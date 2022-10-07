Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.72.0 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:
September 2022 (version 1.72)
Welcome to the September 2022 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:
- Tool bar customization - Hide/show tool bar actions.
- Better editor autoscrolling - Scrolling speed tuned to cursor location.
- Extensions view updates - Highlights extensions with updates or needing attention.
- Search results in a tree view - Review search results in either list or tree view.
- Nested Git repo support - Detects and displays nested Git submodules.
- Terminal Quick Fixes - Suggestions to correct command typos and set an upstream remote.
- Pin frequently used tasks - Pin tasks to the top of the Run Task dropdown for quick access.
- Markdown link validation - Automatically check header, file, and image links.
- GitHub Enterprise Server authentication - Improved login workflow no longer requires PAT.
- Dev Containers Features - Easily add and share functionality for development containers.
- VS Code Community Discussions - Connect with other VS Code extension authors.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.