Vivaldi logo (75 pix) Versie 5.4 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android ontwikkeld. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The new Vivaldi gets the ability to mute Web Panels, customizable Rocker Gestures, and an improved Vivaldi Mail.

The latest version Vivaldi 5.4 on desktops highlights the ability to turn off the sound in Web Panels, program what Rocker Gestures can do, and a fine-tuned Vivaldi Mail, Calendar, and Feed Reader. Jam-packed with improvements across the board, Vivaldi is now faster and better, including our recently launched Vivaldi Mail, Calendar, and Feed Reader. Ever since we launched this trio, we’ve focused on polishing and fine-tuning it.

The Web Panels in the browser’s slide-out sidebar gets the ability to turn off the sound, just like the way you can mute tabs, giving more control over which sound source you’d like to listen to. Rocker Gestures, a part of the Mouse Gestures capabilities, help navigate back and forward with your mouse buttons (click right + left = back). Now, you can assign any command you want to both gestures making them customizable.

Sharing of text is quick with the added support to highlight text and generate a link to that highlight. An option, “Always use secure connections”, has been included for secure browsing.

Versienummer 5.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Vivaldi
Download https://vivaldi.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware

Update-historie

10-08 Vivaldi 5.4 4
01-06 Vivaldi 5.3 7
06-04 Vivaldi 5.2 11
11-02 Vivaldi 5.1 6
02-12 Vivaldi 5.0 11
10-'21 Vivaldi 4.3 10
09-'21 Vivaldi 4.2 1
07-'21 Vivaldi 4.1 13
06-'21 Vivaldi 4.0 7
04-'21 Vivaldi 3.8 7
EricJH
11 augustus 2022 16:29
Een fijne browser die alweer jaren mijn standaardbrowser is. Ik ben een oud Opera (Classic) gebruiker en Vivaldi zit het dichts bij de oude Opera browser.
zordaz
@EricJH11 augustus 2022 17:22
Same here. Wat veel mensen niet beseffen is dat Vivaldi ook uitstekend kan dienen als 1 op 1 vervanger van Chrome op Android apparaten, met als bonus meteen een ad+ tracking blocker.
Martinspire
11 augustus 2022 12:59
Geen spannende update, maar hij werkt hier nog steeds prima. Erg veel in te stellen en omdat het onderhuids toch Chromium is, werkt alles verder ook naar wens.
pbb
11 augustus 2022 17:39
In principe een fijne browser. Maar helaas veel bugs in hun schil rondt Chromium (vooral in de tabbalk). En geen mogelijkheid om instellingen te exporteren en importeren. Ik gebruik meerdere profielen naast elkaar (moet voor m'n werk vaak zowel gebruikers- als admin-accounts op dezelfde sites naast elkaar gebruiken, en vaak ook in een anoniem/gastenprofiel werken), en dan zit ik me iedere keer weer te ergeren over sneltoetsen die onhandige defaults hebben.

Als ik met 2 klikken een config zou kunnen importeren, zou dit voor mij de beste browser zijn.
