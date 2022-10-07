Software-update: FreeFileSync 11.26

FreeFileSync logo (75 pix) Versie 11.26 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .NET Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-download bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om het te gebruiken zonder het te eerst installeren. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in FreeFileSync version 11.26:
  • Faster file copy for SSD-based hard drives (Linux, macOS)
  • Don't fill the OS file cache during file copy (macOS)
  • Removed redundant memory buffering during file copy
  • Fixed ERROR_FILE_EXISTS on Samba share when copying files with NTFS extended attributes
  • Show warning when recycle bin is not available (macOS, Linux)
  • Customize config item background colors
  • Fixed macOS menu bar not showing after app start
  • Fixed normalizing strings with broken UTF encoding
  • Fixed sound playback not working (Linux)
  • Don't allow creating file names ending with dot character (Windows)

Versienummer 11.26
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website FreeFileSync
Download https://freefilesync.org/download.php
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-10-2022 07:49
3 • submitter: danmark_ori

07-10-2022 • 07:49

3

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: FreeFileSync

Update-historie

30-03 FreeFileSync 14.9 1
23-02 FreeFileSync 14.8 8
22-01 FreeFileSync 14.7 18
03-12 FreeFileSync 14.6 2
03-10 FreeFileSync 14.5 4
07-'25 FreeFileSync 14.4 14
03-'25 FreeFileSync 14.3 16
02-'25 FreeFileSync 14.2 5
01-'25 FreeFileSync 14.0 14
12-'24 FreeFileSync 13.9 2
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Bitzer 7 oktober 2022 08:44
Door de jaren heen hebben meerdere mensen op het FreeFileSync forum aangegeven dat wanneer ze de update check hadden uitgezet, het programma dit weer aanzet en toch contact maakt om op updates te checken. FreeFileSync heeft hier nooit op gereageerd. FreeFileSync 'belt' dus ongevraagd 'naar huis' en wil hier geen verantwoording over afleggen. Ik zou dit programma alleen offline willen gebruiken.
IStealYourGun @Bitzer7 oktober 2022 10:09
Je zou nog verbaasd kunnen zijn hoeveel software naar huis belt, zonder dat je daar een optie voor hebt.

Op zich is dat wel een van de meest belangrijke parameters voor een developer om te weten hoe actief zijn software gebruikt wordt, zonder al te veel details te geven. Mocht het je toch storen, het is open source, dus je kan het perfect zelf uithalen en compilen.
WebHeer 7 oktober 2022 09:11
Prima programma, ik gebruik het voor mijn back-ups. Enige nadeel, in dark-mode (linux) ziet het er niet uit.

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