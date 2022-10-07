Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.72.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.72.0 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:

September 2022 (version 1.72)

Welcome to the September 2022 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.72.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-10-2022 10:56
0 • submitter: guidogast

07-10-2022 • 10:56

0

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

10-06 Visual Studio Code 1.124.0 11
05-06 Visual Studio Code 1.123.0 2
29-05 Visual Studio Code 1.122.1 0
20-05 Visual Studio Code 1.121.0 9
13-05 Visual Studio Code 1.120.0 1
06-05 Visual Studio Code 1.119.0 0
29-04 Visual Studio Code 1.118.0 4
22-04 Visual Studio Code 1.117.0 0
15-04 Visual Studio Code 1.116.0 3
08-04 Visual Studio Code 1.115.0 0
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