Software-update: Tixati 3.11

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 3.11 van Tixati is uitgekomen, als opvolger van versie 2.89. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New BitTorrent v2 Support

A full BEP-52 implementation has been added to the program. The primary benefit of this is the use of the block-level SHA-2 hash function instead of SHA-1 at the piece level. However, there are also many other changes from the v1 protocol that required a major review and re-write of the torrent/peers/trackers/pieces core logic. Combined version 1+2 torrents are also fully supported.

Trackers

All tracker function has been completely replaced with a newly-written implementation. Dual-protocol and dual-interface announcement is now fully supported for each individual tracker.

A tracker presets feature has been added, which can be accessed from Settings > Transfers > Trackers. These presets can be set by simply right-clicking any transfer in the main window and using the Trackers sub-menu. They are also accessible from the standard tracker-edit dialog, the transfer preload window, and the new seed creation dialog.

A default preset for newly-loaded transfers can also be selected in the settings window. This will be set into non-private transfers, upon loading, before applying the Individual Tracker Options.

Peer Connections

The peer connection logic has been largely re-written with major improvements in several areas. This was needed to accommodate the new v2 protocol messaging requirements, in particular the piece selection algorithms and file hash field synchronizing with other peers. The new implementation takes full advantage of the fact that when a transfer is only downloading a subset of files, the new v2 protocol allows clients to only download hash data for files that are needed. If managed correctly, this saves bandwidth, time, and memory, especially for extremely large torrents when only a few files are needed.

It was also necessary in hybrid swarms to allow dual connections so peers can communicate over v1 and v2 simultaneously. This is sometimes required for situations where there are many v1-only clients in a swarm and v2 hash-info is not fully available, which, when following the specification as-written, prevents pieces from being available over the v2 connection.

The peer connection selection and management algorithms have been completely replaced with much more modern versions that can efficiently handle multiple ports connected from the same IP, perform regular peer-ID duplicate detection, and prioritize connections based on their protocol and piece availability. Unusual situations such as losing pieces, or going from complete state to incomplete state, are now handled with great precision. The process for gathering meta-info from peers has also been greatly improved and is much faster when dealing with extremely large torrents.

Web Seeding

Support for web seeds has been completely overhauled. Peak speeds are much higher and far less CPU usage is needed to maintain a continuous flow of data.

For better control over web seed connections, a brand-new Web Seed Request Limiter has also been created. This is available from Settings > Transfers > Peers. Simultaneous connections can be globally limited based on host name, and other rate-limiting/throttling parameters can also be set. Rules can be customized for different hosts.

DHT

To provide peers to dual-protocol torrents, it was necessary to modify the DHT engine to schedule separate search/announce procedures for each protocol ID-hash that a particular torrent requires. A major review and update of the DHT code was done to support this and also to add several other DHT protocol updates. These updates were made in order to support upcoming Tixati features like mutable torrent support.

New Seed Creator

The seed creator (third tab in the Add window) has been completely replaced. The new dialog allows flexible creation using files from different parts of the local file system, and will also let the user change the virtual-name of files and folders. This enables you to fully customize the file structure in the torrent meta-info without needing that same structure replicated on the local file system.

There are also numerous new options to select tracker presets, protocol and padding options, piece sizes, comments, and other technical parameters. A full host of default options can be changed from the settings menu, including full control over the default piece size selection algorithm.

You can also now drag-drop files and folders from the operating system directly into the transfers view to create new seeds. When the Categories feature is enabled, you can drag-drop directly onto a category, or into the main view when a category is selected, and the new seed will be created in that category.

File and Piece Handling

All file handling logic has been revised. The file-checker has an improved combined SHA-1 and SHA-2 multi-threaded piece reading and hashing pipeline, which will thoroughly cross-check all incoming and existing data in hybrid v1+2 torrents. Checking speed has also improved on multi-CPU systems.

For v2 torrents, all incoming 16K blocks are checked immediately upon download instead of waiting for full pieces, so malicious peers are eliminated from the swarm much quicker.

New Tracker Options for Categories

In the category properties and add windows, there is a new Trackers tab. This contains an option to set a tracker preset on any transfer entering the category. These options are also reflected on the category right-click menu.

There were also several minor fixes to the category system. The right-click options for a category separator now correctly control all categories following. The Share sub-menu on categories has been fixed to show the checkbox states for channel mirroring correctly.

Several Channel GUI Fixes

The recently re-written color text controls that power the chat rooms and user browse window have undergone a few more changes to perfect the way scrolling and back-buffering work. There were also other optimizations and adjustments to the background word-wrap updating routines and timing to further minimize CPU usage after a window full of text is resized.

In addition, we fixed some minor problems with the channel restrictions window updating after rule changes, and also some word-wrap anomalies when switching between chat rooms.

New Columns

Transfers have two new optional columns, available from the Layout button menu in the main transfers view. The Protocol column will show v1, v1+2, or v2. The Trackers column will show the name of the current preset. If there is no matching preset, either a hash identifier of the set (to be able to identify matching transfers) or in the case of only having one tracker, the tracker URL itself. The tooltip in this column will always show the full set of tracker URLs.

Peers also have a new optional Protocol column. This shows either v1 or v2 for regular peers, or HTTP or HTTPS for web seed peers.

Many Other GUI Improvements

A new find-bar has been created for the Files tab in the main transfers view, and also the preload window. Press CTRL-F when the view is in focus to make the find-bar appear at the top. You can also use the F3/shift-F3 keys to step through matches.

When new transfers are loaded, they are now selected and scrolled into view, including changing selected category if need be. This works for any manually-created transfers, including pasting in magnet links via CTRL-V, drag-dropping .torrent or .magnet files, or creating new seeds.

There have been dozens of other minor tweaks and improvements to the GUI, and several optimizations to reduce interface CPU usage on both GTK and Windows builds.

Several Other Core Fixes

During the course of development of this version, there have been countless other minor fixes and refinements made as problems were discovered. Many opportunities for optimization were explored, and much testing was done. We also analyzed all outstanding automated crash reports and applied several minor fixes. This is the smoothest running Tixati that we have ever produced.

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-08-2022 17:18
8 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

28-08-2022 • 17:18

8

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Tixati

Update-historie

04-12 Tixati 3.41 2
11-'25 Tixati 3.39 8
09-'25 Tixati 3.38 0
08-'25 Tixati 3.37 0
08-'25 Tixati 3.36 0
07-'25 Tixati 3.35 3
05-'25 Tixati 3.34 1
03-'25 Tixati 3.33 0
01-'25 Tixati 3.32 12
12-'24 Tixati 3.31 2
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Reacties (8)

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GraveD 28 augustus 2022 17:28
Mijn go-to-torrent client voor vele jaren.
Simpel en zonder rommelige/overbodige extra's.
T-men @GraveD28 augustus 2022 17:54
Dat s een beetje mijn punt... er zijn al zoveel "go-to-torrent clients,simpel en zonder rommelige/overbodige extra's".
Vandaar mijn vraag (zeker niet negatief bedoeld) of deze wat extra's aan boord heeft ?
Sieginator @T-men28 augustus 2022 19:48
Our NO Spyware, NO Adware, NO Nonsense Guarantee

Unlike many other torrent clients, we take pride in saying NO to spyware and adware. Tixati installs and uninstalls cleanly and doesn't add anything extra to your system. Our software is fully self-contained and doesn't have annoying dependencies on Java or .Net frameworks.
Anders niets extra's.

En hoewel het hier niet bij staat vermeld;
The Linux version of Tixati has been well-tested on Fedora, Ubuntu, Mint, and Mandriva Linux. It should also work on almost any other recent Linux distro as long as GTK2 is installed.
Werkt dus ook op verschillende Linuxdistributies.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sieginator op 25 juli 2024 02:58]

GeroldM @T-men28 augustus 2022 20:47
Gebruik Tixati ook al jaren op Windows computers. Magneet klikken, even wachten totdat de torrent file binnen is en dan aangeven met welke prioriteit er gedowndload dient te worden. Of als er meer dan bestand in een torrent zit, dan kun je op verschillende manieren aangeven in welke orde deze gedownload moeten worden. Er zijn 10 verschillende prioriteitsnivo's voor bestanden.

Genoeg geneuzel over prioriteiten, wanneer deze instelling is geselecteerd, dan gaat Tixati aan de slag. In mijn ervaring is Tixati een flink stuk rapper, omdat je amper met DHT en andere instellingen moet klooien voor wat extra snelheid. Dit gedeelte is waar voor mij Tixati met kop en schouders boven alle andere staat.

Nu ben ik zo'n beetje een jaar terug aan mijn 'Linux als daily driver' avontuur begonnen. Tixati heeft executables voor zowel Windows als Linux, maar het zit niet in de store van Pop!_OS en ook niet in de store van Linux Mint. QBittorrent, Deluge en nog wat andere torrentclients zitten wel in de stores, dus heb ik deze eerst uitgeprobeerd.

Wat mij erg tegenvalt van al deze clienten is dat deze wel zo'n beetje hetzelfde werken als Tixati, als het gaat om binnenhalen van de torrent file. Er zijn echter veel minder prioriteitsnivos, Als je een serie in 1 keer binnenhengelt, dan is het wel prettig om zeker te weten dat de 1e aflevering het snelst binnen is, zodat je deze al kan kijken terwijl de andere afleveringen in de juiste volgorden worden gedownloaded in de achtergrond.

Wat mij bij de andere torrentclients opviel was dat de downloads net zo snel starten als in Tixati, maar dat er ook nogal vaak periodes van geen binnenkomende data zitten tijdens het downloaden. Van andere kreeg ik te horen dat je dan met trackers en DHT moet gaan zitten spelen om dat te voorkomen. Tixati heeft dat probleem dus praktisch niet. Aanzetten en het blijft gaan op de gewenste snelheid totdat het geheel binnen is.

Dat geklooi word snel oud, dus de Linux executable maar gewonload en gestart. Werkt net zo goed onder Linux als dat het doet in Windows. Geen haar op mijn hoofd die nog denkt om Tixatie in te wisselen voor een andere client. De interface van Tixati mag dan misschien ietwat oudbollig overkomen, het doet zijn werk uitstekend, zonder dat je jezelf bezig dient te houden met trackers, DHT en andere settings om enigzins in de buurt te komen van de constante datastroom die Tixati automatisch voor elkaar krijgt.

Maar goed, dat is dus mijn n=1 ervaring. En als je het geklooi met settings leuk vind, dan kan je dat ook doen in Tixati, net zoals bij de andere clients. Het heeft ook een web-interface, zoals alle andere clients.

Het enige nadeel van Tixati is dat het meer resources vergt. Mijn Linux laptop heeft een 7 jaar oude single-core Pentium klasse CPU (met maar liefst 2 threads) en 4 GByte aan RAM. En er zijn momenten waar Tixati de boel aanzienlijk vertraagt. Daarnaast maak ik ook gebruik van QuiteRSS. Dit is een schaamteloze resource-vreter en gcombineerd krijgen deze 2 tools mijn Linux laptop op de knieen. Met de andere clients traden er ook serieuze vertragingen op, maar nooit zo erg als met Tixati.

Nu heb ik thuis ook 2 desktops, beide met AMD CPU's en 16 GByte aan RAM. De 11 jaar oude CPU draait op Linux Mint 21 en heeft totaal geen moeite met deze combo. De andere desktop heeft een Ryzen 1400 en Windows Server. Ook hier is de combo totaal geen probleem. En als laatste heb ik ook nog een 1 jaar oude 11th gen i5 laptop met 12 GByte aan RAM welke (voorlopig nog) draait op Windows 11. Ook op deze laptop is de combo geen probleem.

Misschien dat bovenstaande je helpt bij het wel of niet gebruiken van Tixati. De tierlantijntjes van de andere clients interesseren me weinig tot niet. Tixati doet met zijn/haar tierlantijntjes niet onder voor de andere clients. Als deze wel belangrijk zijn voor je, dan is er voor jou misschien weinig reden om over te stappen.

Tixati verdient echter wel een kans als het gaat om puur binnenhengelen van data op snelheid, zonder rustpauzes.
T-men 28 augustus 2022 17:25
Is het 'just Another torrent client' ?
Of heeft Tixati nog wat leuke extra's te bieden ?
Sieginator @T-men28 augustus 2022 17:56
Heb me nooit verdiept in de verschillen van verschillende torrent clients. Jaren terug heb ik gezocht naar een client die, zonder allerlei poespas en reclame, z'n werk doet in een linux omgeving. Al meerdere malen heb ik een donatie gedaan omdat ik het prettig en simpel vindt werken. Daarmee wil ik niet zeggen dat er niets in te stellen valt, want juist het tegenovergestelde is waar. Ik weet niet naar wat voor extra's je zoekt, maar voor mij is het meer dan genoeg.
T-men @Sieginator28 augustus 2022 18:20
Ik hou van simpel. Maar ik hou ook van slim out of the box denken.
Als er al vele simpele zijn, dan voegt nog eentje niet zoveel meer toe.
Dan waardeer ik 'slim' net wat meer.
batjes @T-men29 augustus 2022 08:37
Tixati is in de basis een vrij 'simpele' client, recht toe, recht aan. Een mooi overzicht, torrent lijstje, makkelijk in te stellen limieten.

Maar als je wat dieper graaft is het ook tot het bot toe aan te passen en alles is in te stellen. Voor de rest is het een lichtgewicht client, zelfs met duizenden torrents in je lijstje (dit was voor mij de eerste torrentclient waar ik de geschiedenis niet op hoef te ruimen).

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