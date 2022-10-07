JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++ en DataGrip gericht op sql. PhpStorm is gericht op php en biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft versie 2022.2.3 van PhpStorm uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

We’ve released PhpStorm 2022.2.3, the third minor release for PhpStorm 2022.2. You can update by using the Toolbox App or from right inside the IDE. You can also download PhpStorm 2022.2.3 from our website.

These are the most notable changes and bug fixes:

Fixed: Language Injection causes large slowdowns (IDEA-292182)

Fixed: Quick Documentation popup doesn’t go away with ESC when using the Emacs keymap (IDEA-298874)

Fixed: Size of ‘Create Branch’ Field in ‘Open Task’ Window (IDEA-252365)

Fixed: Right-click context menu and main menu not showing occasionally (IDEA-300772)

Fixed: Commit checks failed notification (IDEA-300213)

The full list of changes in PhpStorm 2022.2.3 is available in the release notes. You can download PhpStorm 2022.2.3 here.