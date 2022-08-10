TechSmith heeft versie 2022.1.1 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features Added support for WebP file format

Picture-in-Picture now supports webcam shapes (circle, rectangle, rounded rectangle, square, and rounded square)

Arrow tool supports resizable arrowheads

Open Broadcast Software (OBS) Virtual Webcam now supported

Installer includes option to uninstall previous versions of Snagit Feature Updates Shape tool includes Line Styles for dotted and dashed outlines

Consolidated Help and Tutorial menu items

Accessibility improvements to font sizes in Snagit Editor

Curved lines render properly on files created with Snagit Mac

Arrow heads render properly on files created with Snagit Mac

Webcam capture is on by default for Video from Images recordings

Webcam capture is on by default when creating video Presets Performance Improvements Improved responsiveness of Snagit Editor Updates for IT Administrators End User License Agreement (EULA) updated to include: Language about when sharing content to third party software, you are subject to that party’s terms of use or service Resources for YouTube’s terms of service

Bug Fixes Fixed a security issue where a malicious PSD file could trigger an out-of-bounds memory write when opened by the Snagit Editor

Fixed an issue that could cause loss of Favorites

Fixed an issue where webcam could not be disabled in Video from Images recording mode

Fixed an issue where not all preferences were migrated between versions on upgrade

Fixed an issue that caused an intermittent crash upon exit

Fixed an issue where insufficient disk space alerts were not showing when Library was on a network drive

Fixed an issue where save failure alerts were not showing

Fixed an issue where Windows thumbnails were not showing for .snag files

Fixed an issue where Callout outlines rendered incorrectly on files created with Snagit Mac

Fixed an issue with the ordering of the date / time in capture info in Snagit Editor

Fixed an issue where dropdown menus in Capture Window were cut off

Other bug fixes and performance improvements