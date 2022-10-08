Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 71 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht en wegens enkele kleine problemen kan 71.1 ook al worden opgehaald. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changelog v71.1.0:Bug fixes:
Build system changes:
- Chapters DTD: added the new edition & chapter elements from Matroska v5.
- Chapters DTD: fixed EditionUID being mandatory. mkvmerge can auto-generate it if it's missing from the XML file.
- Chapters DTD: fixed the `example-chapters-1.xml` not validating against the DTD.
- Chapters DTD: corrected the old name `EditionManaged` to`EditionFlagOrdered`.
- Chapters DTD: fixed `ChapLanguageIETF` missing its element declaration &`ChapterLanguage` being required.
- XML DTDs: fixed elements representing binary data not allowing the `format` attribute.
- bug fix: configure accidentally tested for libEBML = 2.0.0 & libMatroska = 2.0.0, even though the actual requirements are 1.4.4 & 1.7.1 respectively.
Changelog v71.0.0:New features and enhancements
Bug fixes
- mkvmerge, MKVToolNix GUI’s multiplexer: added support for the Emphasis audio track header element via the
--audio-emphasisoption. It is also read from Matroska files.
- mkvmerge: the options
--list-stereo-modesand
--list-audio-emphasishave been added to list all support numerical & textual values for the
--stereo-mode&
--audio-emphasisoptions.
- mkvpropedit, MKVToolNix GUI’s header editor: added support for the Emphasis audio track header element via the
emphasisproperty.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when the track properties are configured to be displayed in a tab widget below the files & tracks in the “Input” tab, the “Color information” tab will be laid out in two columns. This reduces the minimum height the whole tab widget requires. Implements #3401.
- MKVToolNix GUI: greatly sped up closing the preferences dialog by only re-running certain initialization functions when their corresponding settings have changed. Also fixes issues such as #3406.
- mkvinfo, MKVToolNix GUI’s info tool: added support for the following new elements from Matroska v5: Emphasis audio track header element; Chapter Skip Type; Edition Display; Edition String; Edition Language IETF.
- mkvmerge, mkvpropedit: added support for the following new chapter elements from Matroska v5: Chapter Skip Type; Edition Display; Edition String; Edition Language IETF. The GUI’s chapter editor will receive support for them in the next release.
Build system changes
- mkvmerge: Ogg/OGM reader: mkvmerge will now correctly skip tracks of unsupported types as well as tracks for which all track header pages haven’t been found. Fixes #3394.
- libEBML 1.4.4 & libMatroska 1.7.1 are now required.
- The bundled libEBML & libMatroska libraries were updated to v1.4.4 & v1.7.1 respectively.
- The bundled
fmtlibrary was updated to v9.1.0.
- The bundled
nlohmann-jsonlibrary was updated to v3.11.2.