GPSoftware heeft versie 12.29 van zijn bestandsmanager Directory Opus uitgebracht. Dit programma is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Total Commander, maar dan met uitgebreidere mogelijkheden over welke informatie precies moet worden weergegeven en op welke manier. Het programma nestelt zich diep in Windows en is dan ook meer bedoeld als vervanger van Windows Verkenner.
Directory Opus is veelzijdig en extreem configureerbaar, zowel wat functionaliteit als wat uiterlijk betreft. Dat is meteen ook het grootste probleem, want het programma kan zeker op beginnende gebruikers complex overkomen. Hoewel Directory Opus werkt op Windows XP en hoger, is versie 12.20 de laatste waar het installatieprogramma nog werkt onder Windows XP. Het programma kan 60 dagen worden getest; daarna moet een licentie van 89 Australische dollar worden aangeschaft, wat neerkomt op ongeveer 55 euro. Sinds versie 10.2 is er ook een minder uitgebreide versie, voor omgerekend 30 euro. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende lijst met veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
The following changes were part of the 12.28.1 - 12.28.4 beta updates:
The following changes are new for 12.29:
- Updated LibRaw, including support for new OM-1 cameras.
- FLAC/Ogg publisher data now writes "ORGANIZATION" tag for better compatibility. (Both "ORGANIZATION" and "PUBLISHER" work when reading tags.)
- The viewer pane will now allow .docx files which have been incorrectly named .doc to be passed to the MS Word preview handler.
- Go NEW=x,y now accepts negative coordinates.
- WAV waveform thumbnails in IEEE floating point format are now supported.
- SSH connections are now treated as case sensitive by default in case we aren't able to auto-detect it.
- Fixed incorrect metadata shown for audio files whose metadata comes from the Windows shell (e.g. .m4a files).
- Fixed range selection via Shift + Page Down which, with the file display grouped and some of the groups collapsed, would not always immediately repaint all items to reflect their new states.
- Fixed mouse cursor being confined until you alt-tab'd to another window if you opened a color picker, dragged its sliders with the mouse, then closed it with the Esc key without releasing the mouse button.
- Fixed problem with separators going missing if the buttons they were attached to were hidden (e.g. an Undo LIST command that didn't generate any items.)
- Fixed problem with range selection in details mode when selecting a range by shift-clicking and then pressing Shift+Up to deselect the last item in the range.
- Fixed problem where the path-to-selection highlight in the folder tree could show in the wrong color if the tree was locked.
- Fixed problem where the busy indicator in the location field could keep spinning forever if a script column called Script.RefreshColumn in certain circumstances.
- Fixed "Stretch background" not working in floating toolbars.
- Fixed problem setting EXIF dates which meant Adobe Bridge did not recognize the "Date Taken" field ("DateTimeOriginal") when set through Opus.
- Setting the EXIF Date Taken ("DateTimeOriginal" tag 0x9003) field in Opus now applies the same value to the EXIF "ModifyDate" field (tag 0x0132). Previously this would be set when changing the modification time of the actual file, but it makes more sense for it to mirror the DateTimeOriginal field.
- The "Ignore diacritics" option in the Filter Bar now handles the Norse O correctly (or at least, it's now consistent with the similar option for the Find As You Type field).
- Fixed problem with Explorer Replacement when clicking on folder links in Excel.
- Fix for CreateFolder command, when run via scripts, creating things below the selected folder if there is one and a name (not full path) is specified.
- Simple OK/Cancel dialogs that respond to the Y or N keys now only do so on key press, not key release (in case the same key is used to launch the function.)
- Fixed problem with script dialog static controls which could display text in the wrong color in some situations.
- Fixed TortoiseGit showing additional, non-functional, context menu in Windows 11.
- Fixed problem opening folder links containing spaces from Outlook emails.