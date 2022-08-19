Software-update: SABnzbd 3.6.1

SABnzbd logo (75 pix) Versie 3.6.1 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes
  • Significantly increased performance by using the yEnc-decoding library. Usenet articles are now decoded using specialized CPU instructions (SIMD) on x86 and ARM systems.
  • Create and restore a backup of configuration and database.
  • Show source of lower download speed (CPU or disk).
  • Added keyboard shortcuts (Pause, Add, Status, Config).
  • Result of the Deobfuscate step is listed in History details.
  • Path of Default category will be used if category doesn't have one.
  • Disabling api_warnings prevents showing Access Denied information to the external client.
  • Jobs with Force priority will always skip the duplicate check.
  • Added ext_rename_ignore to add custom extensions that should be ignored during the Deobfuscate step.
  • Removed Indexer Feedback Integration.
  • Removed included Deobfuscate.py as it is outdated.
  • Show a warning when there are no valid news servers active.
  • Show a warning if the filesystem does not support special characters.
  • Allow multiple parameters to be passed to par2cmdline/Multipar.
  • Linux: Added AppStream metadata, desktop shortcut and MimeInfo.
  • Linux: Added support for bash completion.
  • macOS: Application and included tools fully native on M1 systems.
  • macOS/Windows: Updated UnRar to 6.10 and 7-Zip to 21.07.
  • Windows: Updated MultiPar to v1.3.2.3.
Bugfixes
  • Downloads in Checking status were not displayed correctly.
  • Prevent showing crash on Status window during shutdown.
  • Prevent scheduler crash if removed event is canceled.
  • Updated UnRar to 6.11 (Windows) and 6.12 (macOS).
  • macOS/Windows: Updated dependencies and Python versions.

Versienummer 3.6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SABnzbd
Download https://sabnzbd.org/downloads.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 19-08-2022 14:125

19-08-2022 • 14:12

5 Linkedin

Bron: SABnzbd

Reacties (5)

ThanosReXXX
19 augustus 2022 14:29
Ik verbaas me toch altijd over het feit dat UseNet nog bestaat. Vroeger had je wellicht nog het voordeel van dat er meer garantie was op kwaliteit, en daar wilde je dan wellicht nog voor betalen, maar tegenwoordig is het allemaal om het even en kan je met zoveel andere methodes van alles en nog wat in net zo hoge of hogere kwaliteit downloaden zònder ervoor te hoeven betalen, dus ik persoonlijk zie de meerwaarde er niet meer van in, maar wellicht zie ik iets over het hoofd waar iemand me nog even op kan wijzen... ;)
mocem
@ThanosReXXX19 augustus 2022 14:31
Kijk eens naar Sonarr en Radarr.
zzzzap
@mocem19 augustus 2022 14:37
Sonarr en Radarr zijn nog steeds op UseNet gebaseerde download systemen, plus bitorrent, maar ik ken niemand meer die dat nog wil gebruiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zzzzap op 19 augustus 2022 14:38]

SauSkopje
@mocem19 augustus 2022 14:37
Sonarr en Radarr zijn niets anders dan databases die indexers (die jij moet toevoegen) in de gaten doet houden voor releases van de toevoegde shows/films. Ze hebben op zichzelf totaal niets met UseNet te maken, want je kan gewoon voor puur torrents kiezen. Dus geen idee wat je ermee bedoeld te zeggen in je bericht.
ELD
@ThanosReXXX19 augustus 2022 14:38
maar wellicht zie ik iets over het hoofd waar iemand me nog even op kan wijzen... ;)
Dat gaat in tegen de eerste regel van usenet.
