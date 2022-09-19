Astonsoft heeft versie 11.1.0 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New in EssentialPIM 11.1.0 Improved the global Sidebar feature: choose what comes first – calendar or tasks, close either of the sections instantly without going through menus, additional horizontal calendars (if width allows), a list of upcoming events for calendars

Zoom in/out embedded and attached pictures in emails to their original size

Ability to add any number of weather locations (including option to use your current location) and switch between them (right click on the weather icon)

Introducing rulers in Notes (enable by clicking on View->Ruler) **

EPIM now remembers last used quick search scope between restarts

More compact, better looking text formatting toolbars in Mail and Notes (switch back to the legacy style by right clicking on them, if needed)

Change the look of anchor lines in Notes (Tools->Options->Notes, Anchor line properties)

You can now easily create duplicate leaves (tabs) in Notes by using copy-paste

Clear all formatting function for notes and email messages

Visual indication about how to add files (as attachment, inline or as link) when dragging and dropping them into notes, emails and other EPIM items

Statuses for notes (public/private, favorite, read-only, etc.) are now displayed on the right for cleaner and more understandable look

Improvements related to synchronizations with EPIM Cloud and iCloud

Improved import of events from CSV files

Fixed issues with sending out mail for some email services

Other fixes of known bugs and various improvements ** Only in EssentialPIM Pro