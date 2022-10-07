Versie 11.26 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .NET Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-download bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om het te gebruiken zonder het te eerst installeren. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in FreeFileSync version 11.26: Faster file copy for SSD-based hard drives (Linux, macOS)

Don't fill the OS file cache during file copy (macOS)

Removed redundant memory buffering during file copy

Fixed ERROR_FILE_EXISTS on Samba share when copying files with NTFS extended attributes

Show warning when recycle bin is not available (macOS, Linux)

Customize config item background colors

Fixed macOS menu bar not showing after app start

Fixed normalizing strings with broken UTF encoding

Fixed sound playback not working (Linux)

Don't allow creating file names ending with dot character (Windows)