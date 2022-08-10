Versie 5.4 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android ontwikkeld. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The latest version Vivaldi 5.4 on desktops highlights the ability to turn off the sound in Web Panels, program what Rocker Gestures can do, and a fine-tuned Vivaldi Mail, Calendar, and Feed Reader. Jam-packed with improvements across the board, Vivaldi is now faster and better, including our recently launched Vivaldi Mail, Calendar, and Feed Reader. Ever since we launched this trio, we’ve focused on polishing and fine-tuning it.

The Web Panels in the browser’s slide-out sidebar gets the ability to turn off the sound, just like the way you can mute tabs, giving more control over which sound source you’d like to listen to. Rocker Gestures, a part of the Mouse Gestures capabilities, help navigate back and forward with your mouse buttons (click right + left = back). Now, you can assign any command you want to both gestures making them customizable.

Sharing of text is quick with the added support to highlight text and generate a link to that highlight. An option, “Always use secure connections”, has been included for secure browsing.