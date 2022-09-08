Media Player Classic is een kleine no-nonsense-mediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4. Nadat Gabest, de originele maker van MPC, de ontwikkeling staakte, zijn verschillende projecten ontstaan op basis van de opensourcecode. Home Cinema en Black Edition zijn daarvan de bekendste. MPC - BE kan overweg met de meestgebruikte mediaformaten, heeft ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Versie 1.6.4 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

MPCStreamReader (MPC UDP/HTTP Reader) Added support for HLS Live. MPegSplitter Fixed playback of VOB files with an incorrect empty block at the beginning.

Faster navigation for Blu-ray files, added support for keyframes.

Optimized calculation of unknown frame rate. MpcDvdVideoDecoder (Mpeg2DecFilter) Removed option to read aspect ratio from video stream. This option is not required when playing DVD-Video. MPCVideoDec Implemented correct output of YUV 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 formats when odd sizes are specified for the video stream.

Improved operation of D3D11 Copy Back and NVDEC decoders in some situations.

Added support for MEDIASUBTYPE_av01. VideoRenderers Сolor management now works for 10-bit surfaces as well. Subtitles Subtitle delay is now applied on pause.

Fixed display of symbols in some external fonts. Youtube and other online services Fixed work with yt-dlp on some sites.

Use "ffmpeg.exe" to merge individual video and audio files obtained using the "Save As" command.

Disable SSL certificate verification in yt-dlp.

Improved support for online playlists. Player Fixed display of text with "&" symbols in the "Information" panel.

Fixed LAV Splitter freezing when watching some Live broadcasts.

Fixed detection of "dxva2cb" mode when using LAV Video Decoder.

Fixed player crash during frame-by-frame navigation at the end of playback. Installer Compiling the installer requires InnoSetup 6.1.0 or later.

Updated installer translation files.

Added the ability to install "MPC Video Renderer 0.6.3".

Added the ability to offline install previously downloaded components. Translations Updated German translation (by Klaus1189).

Updated Turkish translation (by cmhrky).

Updated Spanish translation (by pruebaz).

Updated Catalan translation (by pruebaz).

Updated Japanese translation.

Added Croatian translation. Updated libraries: dav1d git-1.0.0-45-ga029d68;

ffmpeg git-n5.2-dev-506-g5c217119c8;

Little-CMS git-lcms2.13.1-70-gf3f6b7b;

MediaInfo git-v22.06-34-g90e59c5ed;

ZenLib git-v0.4.39-12-gde2787a;

nanosvg git-bd16c4e.