFilm metadata tag was written to generated panoramas

Fixed: macOS: Batch Builder could hang while generating projects when using the 'Multiple cameras, one subfolder per camera' option

Fixed: 'Failed to initialize OpenCL' when running on Windows with nvidia driver 522.25 Changes in version 12.13: Fixed: an error could pop up: 'invalid vector subscript'