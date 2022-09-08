Versie 3.6.8 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
- wnpa-sec-2022-06 F5 Ethernet Trailer dissector infinite loop. Issue 18307.
The following bugs have been fixed:
Updated Protocol Support
- TCAP Malformed exception on externally re-assembled packet Issue 10515.
- Extended 3GPP-GPRS-Negotiated-QoS-profile strings decoded incompletely Issue 10688.
- HTTP2 dissector decodes first SSL record only Issue 11173.
- L2TP improvements - cookie length detection, UDP encapsulation and more Issue 16565.
- USB Truncation of URB_isochronous in frames Issue 18021.
- ISUP/BICC parameter summary text duplication Issue 18094.
- Running rpm-setup.sh shows missing packages that Centos does not need Issue 18166.
- IPX/IPX RIP: Crash on expand subtree Issue 18234.
- Qt: A file or packet comment that is too large will corrupt the pcapng file Issue 18235.
- BGP dissector bug Issue 18248.
- Wrong interpretation of the cbsp.rep_period field in epan/dissectors/packet-gsm_cbsp.c Issue 18254.
- Assertion due to incorrect mask for btatt.battery_power_state.* Issue 18267.
- Qt: Expert Info dialog not showing Malformed Frame when Frame length is less than captured length Issue 18312.
- Wireshark and tshark become non-responsive when reading certain packets Issue 18313.
New and Updated Capture File Support
- BGP
- BICC
- BT ATT
- CBSP
- Couchbase
- F5 Ethernet Trailer
- Frame
- GTP
- GTP (prime)
- IPsec
- ISUP
- L2TP
- NAS-5GS
- Protobuf
- SCCP
- TCP
- and TLS
- pcap
- pcapng
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 3.6.8 voor Windows (32bit)
Wireshark 3.6.8 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 3.6.8 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 3.6.8 voor macOS 10.12 en hoger (64bit)
Wireshark 3.6.8 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD