TechSmith heeft versie 2022.1.1 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features
  • Added support for WebP file format
  • Picture-in-Picture now supports webcam shapes (circle, rectangle, rounded rectangle, square, and rounded square)
  • Arrow tool supports resizable arrowheads
  • Open Broadcast Software (OBS) Virtual Webcam now supported
  • Installer includes option to uninstall previous versions of Snagit
Feature Updates
  • Shape tool includes Line Styles for dotted and dashed outlines
  • Consolidated Help and Tutorial menu items
  • Accessibility improvements to font sizes in Snagit Editor
  • Curved lines render properly on files created with Snagit Mac
  • Arrow heads render properly on files created with Snagit Mac
  • Webcam capture is on by default for Video from Images recordings
  • Webcam capture is on by default when creating video Presets
Performance Improvements
  • Improved responsiveness of Snagit Editor
Updates for IT Administrators
  • End User License Agreement (EULA) updated to include:
    • Language about when sharing content to third party software, you are subject to that party’s terms of use or service
    • Resources for YouTube’s terms of service
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a security issue where a malicious PSD file could trigger an out-of-bounds memory write when opened by the Snagit Editor
  • Fixed an issue that could cause loss of Favorites
  • Fixed an issue where webcam could not be disabled in Video from Images recording mode
  • Fixed an issue where not all preferences were migrated between versions on upgrade
  • Fixed an issue that caused an intermittent crash upon exit
  • Fixed an issue where insufficient disk space alerts were not showing when Library was on a network drive
  • Fixed an issue where save failure alerts were not showing
  • Fixed an issue where Windows thumbnails were not showing for .snag files
  • Fixed an issue where Callout outlines rendered incorrectly on files created with Snagit Mac
  • Fixed an issue with the ordering of the date / time in capture info in Snagit Editor
  • Fixed an issue where dropdown menus in Capture Window were cut off
  • Other bug fixes and performance improvements

Snagit 2020.0

