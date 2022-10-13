Software-update: LibreOffice 7.4.2

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft de tweede update voor versie 7.4.0 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 7.4 voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor webp-afbeeldingen, heeft documentatie voor de ScriptForge scripting library en verbetert de prestaties en compatibiliteit. Versie 7.4.2 is verder een bugfix-uitgave en kende drie releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 81 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht

Bugs fixed in version 7.4.2 RC1
  • cid#1500594 explicit null dereferenced
  • tdf#73845 PIVOTTABLE: Filter incorrectly restored after FILEOPEN
  • tdf#89928 FILEOPEN: image color in PPTX file is black instead of white
  • tdf#91762 Inserting table has incorrect row heights
  • tdf#94122 Automatic colors (white on dark background) (or colors predefined ?) not exported to PPTX correctly
  • tdf#106959 MAILMERGE wrong if document starts with table when output saved as individual documents using MM toolbar
  • tdf#114769 Relative URL lost after Save as HTML (Export as HTML works)
  • tdf#119039 Writer crash when I try to open 4-pages DOCX
  • tdf#127806 FILEOPEN RTF: image display position is wrong and very large
  • tdf#129163 Memory leak in createEnumeration
  • tdf#132519 CELL("ADDRESS";...) to other sheet from Workbook imported from Excel may let INDIRECT() fail with #REF! if string reference setting forces different syntax than current formula syntax (comment 9).
  • tdf#135993 The setting for the use of the English function names under German working environment only works completely after restart.
  • tdf#136928 Wrong tabs icons in dark theme with KDE
  • tdf#137341 UI font is not visible in Contextual Groups and Groupedbar Compact UIs when system dark mode is enabled
  • tdf#137577 UI: resolve ambiguity for 'named ranges' with identical name and different scope
  • tdf#137949 IMPORT OOXML: Table row height is wrong.
  • tdf#139511 Impress: Shrinking table by dragging bottom border up or top down not working anymore
  • tdf#140302 Image repeats itself a number of times in an RTF (import issue)
  • tdf#141981 Redraw fails in Windows LO Draw moving shapes with multiple formatting
  • tdf#142031 Formula bar suggestion tooltips don't like accents
  • tdf#142152 Extension manager shows keywords in Spanish dictionary
  • tdf#142293 Spreadsheet functions implemented as AddIn may get saved with their programmatic name to OOXML Excel .xlsx instead of the function name (cause in comment 21)
  • tdf#142631 Poor contrast on spellcheck in Linux dark mode
  • tdf#144092 FILEOPEN PPTX: Empty table rows appear with lower height
  • tdf#144583 Blurry icon on HiDPI
  • tdf#145159 Text unreadable in Calc's dark theme in page style header text editor
  • tdf#147507 Crash swlo!SwRedlineExtraData_FormatColl::Reject+0x1b6 (STR: comment 7)
  • tdf#148214 Spurious extra blank page in 2-page RTF
  • tdf#148620 Crash in Draw and Impress when using Format > Lists > Move Down
  • tdf#148849 Cursor jumps outside the table after deleting a row (track changes involved)
  • tdf#149670 FILEOPEN PPTX: transparent color set for JPG treated differently than in PowerPoint
  • tdf#149969 FILEOPEN PPTX: video stops after one iteration instead of playing in loop
  • tdf#149971 FILEOPEN PPTX: video is "blown" up, distorting proportions
  • tdf#149980 Update Ukrainian dictionary
  • tdf#150267 FILEOPEN DOCX RTF Unused document variable not imported
  • tdf#150307 Calc Name Box field not updated immediately after deleting a sheet-local named range with deleting a sheet
  • tdf#150312 Named ranges disappear in Calc
  • tdf#150402 Font size renders much bigger in presentation mode than in edit mode
  • tdf#150474 FILEOPEN RTF Hidden line breaks inside table are not hidden
  • tdf#150507 VIEWING: Text in Writer 7.4.0 appears smeared
  • tdf#150561 Page dimension don't match paper format in Print Preview: like claiming 210x148 to be A4
  • tdf#150575 REPORTBUILDER: Crash when closing report after report navigator has been started
  • tdf#150576 When I delete a row above a previously deleted row and the "Track changes" turned on, the cursor jump to the beginning of the document.
  • tdf#150604 Shortcut - delete key - doesn't delete the selected Index Entry in navigator
  • tdf#150642 FILEOPEN DOCX Table structure destroyed if cell with vertical text direction exists
  • tdf#150650 It is not posible to set fill to None with Sidebar in a drawing
  • tdf#150666 Insert a row in the table after delete it but won't be deleted. (If Track changes is active.)
  • tdf#150688 When using a small screen and pressing 2 arrows for more buttons: CRITICAL message (gtk only)
  • tdf#150712 Format->Conditional->Condition 100% CPU
  • tdf#150766 Incomplete recalculate
  • tdf#150779 kf5 - Opening LO only shows left pane of start screen, no recent documents visible (LO 7.4 only)
  • tdf#150802 It Doesn't Applies a gradient prefectly on the shapes.
  • tdf#150810 Make the Search Commands dialog easier to understand
  • tdf#150829 Calc Name Box field not updated immediately after undoing duplication of sheet
  • tdf#150856 Opening Forms: Form is minimized in middle of the screen with Linux/KDE
  • tdf#150876 When "Track Changes" is on, the second inserted row in the table won't perceive after created it
  • tdf#150926 An identity function implemented in Python does not evaluate equal to itself
  • tdf#150927 export of table in frame in table in header silently drops inner table
  • tdf#150931 Calc drop shadows do not display properly
  • tdf#150974 Writer crashes when starting with WollMux installed
  • tdf#150982 Failure installing a Python-based OXT with a space in the file name
  • tdf#150987 CRASH: pasting content
  • tdf#150990 Image is disappeared after save and reopen
  • tdf#150992 CRASH: applying popart filter to an SVG image
  • tdf#151039 Crash when exporting to PDF
  • tdf#151046 INDIRECT() with a loaded range name argument matching a (now 16k column) cell address uses cell reference instead.
  • tdf#151052 Find Bar's "Find All" button text invisible in dark mode, Windows
Bugs fixed in version 7.4.2 RC2
  • rhbz#2122948 Reproducible crash in Writer
  • tdf#145054 FILEOPEN XLSX Copying a sheet with autofilter by color leaves unusable autofilter on the copy sheet
  • tdf#148635 Deselecting a chart after insertion being slow
  • tdf#149277 Database Browser: Query disappears if it has the same name as a following database - Tree list sort
  • tdf#150647 Autofilter result is wrong when filtering (empty) records
  • tdf#150715 Animations in LO Impress do not work properly
  • tdf#151091 copy chart from liberoffice calc to libreoffice writer is copied wrongly loosing values
  • tdf#151094 FILESAVE: Writer crashes on save after deleting a paragraph style
  • tdf#151100 Table in a shape in a header is lost on ODT export
  • tdf#151148 Finding KATAKANA which has voice consonant mark returns incorrect results.
  • tdf#151182 Calc crash when cut-paste and drag cell
  • tdf#151260 Crash in: SfxItemPool::SetDefaults(std::vector<SfxPoolItem *,std::allocator<SfxPoolItem *> > *)
  • tdf#151316 CRASH in SwTextGridPage::CharorLineChangedHdl (gen)
Bugs fixed in version 7.4.2 RC3
  • tdf#151441 Queries don't show any content when executed directly through GUI

Versienummer 7.4.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website The Document Foundation
Download https://www.libreoffice.org/download/download-libreoffice/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

13-10-2022
38

13-10-2022 • 17:20

38

Submitter: Bux666

Bron: The Document Foundation

30-04 LibreOffice 25.2.3 13
28-03 LibreOffice 25.2.2 15
27-02 LibreOffice 25.2.1 8
30-01 LibreOffice 25.2.0 26
19-12 LibreOffice 24.8.4 11
14-11 LibreOffice 24.8.3 2
27-09 LibreOffice 24.8.2 12
12-09 LibreOffice 24.8.1 8
06-09 LibreOffice 24.2.6 30
08-'24 LibreOffice 24.8.0 6
LibreOffice

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Officesoftware en suites

Reacties (38)

Silent7 13 oktober 2022 18:44
handig deze headsup, mn vrouw is bezig aan een monsterbestand van in totaal 1000 pagina's veel afbeeldingen en extra dingen, bij de vorige update liepen dingen stroef dus ik mag weer even aan de bak morgenochtend, thanks meukdropper!
chocomellover @Silent713 oktober 2022 20:04
Je moet het helemaal zelf weten, maar in mijn ervaring zijn office-suites (ongeacht welke) niet geschikt voor het maken van documenten van 50+ pagina's.

Het gaat goed zolang het goed gaat, maar als het fout gaat dan gaat het meestal ook echt compleet fout.

Zorg er minimaal voor dat je goede (en veel) backups hebt, want het zou niet de eerste keer zijn dat ik van iemand hoor : chips, er gaat nu iets fout. Oh, wacht dit ging eigenlijk al een hele tijd fout alleen is het nooit opgemerkt, bedankt we mogen nu even 1000 pagina's gaan teruglezen of alles nog wel exact zo staat en per definitie al y corrigeren...
En dit varieerde dan van grotere spreekbeurten tot scripties tot mensen die boeken erin dachten te maken.

Er zijn een aantal trucjes die het kunnen verminderen, maar als jij gewoon op regel 1 begonnen bent met tikken en enkel met wat enters etc werkt dan durf ik bijna mijn hand in het vuur te steken dat je document van 1000 pagina's al niet meer klopt.
En meest simpele oplossing is simpelweg in kleinere gedeeltes opslaan en bewerken.
sebati
@chocomellover14 oktober 2022 06:48
Je zou dan gebruik kunnen maken van hoofd- en subdocumenten, zie
https://help.libreoffice....iter/guide/globaldoc.html
chocomellover @sebati14 oktober 2022 08:43
Je hebt er allerlei trucjes voor, alleen in principe komt het er allemaal op neer dat je bij grote documenten simpelweg geen opmaak etc moet gebruiken, maar je hele mooie WYSIWYG editor simpelweg moet behandelen als een Notepad.

De WYSIWYG functies die kunnen ongemerkt heel erg diep gaan en in de knoop raken bij grotere documenten.

Het valt een beetje te vergelijken met html en css. Daarmee kan je ook al redelijk complexe combinaties maken waar browsers keuzes in moeten maken.
Alleen is dat voor een Word slechts 1 nivo terwijl Word er minimaal 3 kent.
En waar css opgezet is met een hele gedachtengang erachter, daar is het word-formaat organisch gegroeid in een tijd dat men er minder verstand van had en MS kan bijna backwards compatibility breken, oftewel als er 30 jaar geleden een denkfout is geweest in het MS-formaat dan houdt MS er nu nog rekening mee, waardoor je geen compleet werkend geheel krijgt (en waardoor je stiekem ook kleine verschillen tussen LibreOffice en bijv MsOffice hebt, volgens de specs moet het x zijn, maar MS kiest van backwards compatibility voor y)

En niemand zal bewust die complexe dingen gaan opzetten (behalve voor damootjes etc) alleen vanwege simpelweg kopiëren / plakken met opmaak worden ze gecreëerd.
sebati
@chocomellover14 oktober 2022 09:25
Zeker, daarom zou je met een Template moeten werken. Daar start je dan je (hoofd) document uit en maak je gebruik van stijlen. Stijlen kun je later aanpassen zodat je hele (hoofd- en sub-) document wordt aangepast.
beerse
@chocomellover14 oktober 2022 08:55
De vergelijking met html en css is een mooie. Als je echt serieus met documentatie om gaat, zou je de opmaak geheel door stijlen moeten doen en niet door losse opmaak. Natuurlijk moet je dan de stylen bibliotheek goed op orde hebben en ook goed onderhouden. Met als eindresultaat dat je documenten ook zeer portable worden tussen de diverse formaten en voor de vele doelen. Als je bij het overzetten dan ook gebruik maakt van die stylen aan beide kanten en niet voor de 'er zo goed mogelijk op lijken' gaat.

En bedenk dat copy-paste ook een conversie is, dat moet ook de stylen respecteren, niet de lay-out. Daar gaat het microsoft kamp naar mijn idee volledig de mist in.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 24 juli 2024 11:50]

chocomellover @beerse14 oktober 2022 09:15
En bedenk dat copy-paste ook een conversie is, dat moet ook de stylen respecteren, niet de lay-out. Daar gaat het microsoft kamp naar mijn idee volledig de mist in.
Dat is vanuit het oogpunt van een complexe document-maker bekeken.
Vanuit het oogpunt van de gemiddelde consument / tikgeit moet het juist op de microsoft manier gaan.

Gemiddelde consument verwacht gewoon dat als hij bold-text kopieert en plakt dat hij dan gewoon bold-text krijgt. Waarna de consument net mis gaat mikken bij het unbold maken en je hebt opeens spaties die bold en Italic zijn in speciale lettertypes etc.
beerse
@chocomellover14 oktober 2022 09:24
[...]Dat is vanuit het oogpunt van een complexe document-maker bekeken.
Vanuit het oogpunt van de gemiddelde consument / tikgeit moet het juist op de microsoft manier gaan.

Gemiddelde consument verwacht gewoon dat als hij bold-text kopieert en plakt dat hij dan gewoon bold-text krijgt. Waarna de consument net mis gaat mikken bij het unbold maken en je hebt opeens spaties die bold en Italic zijn in speciale lettertypes etc.
Dat is precies het zelfde als alle typistes die eind vorige eeuw aan het einde van de regel nog braaf iedere keer zelf naar de volgende regel gaan in plaats van gewoon door te typen.

Bedenk dat de gemiddelde tik-geit en iedereen die zakelijk met documenten werkt wil dat het gewoon werkt. En die moeten ook met stylen leren werken. Het gaat niet om bold of italics. Het gaat er om dat het een titel is of dat het een verwijzing is of dat het een citaat is.

In de tijd dat wordperfect nog de textverwerker was, werkte ik met een stysteem waarin de 'gewone' opmaak was geblokkeerd en je alleen stylen mocht gebruiken. Het is even wennen maar daarna een verademing, zeker als je documenten moet redigeren en er voor moet zorgen dat het er allemaal netjes uit ziet, ook als het anders wordt gebruikt dan op de manier waarop het is getypt: Als je in de lopende tekst verwijst naar tekst in een hoofdstuk-titel dan wil je niet dat bold en grotere letters mee komen. Als je tekst van computer schermen copieert wil je niet dat de spel-checker daar mee aan de haal gaat: Daarvoor heb ik de style 'code': Ja, een mono-space karacter. Maar ook spell-check-uit en dergelijke. Daarvoor gebruik je een style, niet 'courier-12, spell-check-off, ....'
chocomellover @beerse14 oktober 2022 09:35
[...]
Bedenk dat de gemiddelde tik-geit en iedereen die zakelijk met documenten werkt wil dat het gewoon werkt. En die moeten ook met stylen leren werken.
Tja, dat is jouw idee. Maar expliciet niet het beeld wat oa MS heeft van hun klanten.

Als MS jouw idee had, dan zouden ze alleen stylen aanbieden omdat dat gewoon 100x simpeler te programmeren en beheren is.

Alleen MS wil de tikgeit ook de mogelijkheid bieden om een verjaardagskaart of een uitnodiging te maken waar geen vaste stijl voor is, of een nieuw document waar simpelweg nog geen style voor is puur omdat het een one-off document is.
beerse
@chocomellover14 oktober 2022 10:07
Het grote probleem van microsoft office software is dat ze de stylen nooit echt serieus hebben genomen. Voor een enkel document en de thuis gebruiker en dergelijke heb je groot gelijk, die moet niet nodeloos beperkt worden.

Maar de zakelijke gebruiker die een duur ontworpen huis style heeft waarbij iedere collega iedere keer zelf weer de lettertypes moet kiezen en zo, dat is zo 1980. Dat kan allemaal verbeterd worden door goede templates te maken en daarin de standaard zaken te blokkeren en zo de stylen te forceren. Helaas kan dat bij microsoft office templates allemaal niet. Ook voor overzetten van documenten kan dat allemaal maar zeer beperkt worden geautomatiseerd en geconfigureerd.
Svenneh @chocomellover13 oktober 2022 22:11
Daarom is het gemak van Office ook zo fijn. Opslaan in je OneDrive of Teams/SharePoint en je je document slaat op terwijl je typt. Daarbij kan je ook nog een heel aantal versies terug.

Dat zie je niet bij LibreOffice omdat het geen marktleider is. LibreOffice is leuk voor af en toe een document maar zodra je zakelijk gaat wil je eigenlijk toch wel dezelfde compatibiliteit als je klanten/opdrachtgevers.
chocomellover @Svenneh13 oktober 2022 22:19
Daarom is het gemak van Office ook zo fijn. Opslaan in je OneDrive of Teams/SharePoint en je je document slaat op terwijl je typt. Daarbij kan je ook nog een heel aantal versies terug.
Tja, msoffice is het ergste wat corruptie betreft afaik. Dan is het leuk dat er een circus omheen gebouwd is, maar werk liever aan het minder corrupt raken wmb.
Dat zie je niet bij LibreOffice omdat het geen marktleider is. LibreOffice is leuk voor af en toe een document maar zodra je zakelijk gaat wil je eigenlijk toch wel dezelfde compatibiliteit als je klanten/opdrachtgevers.
Zakelijk wil je helemaal geen bewerkbare documenten, maar gewoon simpel read-only pdf's.

Veel plezier in een zakelijk geschil waarbij de tegenpartij simpelweg een ander document heeft dan jij.
sebati
@Svenneh14 oktober 2022 07:24
En als je opdrachtgever nu een andere versie van MS Office of Google gebruikt? Je maakt de fout dat het om een product draait en het zou om het document formaat moeten gaan dat je gebruikt. Een webpagina die aan de W3C standaard voldoet kunt je ook bekijken met een browser die jouw voorkeur heeft. De brandstof voor je auto is ook niet enkel voor een specifiek merk en/of model. Waarom zou je accepteren dat het document formaat dat je gebruikt je dwingt een specifieke applicatie te gebruiken? Transitional OOXML is een gesloten document formaat. Probleem zou al voor een groot deel zijn opgelost als MS Office een goede ondersteuning zou hebben voor ODF. MS Office kan dan wel "marktleider" (voor wat dat waard is; zou dat niet moeten komen met verantwoordelijkheden?) zijn, LibreOffice is dat voor de document editors die openen standaarden ondersteunen. Koop jij -enkel- producten van een "marktleider" of laat je je ook wel eens leiden door andere argumenten?

LibreOffice kun je prima zakelijk gebruiken, gebruik het al jaren en geen enkele van mijn MS Office minden collega's of klanten merkt dat. Zullen zeker nog wat edge-cases zijn waar wat verbeteringen nodig zijn maar er is een behoorlijke inhaalslag gemaakt door LibreOffice op dat vlak. Het mooie daarvan is dat verbeteringen in LO voor OOXML ondersteuning ook ten goede komen voor de doorontwikkeling van ODF zodat beide formaten vergelijkbare functionaliteit ondersteunen en OOXML uiteindelijk overbodig zal worden.

Je noemt een drietal producten MS Office, Teams, Onedrive (die overigens hun eigen nukken hebben in een bedrijfsomgeving) dan moet je vergelijkbare functionaliteit zoeken in het LO ecosysteem, bijvoorbeeld in combinatie met Netxcloud waar je ook auto save hebt. Auto Save werkt in LO overigens alijd en kun je naar iedere disk of drive instellen terwijl dan bij MS Office (tegenwoordig) enkel nog met de door jouw genoemde MS oplossingen werkt. Teams kan ik overigens niet voor auto save selecteren, enkel Onedrive (zie ook https://support.office.co...9&ui=en-US&rs=en-US&ad=US).
Doel van MS hier is om je verder het MS ecosysteem in te trekken, niet om je als bedrijf, instellingen of consument optimaal te ondersteunen in je automatiseringsbehoeften.
Gerard001a 13 oktober 2022 18:29
Ik gebruik LibreOffice iedere dag.
Het openen en opslaan van .docx bestanden werkt goed.
Er is weinig waar ik tegenaan loop, qua stabiliteit en uitgebreide werking.
Ik kan op het moment geen meerwaarde bedenken om een Office365 abonnement te kopen.
Voor heel veel gebruikers biedt Libreoffice echt meer dan
voldoende mogelijkheden om er fijn mee te werken 👍
Wouterie @Gerard001a13 oktober 2022 18:58
Ik mis alleen de naadloze integratie in Office 365 en dan met name Sharepoint/OneDrive. Maar goed, dat kan onmogelijk op het bordje van LibreOffice geschoven worden. Wat dan weer wel kan is de vage foutmelding die je krijgt zodra je verbinding wilt maken met OneDrive: "Het opgegeven apparaat is ongeldig." (“The specified device is invalid”)

Tja.... wat moet een mens daar nou weer mee.
sebati
@Wouterie14 oktober 2022 11:54
Ik mis alleen de naadloze integratie in Office 365 en dan met name Sharepoint/OneDrive. Maar goed, dat kan onmogelijk op het bordje van LibreOffice geschoven worden. Wat dan weer wel kan is de vage foutmelding die je krijgt zodra je verbinding wilt maken met OneDrive: "Het opgegeven apparaat is ongeldig." (“The specified device is invalid”)

Tja.... wat moet een mens daar nou weer mee.
Collabora Online(LibreOffice Online) kun je als document editor integreren in SharePoint.
https://www.collaboraoffi...d-sharepoint-integration/
Wouterie @sebati15 oktober 2022 09:50
Thanks! Zal ik eens naar kijken
Gerard001a @Wouterie13 oktober 2022 19:03
Ja, freeware blijft een project in ontwikkeling 😄
Zo houden we wat te wensen en wellicht lossen ze dit op in de toekomst 👍
Qalo
@Wouterie13 oktober 2022 22:00
Tja.... wat moet een mens daar nou weer mee.
Jezelf onafhankelijk maken door je niet meer in een lock-in te laten duwen door een bedrijf met zijn producten? Dat vereist wat discipline, maar als je je daar eenmaal aan heb ontworsteld, dan voelt dat écht als bevrijdend. :)
Qalo
@Wouterie14 oktober 2022 12:38
Zeker doen. Scheelt de baas een hoop geld. Nooit verkeerd in tijden zoals deze waar we op de centen moeten letten. :*)
powerboat @Wouterie13 oktober 2022 22:46
Onedrive niet nodig, ik gebruik nextcloud hiervoor :z open source all the way ;)
powerboat @Wouterie14 oktober 2022 09:03
Hehe :z, het is niet voor persoonlijk gebruik maar zakelijk ;)

Maar ben het met je eens dat het niet overal werkt, het is jammer dat Microsoft niet de officiële ISO standaard hanteerd.
Wouterie @powerboat14 oktober 2022 09:07
Ja, dat is echt balen. Microsoft is op papier heel open standaard maar in de praktijk verre van. Wij hebben trouwens op het werk ook een NextCloud variant geprobeerd toen Microsoft nog privacy ruzie had met de EU, maar wat een verschrikking was dat! Je kunt veel van Microsoft zeggen maar de cloud hebben ze de laatste jaren goed op orde.
powerboat @Wouterie14 oktober 2022 12:52
Hehe bij ons op het werk werken we nog lekker oldskool onprem :z in een rds omgeving werkt super!

Je merkt wel dat sommige open source projecten soms nog achterlopen. Nextcloud is wel een voorbeeld dat in een rap tempo aan het ontwikkelen is.

Wat betreft Microsoft, tja .. probeer het waar mogelijk uit te faseren.
anzaya @Gerard001a13 oktober 2022 19:00
Tip: Koop een licentie van Office Pro Plus 2021 op Ebay bijvoorbeeld, werkt perfect.
Gerard001a @anzaya13 oktober 2022 19:12
Zie geen meerwaarde 🙂
Echt libreoffice voldoet voor mij dus ik hou het bij freeware, kost me een
donatie en dat geef ik met plezier 👍
PrimusIP 13 oktober 2022 20:02
Ik zou wel graag willen dat ze een IOS versie hebben en dan met goede intergratie tussen de verschillende platformen. Je hebt wel Collabora als een Libre fork (dacht ik?).
sebati
@PrimusIP14 oktober 2022 07:41
Collabora Office is geen "fork" maar een Enterprise-ready "branch" van LO, omdat ontwikkelingen die in CO worden gedaan ook terug worden gegeven aan de LO-master branch. Reden dat Collabora de meeste zaken nu in CO doet is omdat Collabora Online (de Online versie en de Mobiele App) van deze branch wordt gebouwd. Zie alleen al de voorbeelden van afgelopen maand van zaken die allemaal aan LO Master zijn toegevoegd maar nu al in Online zitten:Er is veel interesse vanuit bedrijven en overheden voor Online dus wordt de ontwikkeling daarvan gebruikt om ook LO beter te maken.

Je kunt voor IOS of Android dus de Collabora Office App gebruiken, de "motor" is LibreOffice want dezelfde document filters worden gebruikt. Wellicht dat er in de (nabije) toekomst ook een branded-versie van LO komt voor deze App's, dat zou ik zelf prettig vinden in verband met de herkenbaarheid. Omdat Collabora nu deze kar trekt en de kosten van het maken van de Apps betaald doen ze dat onder hun eigen brand om daarmee de enterprise versie van hun producten te promoten.
mrooie 14 oktober 2022 06:40
Goed programma om te gebruiken en je geld ergens anders aan uit te geven.
Heb nog nooit iemand horen zeggen dat concurrentie slecht is ;)

Vooral scholen en jonge kinderen zouden meer met open source moeten doen.
Ja je hebt al Chromebooks maar heb nog nooit een school gezien met Ubuntu desktops??

[Reactie gewijzigd door mrooie op 24 juli 2024 11:50]

sebati
@mrooie14 oktober 2022 07:55
Meer open source op scholen zou goed zijn, maar Ubuntu is dan een minder goede keuze gezien zij er nou ook weer niet om bekend staan een goede partner in de open community te zijn. Ze lijden (zoals vaak gezegd) aan het "not invented here" syndroom en proberen vaak iets nieuws te bouwen terwijl er al verschillende alternatieven zijn waarop je zou kunnen bouwen wat de standaardisatie dan ten goede zou komen. Snap is daar mooi voorbeeld van;

"Others have objected to the closed-source nature of the Snap Store. Clement Lefebvre (Linux Mint founder and project leader[84][85]) has written that Snap is biased and has a conflict of interest. The reasons he cited include it being governed by Canonical and locked to their store, and also that Snap works better on Ubuntu than on other distributions.[86] He later announced that the installing of Snap will be blocked,[87] although a way to disable this restriction will be documented."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Snap_(software)
wimhey @mrooie5 november 2022 16:35
Ik noem de MS Office marketing technieken vergelijkbaar met deze van drugdealers. Vrijwel gratis verspreiden aan de jeugd om dan eenmaal als ze verslaafd zijn, duur te verkopen.
rjd22 13 oktober 2022 19:02
Voor degenen die eigenlijk uit het Microsoft of Google ecosysteem willen stappen is LibreOffice een hele goede optie geworden.

Je kan tegenwoordig met LibreOffice kiezen welke view je wilt gebruiken. Hier kan je kiezen uit verschillende stijlen van je werkbalk (bijvoorbeeld zoals Google docs een enkele balk of Microsoft Office met zijn tabs). Bij de keuze kan je kiezen om deze gelijk op alle andere applicaties (Excel, Draw) toe te passen.

Combineer dit met een keuze van verschillende icoon sets en je hebt echt een net uitziende gratis office pakket.

Ik zat eerst op OnlyOffice maar LibreOffice doet het eigenlijk heel goed nu vindt ik.
Qalo
13 oktober 2022 22:06
Misschien was het niet opgevallen, maar sinds versie 7.4 zijn het aantal cellen in een spreadsheet onder Calc gelijk getrokken met die van MS Office... euh... ik bedoel "Microsoft 365". In eerdere versies was dat ook al mogelijk, maar dat was een experimentele functie die je zelf aan moest zetten. Het was trouwens vóór versie 7.4 terecht experimenteel, want als je deze optie aan zette wilde het soms weleens gek gedrag vertonen. Sinds versie 7.4 is dat niet meer het geval en is deze feature standaard geworden.

LibreOffice, in mijn ogen de allerbeste open source kantoorpakket die er is. Ik gebruik het al jaren naar volle tevredenheid.

Ik ga meteen weer even doneren. Deed ik vaker, maar de laatste tijd was het er even bij in geschoten. Ze verdienen het! En wij "verdienen" LibreOffice. :)
Bigben 17 oktober 2022 08:25
Veel updates, helaas blijft het programma ook bij deze update volledig vast zitten bij de cellen opmaken functie.
sebati
@Bigben17 oktober 2022 15:46
Cellen opmaken (b)lijk ik geen problemen mee te hebben. Je kunt een melding opmakenhttps://bugs.documentfoundation.org als deze er voor jouw probleem nog niet is.
Bigben 17 oktober 2022 15:47
Thnx!

