Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 71 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht en wegens enkele kleine problemen kan 71.1 ook al worden opgehaald. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changelog v71.1.0: Bug fixes: Chapters DTD: added the new edition & chapter elements from Matroska v5.

Chapters DTD: fixed EditionUID being mandatory. mkvmerge can auto-generate it if it's missing from the XML file.

Chapters DTD: fixed the `example-chapters-1.xml` not validating against the DTD.

Chapters DTD: corrected the old name `EditionManaged` to`EditionFlagOrdered`.

Chapters DTD: fixed `ChapLanguageIETF` missing its element declaration &`ChapterLanguage` being required.

New features and enhancements mkvmerge, MKVToolNix GUI's multiplexer: added support for the Emphasis audio track header element via the --audio-emphasis option. It is also read from Matroska files.

mkvmerge: the options --list-stereo-modes and --list-audio-emphasis have been added to list all support numerical & textual values for the --stereo-mode & --audio-emphasis options.

and have been added to list all support numerical & textual values for the & options. mkvpropedit, MKVToolNix GUI’s header editor: added support for the Emphasis audio track header element via the emphasis property.

property. MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when the track properties are configured to be displayed in a tab widget below the files & tracks in the “Input” tab, the “Color information” tab will be laid out in two columns. This reduces the minimum height the whole tab widget requires. Implements #3401.

MKVToolNix GUI: greatly sped up closing the preferences dialog by only re-running certain initialization functions when their corresponding settings have changed. Also fixes issues such as #3406.

mkvinfo, MKVToolNix GUI’s info tool: added support for the following new elements from Matroska v5: Emphasis audio track header element; Chapter Skip Type; Edition Display; Edition String; Edition Language IETF.

mkvmerge, mkvpropedit: added support for the following new chapter elements from Matroska v5: Chapter Skip Type; Edition Display; Edition String; Edition Language IETF. The GUI’s chapter editor will receive support for them in the next release. Bug fixes mkvmerge: Ogg/OGM reader: mkvmerge will now correctly skip tracks of unsupported types as well as tracks for which all track header pages haven’t been found. Fixes #3394. Build system changes libEBML 1.4.4 & libMatroska 1.7.1 are now required.

The bundled libEBML & libMatroska libraries were updated to v1.4.4 & v1.7.1 respectively.

The bundled fmt library was updated to v9.1.0.

library was updated to v9.1.0. The bundled nlohmann-json library was updated to v3.11.2.