Software-update: Lansweeper 10.2.2.0

Lansweeper logo (35 pix)Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen en voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. In deze uitgave problemen verholpen:

Lansweeper 10.2.2.0, LsPush 8.4.100.1, LsAgent Windows 10.0.1.1, SQL 560
  • Fixed: LAN-13710 Errors can occur while CDR (Credential-free Device Recognition) data is synced to Lansweeper Cloud
  • Fixed: LAN-13931 Linking a Lansweeper installation with Lansweeper Cloud fails if the local database is hosted in a Web edition of SQL Server, due to database backup compression not being supported in Web editions
  • Fixed: LAN-13841 Linking a Lansweeper installation with Lansweeper Cloud fails if the local database is hosted in certain editions of SQL Server 2008, due to database backup compression not being supported in those editions
  • Fixed: LAN-13289 One piece of data not properly syncing with Lansweeper Cloud can in some cases cause the entire sync to start failing

Lansweeper

Versienummer 10.2.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Lansweeper
Download https://www.lansweeper.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-07-2022 10:00
0 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

21-07-2022 • 10:00

0 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Lansweeper

Update-historie

10:00 Lansweeper 10.2.2.0 0
14-07 Lansweeper 10.2.1.0 10
29-06 Lansweeper 10.2.0.0 0
02-06 Lansweeper 10.1.1.0 9
28-04 LanSweeper 10.0.0.2 7
21-04 LanSweeper 9.5.0.4 1
01-04 Lansweeper 9.4.0.8 4
11-03 Lansweeper 9.3.0.7 18
08-03 LanSweeper 9.3.0.6 8
18-02 LanSweeper 9.2.0.9 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Lansweeper

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee