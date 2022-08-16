2Brightsparks heeft versie 10.2.49.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 44 en 60 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

Fixed: Handling of Alt key and shortcuts in main and Differences window

Decryption profile settings page did not allow revert or copy from another profile

The filter hit count in the log for folders may be twice the expected result

Will not use default new profile location, e.g. cloud, when creating new profile and cloud not used in wizard, for example

If Errors tab is displayed, and profile prompts with error message at end, then could not click OK Updated: (Pro): Added support for new AWS S3 Hong Kong region

(Pro): Improved support for IBM Object Storage (supports Tags)

(Pro): Changes to properly support Contabo S3 Compatible Object storage