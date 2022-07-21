Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen en voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. In deze uitgave problemen verholpen:

Lansweeper 10.2.2.0, LsPush 8.4.100.1, LsAgent Windows 10.0.1.1, SQL 560 Fixed: LAN-13710 Errors can occur while CDR (Credential-free Device Recognition) data is synced to Lansweeper Cloud

Fixed: LAN-13931 Linking a Lansweeper installation with Lansweeper Cloud fails if the local database is hosted in a Web edition of SQL Server, due to database backup compression not being supported in Web editions

Fixed: LAN-13841 Linking a Lansweeper installation with Lansweeper Cloud fails if the local database is hosted in certain editions of SQL Server 2008, due to database backup compression not being supported in those editions

Fixed: LAN-13289 One piece of data not properly syncing with Lansweeper Cloud can in some cases cause the entire sync to start failing