Software-update: Serato DJ Pro 2.6.0 / Lite 1.6.0

Serato DJ logo (79 pix)Serato heeft updates van zijn Serato DJ Pro en Serato DJ Lite uitgebracht, met 2.6.0 voor de Pro-versie en 1.6.0 voor de Lite-uitvoering als versienummers. Beide zijn de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato DJ en Serato DJ Intro, die op hun beurt weer de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato Scratch Live en ITCH waren. Een overzicht van de mogelijkheden en de verschillen tussen de Pro en Lite uitgaven is op deze pagina te bekijken. De changelog voor Serato DJ Lite is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de changelog voor Serato DJ Pro versie 2.6.0:

New Features
  • Added Scratch Bank feature for the Pioneer DJ DJM-S9.
  • Silent Cue feature is now MIDI mappable in the MIDI panel
Other Changes
  • Added new Pioneer DJ audio drivers for macOS.
  • All rendering on both platforms via a new RHI abstraction.
  • Mac now using Metal rendering backend.
  • Many third party libraries updated to new revisions and associated bug fixing.
  • All scaling factors now supported on Windows when Hi-Res Screen Display is enabled.
  • Minimum version of macOS which Serato DJ can be installed on is now macOS10.14.
  • Minimum version of Windows which Serato DJ can be installed on is now Windows 8.1.
  • Added ability to start a Live Playlist without being connected to DJ hardware.
  • Improved ability to send track info to Twitch.
  • Added a scrollbar component to the setup menu.
  • Updated header bar button hover state color for text, icons & Day Mode.
  • CPU performance improvements.
  • Stability improvements.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where MIDI mappings for the Pioneer DJ DDJ-REV1 Tracking Scratch and Transform buttons were not mapped correctly.
  • Fixed an issue where high resolution platters calculate platter movement incorrectly.
  • Fixed an issue where the Serato Play license preference is not handled correctly after deauthorization.
  • Fixed an issue where non Latin characters in computer name prevent activation on version 2.5.0 and above.
  • Fixed an issue where you were unable to save a new Cue point name when clicking outside of the Pad.
  • Fixed an issue where Serato Play setting not remembered between logout/login.
  • Fixed an issue where Mixars Primo PFL volume is much quieter than the 'master mix' cue volume.
  • Fixed an issue where some DJs were seeing duplicated Loop Slots when switching from Play to Practice mode (2DOP).
  • Fixed an issue where some DJs were unable to scroll down the list of crates to view and access all crates.
  • Fixed a hang when unloading a corrupted FLAC file.
  • Fixed an issue where motorised platter devices pitch and faders stopped working after saving a MIDI mapping.
  • Fixed an issue where setting "instant doubles on load" incorrectly causes "maintain sync on track load" to also be set.
  • Fixed an issue where GUI was cropped when 'Scale to fit below built-in camera option' is selected on "notch" MacBook Pro.
  • Fixed an issue where bluetooth headphones don't connect to Serato DJ in offline modes.
  • Fixed an issue where Serato Play preference is not remembered correctly across sessions.
  • Fixed an issue where a driver popup may remain for some devices and connection may fail.
  • Fixed an issue where when using a Pioneer DJ DJM-S9 and laptop speakers the audio cannot be heard.
  • Fixed an issue where some TIDAL playlists were showing as duplicates in Serato DJ.
  • Fixed an issue where the GUI can become unresponsive when hardware is connected.
  • Fixed an issue where Serato DJ could crash after installing the Pioneer DJ DJM-S3 driver.
  • Fixed a crash when switching display monitors.
  • Fixed a crash when using bluetooth headphones and Serato DJ in Play or Offline modes.
  • Fixed a crash while using the Beatport or Beatsource streaming libraries.
  • Fixed album artwork not showing for FLAC files.

Serato DJ Pro

Versienummer 2.6.0 / 1.6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Serato
Download https://serato.com/dj/pro/downloads
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-08-2022 09:33
2 • submitter: Choenzer

09-08-2022 • 09:33

2

Submitter: Choenzer

Bron: Serato

Update-historie

09-05 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.3.2 1
04-04 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.3.1 1
25-03 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.3.0 8
10-12 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.2.4 4
30-10 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.2.3 0
10-10 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.2.2 3
07-'24 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.2.0 4
03-'24 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.1.2 0
08-'23 Serato DJ Pro 3.0.10 0
06-'23 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.0.8 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Serato DJ Pro

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia Nokia

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
2
2
1
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
kozue 9 augustus 2022 09:41
Voor iedereen die geen zin heeft in betalen kan ik Mixxx aanraden, een open source programma voor Linux, Mac en Windows met een hoop audio functies (loops, filters, etc) en ondersteuning voor midi controllers. Ik ben verder niet bekend met dit programma en weet dus niet of het functies heeft die Mixxx niet heeft, maar voor mij heeft Mixxx alles wat ik nodig heb en kan me niet voorstellen dat ik ooit zou willen betalen voor een vergelijkbaar programma.
D3nn0s @kozue9 augustus 2022 16:08
Mixxx werkt inderdaad best goed en zo ben ik ooit ook eens begonnen.
Serato is inderdaad software waarvoor een licentie vereist is, echter zit dit bij veel DJ-Controllers bij in begrepen.
Mijn oudste Numark Mixtrack Pro III gebruikte een versie van Serato DJ Intro en mijn Numark NV II kwam met Serato DJ Pro.
Best fijne software en tevens wel leuke controllers. Maar uiteindelijk toch overgegaan op Rekordbox en in eerste instantie een DDJ controller tot ik ben overgestapt naar een triple CDJ2000NXS setup met een DJM900NXS2 mixer.

Zonder (specifieke) randapparatuur is Mixxx een vrij goed programma. Maar voor iedereen die toch wilt gaan DJen is een Pioneer DDJ-400 wellicht ook een leuk begin.
Serato is fijn maar je ziet toch dat in de meeste clubs Pioneer gear ligt en dan wil je wel je USB stickje hebben voorbereid met een compatible library. En werken in Rekordbox + Serato werd me iets te veel voorbereidingswerk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door D3nn0s op 25 juli 2024 02:49]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq