Software-update: MKVToolnix 71.0.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 71 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht en wegens enkele kleine problemen kan 71.1 ook al worden opgehaald. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changelog v71.1.0:

Bug fixes:
  • Chapters DTD: added the new edition & chapter elements from Matroska v5.
  • Chapters DTD: fixed EditionUID being mandatory. mkvmerge can auto-generate it if it's missing from the XML file.
  • Chapters DTD: fixed the `example-chapters-1.xml` not validating against the DTD.
  • Chapters DTD: corrected the old name `EditionManaged` to`EditionFlagOrdered`.
  • Chapters DTD: fixed `ChapLanguageIETF` missing its element declaration &`ChapterLanguage` being required.
  • XML DTDs: fixed elements representing binary data not allowing the `format` attribute.
Build system changes:
  • bug fix: configure accidentally tested for libEBML = 2.0.0 & libMatroska = 2.0.0, even though the actual requirements are 1.4.4 & 1.7.1 respectively.

Changelog v71.0.0:

New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge, MKVToolNix GUI’s multiplexer: added support for the Emphasis audio track header element via the --audio-emphasis option. It is also read from Matroska files.
  • mkvmerge: the options --list-stereo-modes and --list-audio-emphasis have been added to list all support numerical & textual values for the --stereo-mode & --audio-emphasis options.
  • mkvpropedit, MKVToolNix GUI’s header editor: added support for the Emphasis audio track header element via the emphasis property.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when the track properties are configured to be displayed in a tab widget below the files & tracks in the “Input” tab, the “Color information” tab will be laid out in two columns. This reduces the minimum height the whole tab widget requires. Implements #3401.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: greatly sped up closing the preferences dialog by only re-running certain initialization functions when their corresponding settings have changed. Also fixes issues such as #3406.
  • mkvinfo, MKVToolNix GUI’s info tool: added support for the following new elements from Matroska v5: Emphasis audio track header element; Chapter Skip Type; Edition Display; Edition String; Edition Language IETF.
  • mkvmerge, mkvpropedit: added support for the following new chapter elements from Matroska v5: Chapter Skip Type; Edition Display; Edition String; Edition Language IETF. The GUI’s chapter editor will receive support for them in the next release.
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: Ogg/OGM reader: mkvmerge will now correctly skip tracks of unsupported types as well as tracks for which all track header pages haven’t been found. Fixes #3394.
Build system changes
  • libEBML 1.4.4 & libMatroska 1.7.1 are now required.
  • The bundled libEBML & libMatroska libraries were updated to v1.4.4 & v1.7.1 respectively.
  • The bundled fmt library was updated to v9.1.0.
  • The bundled nlohmann-json library was updated to v3.11.2.

MKVToolnix

Versienummer 71.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-10-2022 21:23
9 • submitter: Houtenklaas

08-10-2022 • 21:23

9

Submitter: Houtenklaas

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

Update-historie

26-04 MKVToolnix 92.0 0
17-03 MKVToolnix 91.0 7
09-02 MKVToolNix 90.0 4
28-12 MKVToolNix 89.0 3
19-10 MKVToolNix 88.0 4
07-09 MKVToolNix 87.0 7
07-'24 MKVToolnix 86.0 0
06-'24 MKVToolnix 85.0 0
04-'24 MKVToolnix 84.0 19
03-'24 MKVToolnix 83.0 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

MKVToolnix

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Design en multimedia

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
9
9
5
1
0
3
Wijzig sortering
John Stopman 9 oktober 2022 16:36
Versie 71.1.0 is ook alweer uitgebracht :z

/edit:

Changelog v71.1.0:
Bug fixes:

- Chapters DTD: added the new edition & chapter elements from Matroska v5.
- Chapters DTD: fixed EditionUID being mandatory. mkvmerge can auto-generate it if it's missing from the XML file.
- Chapters DTD: fixed the `example-chapters-1.xml` not validating against the DTD.
- Chapters DTD: corrected the old name `EditionManaged` to`EditionFlagOrdered`.
- Chapters DTD: fixed `ChapLanguageIETF` missing its element declaration &`ChapterLanguage` being required.
- XML DTDs: fixed elements representing binary data not allowing the `format` attribute.

Build system changes:

- bug fix: configure accidentally tested for libEBML = 2.0.0 & libMatroska = 2.0.0, even though the actual requirements are 1.4.4 & 1.7.1 respectively.

[Reactie gewijzigd door John Stopman op 23 juli 2024 04:12]

TheVivaldi @John Stopman9 oktober 2022 19:12
cc @Drobanir
ArnieNFW 8 oktober 2022 22:16
Mn favoriete tool om subs toe te voegen, overbodige subs/soundtracks te verwijderen en standaard <on> te zetten. Mn tv verslikt zich wel eens op bestanden met 30 verschillende ondertitelingen.
wc2wc 9 oktober 2022 09:44
Handbrake is meer voor het comprimeren van beeldbestanden , mkvtoolnix meer voor het bewerken van deze bestanden .
jimshatt 9 oktober 2022 09:07
Ik gebruik eigenlijk altijd Handbrake maar zal volgende keer deze eens proberen.
Randfiguur @jimshatt9 oktober 2022 10:56
Aanvullend op @wc2wc:

Met MKVToolnix 'mux' je bestanden. Dat is denk ik het beste te omschrijven als het vullen van MKV-bestanden met onderdelen als video, audio, ondertiteling, cover-art, metadata, etc. Die onderdelen zelf blijven daarbij onveranderd.

Er blijft 1 MKV-bestand over waarin alle (selecteerbare) onderdelen zitten die je nodig hebt voor kijken en archiveren. Als je wilt, kun je die onderdelen er later weer uit halen, of muxen met andere onderdelen voor in een nieuwe MKV.
William_H @Randfiguur9 oktober 2022 11:28
Precies! En dat is wat dit programma zo geweldig maakt. Cross-platform, dus 1x leren hoe het werkt en onafhankelijk van welk besturingssysteem je gebruikt op dat moment, kun je het zelfde programma op dezelfde manier gebruiken. Daarnaast is het een redelijk lichtgewicht programma voor wat het doet. En de aanpassingen die je doet aan je film of serie zijn non-destructief bij MKV bestanden. Zoals @Randfiguur zegt, je kunt later weer de (originele) bestanden uit de MKV halen zonder dat die opnieuw gerenderd hoeven te worden.
Ritsert 10 oktober 2022 12:20
Maar dit is dus louter voor MKV, niet voor avi of mp4?
WALUIGI96 @Ritsert10 oktober 2022 12:49
Wat dit programma vooral doet is het samenvoegen van een of meerdere video- of audiobestanden (en ook nog wat andere bestanden, zoals ondertiteling) tot één MKV-bestand.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq