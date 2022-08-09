Serato heeft updates van zijn Serato DJ Pro en Serato DJ Lite uitgebracht, met 2.6.0 voor de Pro-versie en 1.6.0 voor de Lite-uitvoering als versienummers. Beide zijn de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato DJ en Serato DJ Intro, die op hun beurt weer de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato Scratch Live en ITCH waren. Een overzicht van de mogelijkheden en de verschillen tussen de Pro en Lite uitgaven is op deze pagina te bekijken. De changelog voor Serato DJ Lite is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de changelog voor Serato DJ Pro versie 2.6.0:

New Features Added Scratch Bank feature for the Pioneer DJ DJM-S9.

Silent Cue feature is now MIDI mappable in the MIDI panel Other Changes Added new Pioneer DJ audio drivers for macOS.

All rendering on both platforms via a new RHI abstraction.

Mac now using Metal rendering backend.

Many third party libraries updated to new revisions and associated bug fixing.

All scaling factors now supported on Windows when Hi-Res Screen Display is enabled.

Minimum version of macOS which Serato DJ can be installed on is now macOS10.14.

Minimum version of Windows which Serato DJ can be installed on is now Windows 8.1.

Added ability to start a Live Playlist without being connected to DJ hardware.

Improved ability to send track info to Twitch.

Added a scrollbar component to the setup menu.

Updated header bar button hover state color for text, icons & Day Mode.

CPU performance improvements.

Stability improvements. Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where MIDI mappings for the Pioneer DJ DDJ-REV1 Tracking Scratch and Transform buttons were not mapped correctly.

Fixed an issue where high resolution platters calculate platter movement incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where the Serato Play license preference is not handled correctly after deauthorization.

Fixed an issue where non Latin characters in computer name prevent activation on version 2.5.0 and above.

Fixed an issue where you were unable to save a new Cue point name when clicking outside of the Pad.

Fixed an issue where Serato Play setting not remembered between logout/login.

Fixed an issue where Mixars Primo PFL volume is much quieter than the 'master mix' cue volume.

Fixed an issue where some DJs were seeing duplicated Loop Slots when switching from Play to Practice mode (2DOP).

Fixed an issue where some DJs were unable to scroll down the list of crates to view and access all crates.

Fixed a hang when unloading a corrupted FLAC file.

Fixed an issue where motorised platter devices pitch and faders stopped working after saving a MIDI mapping.

Fixed an issue where setting "instant doubles on load" incorrectly causes "maintain sync on track load" to also be set.

Fixed an issue where GUI was cropped when 'Scale to fit below built-in camera option' is selected on "notch" MacBook Pro.

Fixed an issue where bluetooth headphones don't connect to Serato DJ in offline modes.

Fixed an issue where Serato Play preference is not remembered correctly across sessions.

Fixed an issue where a driver popup may remain for some devices and connection may fail.

Fixed an issue where when using a Pioneer DJ DJM-S9 and laptop speakers the audio cannot be heard.

Fixed an issue where some TIDAL playlists were showing as duplicates in Serato DJ.

Fixed an issue where the GUI can become unresponsive when hardware is connected.

Fixed an issue where Serato DJ could crash after installing the Pioneer DJ DJM-S3 driver.

Fixed a crash when switching display monitors.

Fixed a crash when using bluetooth headphones and Serato DJ in Play or Offline modes.

Fixed a crash while using the Beatport or Beatsource streaming libraries.

Fixed album artwork not showing for FLAC files.