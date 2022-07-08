Software-update: Pi-hole Core 5.11 / Web 5.13 / FTL 5.16

Pi-hole logo (75 pix) Versie 5.11 van Pi-hole Core is uitgekomen en er zijn ook al drie kleine updates verschenen. Ook zijn Pi-hole Web 5.13 en FTL 5.16 uitgekomen. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. De changelogs voor de drie afzonderlijke modules kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Pi-hole FTL 5.16 changes:
  • Log new and terminating telnet connections only when debug flag is set in #1380 (5.16.1)
  • Check struct sizes on the CI instead of during compile-time in #1329
  • Add query type "Blocked (special domain)" in #1338
  • Fix for theoretical one byte buffer overflow in #1342
  • Log reply forcing only in DEBUG_QUERIES mode in #1343
  • Update SQLite to v3.38.3 in #1344
  • Update SQLite to v3.38.5 in #1350
  • Always return full overTime data in #1345
  • Fix outdated link to Wireshark manufacturer database in #1352
  • Fix forward percentages with all-servers in #1353
  • Make REPLY_WHEN_BUSY=DROP the new default (was ALLOW) in #1341
  • Change default log facility to /var/log/pihole/pihole-FTL.log in #1346
  • Remove PID and PORT file during shutdown in #1328
  • New API endpoint ">gateway" in #1354
  • DELAY_STARTUP only when booting in #1349
  • Add interface info for PADD in #1355
  • Update embedded SQLite3 engine to 3.39.0 in #1369
  • Improve telnet error handling in #1370
  • Use cmake --install . instead of make install in #1373
  • Change default log file path to /var/log/pihole/FTL.log in #1375
Pi-hole Web 5.13 changes:
  • Fix/GHSA-cfr5-rqm5-9vhp - Possible XSS in queryads.php b07372b
  • Fix SVG icons dimensions in #2176
  • Add content type header for getAllQueries endpoint in #2179
  • Pass config file path when reloading pihole-FTL.conf in #2183
  • Add query type "Blocked (special domain)" in #2185
  • Fix dropdown background color (dark theme) in #2188
  • Show "other" destination as the last graphic item in #2189
  • Added information about group assignment of whitelisted/blacklisted d… in #2186
  • Show all available data points in the Total queries over last 24 hours graph in #2195
  • Scale axes to integer in #2196
  • Apply 2195 also to client activity line chart in #2197
  • Allow delete multiple items - Group pages in #2177
  • Reduce border size of line charts in #2198
  • Remove duplicate function declarations in #2201
  • Using utils.showAlert for Local DNS and Local CNAME pages. in #2203
  • Remove empty line before PHP opening tag in #2208
  • Drop IE 11 in #2210
  • Change lighttpd log file names in #2213
  • Show all available data on Long-term data query log page in #2202
  • Make it clearer where to find the debug token in #2215
  • Update log file references in #1577
  • Use the correct endpoint for MAXLOGAGE in #2216
  • Add suggested domains in group domains page in #2209
  • Do not use IPvX from setupVars in $AUTHORIZED_HOSTNAMES in #2219
  • Add a default option for PORTFILE in #2222
  • Base DHCP settings on default gateway address and not on IPV4_ADDRESS from setupVars.conf in #2218
  • Also check wildcard domains for validity before adding in #2212
  • Show warnings only if logged in in #2225
  • Adjust debug log scroll position in #2232
  • Remove unused parameter in #2235
  • Remove unnecessary old debug message in #2237
  • Change default FTL log file path to /var/log/pihole/FTL.log in #2244
  • Use a random name when creating intermediate tmp archive for teleporter backup in #2242
  • Show names in top clients list from long-term data in #2245
Pi-hole Core 5.11 changes:
  • Always create log directory if it doesn't exist in #4794 (5.11.3)
  • Create new log directory in #4792 (5.11.2)
  • Create new log directory in #4792 (5.11.1)
  • Add example for custom DNS server with port number in #4718
  • Remove DHCPv6, use leasetime from interface in #4507
  • Respect user configurable path for pid and port file in pihole-FTL.service in #4680
  • Always install pihole-FTL.service file in #4738
  • Change lighttpd log file names in #4747
  • Do not hardcode webroot dir for teleporter in #4749
  • Utilise /var/log/pihole/ for log storage in #3732
  • Fix IPv6 support when Pi-hole is a router in #4508
  • Remove IPv4 and IPv6 adresses from setupVars.conf in #4356
  • Exit installer if no valid PHP version is found in #4757
  • Require sudo for pihole -t in #4761
  • Remove read permission for others on sensible log files in #4760
  • Directly download CentOS 7 epel-release in #4775
  • Fix for epel mirror timeouts in #4778
  • Change default FTL log file path to /var/log/pihole/FTL.log in #4777
  • Convert installer whiptail to dialog in #4772
  • Fix indention in install script output in #4784
  • Do not restrict RegEx added from CLI by length in #4786

08-07-2022 08:47
Reacties (39)
+1trevoc
8 juli 2022 09:22
Beginnersvraag. Een pi-hole in mijn netwerk hangen klinkt ergens als een prettige oplossing tegen ads. Echter, als al het internet verkeer door die pi-hole moet, wordt mijn verbinding hierdoor niet trager?
+1XephireUK
@trevoc8 juli 2022 09:43
Wat Pi-hole doet is het ondervangen van "DNS lookups". DNS is een vertaling van bijv.wwww.tweakers.net naar 213.239.154.30 (denk aan het vervangen van een straat adres naar een GPS locatie voor je satnav). Normaal wordt dit door je internet provider gedaan, maar je kunt het ook instellen om bijv. google of cloudflare te gebruiken.
Door het lokaal te gebruiken in pi-hole heb je het voordeel dat bijv. ads.google.com nu niet naar xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx gaat, maar naar 0.0.0.0 gaat en dus niet meer wordt geladen. Als gevolg hiervan kan 1) je internet sneller worden (je laadt de advertenties niet meer, dus minder internet verkeer) en 2) je privacy gaat omhoog omdat ads en trackers geblokt worden.
0blorf
@XephireUK8 juli 2022 12:32
Dit klinkt hetzelfde als de url's van reclame-servers naar 127.0.0.1 doorverwijzen in je hosts file. Maakt het gebruik van een collectieve blacklist van gebruikers?
Ik heb nog een RPI3 en een ZeroW liggen.Op zich geen last van reclame maar misschien toch eens proberen.,,
+1Pietervs
@blorf8 juli 2022 12:51
een goede om mee te beginnen is https://dbl.oisd.nl
Deze is opgezet en wordt bijgehouden door een Nederlander, bevat veel domeinen (1105239 om precies te zijn) en veroorzaakt (nagenoeg) geen overlast.

Opzetten kost je hooguit een uurtje, je bent niet verplicht om meteen je hele netwerk er achter te hangen dus je zou kunnen testen met 1 PC of laptop. Als het bevalt kun je daarna de DHCP instellingen aanpassen zodat die de Pihole uitdeelt als DNS server :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pietervs op 8 juli 2022 12:55]

0gepebril
@Pietervs8 juli 2022 15:00
Heb je wat context? Heb een pi-hole, maar snap niet wat ik met die url kan doen. Als ik er op klik download ik een grote text file
+1tonschong
@gepebril8 juli 2022 15:11
Invullen onder group management/adlists, daarna tools/update gravity. Worden alle adressen in de blokkeerlijst opgenomen...
0asterix78
@gepebril8 juli 2022 15:15
Bij blacklist zou je deze url kunnen plakken. Vervolgens zal je pihole -g moeten uitvoeren (of via web update gravity) zodat de urls die op de blocklijst geladen worden
0Luuk2015
@Pietervs8 juli 2022 15:50
Als het bevalt kun je daarna de DHCP instellingen aanpassen zodat die de Pihole uitdeelt als DNS server :)
Wat is precies het nut hiervan?
Ik kan binnen mijn router toch ook als DNS-server het IP opgeven van Pihole?
Of begrijp ik je verkeerd?
0asterix78
@Luuk20158 juli 2022 16:10
Je kan idd het beste alleen de dns server aanpassen zodat de pihole niet gebruikt wordt als router
0Sacul
@Luuk20158 juli 2022 16:32
Dat is ook wat er gezegd wordt zoals ik het lees. 'die' is de router in dit geval. De DHCP instellingen in de router aanpassen dus.
0blorf
@Luuk20158 juli 2022 18:18
Ligt aan de mofelijkheden, denk ik? Je router bevat de ip's van je DNS-servers buiten, normaalgesproken van je provider maar je kan ook andere kiezen.
Of je je DCHP-server zo kan instellen dat hij die negeert en in plaats daarvan je pi-hole ip als DNS-resolver meegeeft bij DHCP-requests op je netwerk is niet zeker.
Volgens mij kun je de DHCP van je router beter uitzetten en een server op de pi-hole erbij doen.
0Raven__NL
@Luuk20158 juli 2022 19:35
Maar dan gaat al het verkeer (en stats) door de pihole.

Als je een leuk overzichtje wilt hebben van alle individuele apparaten, zonder op elke apparaat dit apart in te stellen, dan zou je dnsmasq kunnen instellen (dhcp-option=6,192.168.1.xxx). Zodat de router deze info pushed naar alle info.

https://ibb.co/2vqfVtp

Ik gebruik freshtomato software dus het is makkelijk in te stellen onder het kopje Advanced -> DHCP/DNS -> dnsmasq veld.

dhcp-option=6,192.168.1.xxx -> IP adres van de pihole.
0Pietervs
@Luuk20158 juli 2022 19:48
Nee, dat klopt: als je clients de router als DNS server gebruiken kun je die inderdaad instellen als cliënt van je Pihole. :)

@gepebril precies wat @tonschong zegt: ga naar de webpagina van je Pihole, Group Managament, Adlist en voeg hem daar toe.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pietervs op 8 juli 2022 19:52]

0MrFax
@Luuk20159 juli 2022 01:14
Je wilt dat de DHCP direct de juiste DNS IP geeft, want zo voorkom je dat de router een extra schakelpunt moet maken. Als je de DNS van de router aanpast en dan op je DHCP de DNS van de router pakt, dan krijg je dus een extra hop, want de router gaat je doorverwijzen naar de Pi-hole (omdat de router zelf geen DNS lijsten heeft). Dat heeft in dit geval vrij weinig nut en creert alleen maar extra latency in gevallen van veel DNS lookups, zoals browsers.

Dit zou ik echt alleen doen als je het nodig hebt voor een bepaald doel, zoals de router zelf gebruiken als adblock DNS daemon.

Als je geen specifiek doel hebt, zou ik DNS-functionaliteit gewoon uitzetten op de router zelf en via DHCP de juiste IP direct doorgeven.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 9 juli 2022 01:20]

0lenwar

@blorf8 juli 2022 22:24
Het voornaamste voordeel van een dns-Adblocker als pihole of Adguard home, is dat je ‘al’ je apparaten tegelijk kan meenemen, dus om eventuele appliances als Chromecasts, Dominica hub, Apple TV, je slimme tv, ebooks, enz

(Houd er rekening mee dat de Chromecast en bijvoorbeeld de Athom Homey hardcoded de dns-servers van Google gebruiken. (Dus ongeacht wat je dhcp-server wilt)
0blorf
@lenwar8 juli 2022 22:35
Voor mij zou het voornaamste voordeel zijn dat het de router ontlast en er geen complete PC voor aan hoeft te staant. Ik kan met een enkel commando een vm starten die gewoon op het lokale netwerk zit als onafhankelijke computer. In feite hetzelfde maar het proces alleen kost waarschijnlijk meer stroom dan een RPI van een Watt of 5
+1blackvoske
@trevoc8 juli 2022 09:24
Hier merk je helemaal niks van, en je internet gaat er niet doorheen maar alleen je dns requests worden door de pi-hole gedaan.
+1lenwar

@trevoc8 juli 2022 10:18
Zoals anderen al zeggen, gaan 'slechts' je DNS-verzoeken naar de software. Een raspberry-pi zal in de praktijk mogelijk trager zijn dan direct een snelle publieke DNS-server gebruiken (als ze niet gecached zijn, daarna over het algemeen sneller), maar je haalt de snelheidswinst meer dan terug doordat je minder 'troep/advertenties' van het internet ophaalt.

Dit gezegd hebbende, als je nog niks hebt, kijk ook naar AdGuard Home. Dit is een goed (in mijn optiek beter) alternatief voor pi-hole. (Hij ondersteund native DoH, TLS-certificaten zonder in configfiles te hoeven hacken, enz) slikt Adblock-syntax (efficientere blocklists), enz, enz, enz)
Reageer
0trevoc
@lenwar8 juli 2022 12:02
Bedankt voor de antwoorden en de tip!
+1SilentDecode
@trevoc8 juli 2022 10:47
Alle apparaten in m'n huis gaan eerst door 2 domain controllers heen voor DNS, dan door PiHole en dan nog eens door een firewall. Ik merk hier niets van, want mijn verbinding is zo snel als altijd. Dit is geen probleem.
+1bartje
@trevoc8 juli 2022 14:40
als je je internet verkeer door pi hole laat lopen wordt deze zeker trager.
maar dat is dan ook NIET de bedoeling.
je moet alleen je dns aanpassen, zeg maar het telefoonboek, en dan het internet verkeer via dezelfde gateway laten lopen als je nu al doet.
0Tweaker626
@trevoc8 juli 2022 13:44
Als je het principe eens wilt proberen:
https://nextdns.io/nl
Voordeel is dat je het niet alleen in je router kunt instellen, maar ook per device en het dan overal werkt, ook buiten de deur/onderweg.
Daarnaast heeft het nog een andere handigheidjes.
Voor normaal gebruik is het gratis.
0Zobat
@trevoc8 juli 2022 22:06
nauwelijks. DNS kost niet veel. En wat janbal zegt. geen reclame maakt internet sneller.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zobat op 8 juli 2022 22:07]

+1janbal
8 juli 2022 09:41
Niet trager idd, integendeel wordt internet merkbaar sneller.
+1Bor
@janbal8 juli 2022 10:50
Dat is denk ik iets te kort door de bocht. Browsen kan sneller gaan maar er zijn ook gevallen bekend waarin de pihole juist een vertraging kan veroorzaken. Zaken als online gaming, downloads etc gaan niet merkbaar sneller is de ervaring.
+1Corrigan
@Bor8 juli 2022 16:24
Dit is ook weer iets te kort door de bocht. Pihole werkt zo goed als je blocklists zijn.
Je moet niet zomaar lukraak allerlei blocklists erin dumpen, werk stap voor stap. Dan is pihole merkbaar sneller.

Als je ook Unbound gebruikt kun je er direct na installatie tijdelijk wel wat vertraging merken.
Ik zou niet meer zonder Pihole willen voor je privacy, ad-troep, tegen phising en malware. Vooral mobiel is het een verademing. Zoveel rust.
+1Marve79
@janbal8 juli 2022 13:45
Ik had juist een andere ervaring. Sites die traag laadden omdat denk ik gewacht werd op het laden van bepaalde zaken die door de pihole werden geblocked. Ik ben een weekje aan het proberen geweest maar ben toen toch maar weer teruggestapt naar een browser based adblocker. Toch een stuk praktischer. Voor m'n mobiele apparaten gebruik ik NextDNS.
+1jpgview

8 juli 2022 09:39
Laat je admin console niet onnodig openstaan, het FTL log (dat verplaatst is naar /var/log/pihole/) registreerd (overbodig) alle telnet connecties.

Lees hier en hier.

Oplossing reeds in de maak, maar voorlopig alleen beschikbaar in de development branch.

edit
beschikbaar voor iedereen, pihole-FTL v5.16.1
/edit

[Reactie gewijzigd door jpgview op 8 juli 2022 10:08]

0Bor
8 juli 2022 10:06
Ik merk meer en meer dat de pihole aanpak minder goed lijkt te werken doordat o.a. browsers overgaan op het standaard blokkeren van sommige zaken maar ook omdat adverteerders de ads vanaf hetzelfde domein gaan serveren. Bij een test over een maand kom ik niet meer boven de 12% blokkade waar dit eerst vele malen hoger lag.

Wat betreft de update zie ik weinig spannende zaken.
+1blackvoske
@Bor8 juli 2022 11:35
Ik zit eigenlijk altijd rond de 24% blocked.
+1Muncher
@Bor8 juli 2022 11:47
Dat lijkt mij goed nieuws toch? Hoe meer er in de browser wordt afgehandeld, hoe beter. En voor die overige 12% heb je pihole.

Zijn er bepaalde features die je mist?
0PsiTweaker
@Bor8 juli 2022 12:17
M.b.t. vergelijk van onderlinge Pi-Hole cijfers: e.e.a. is natuurlijk sterk afhankelijk van welke sites men bezoekt. Vaak hebben we favoriete sites, die 'we' vaak bekijken. Zit bij die favorieten wat sites met veel reclame, dan zal het percentage waarschijnlijk hoger zijn, dan iemand die alleen 'schone' sites bezoek.
0Bor
@PsiTweaker8 juli 2022 14:06
Het is afhankelijk van de sites welke worden bezocht maar ook in grote mate van de blocklists die je gebruikt. Mijn percentage is gebaseerd op meerdere blocklists naast de default.
0Corrigan
@Bor8 juli 2022 16:28
Klopt, meer sites doen dat. Pi-hole werkt ook goed tegem malware, phising en coin blocking en niet te vergeten het @%#£&¥ Google AMP ellende.

Zoals met deze lists. https://github.com/lightswitch05/hosts
0DarthKZ
8 juli 2022 11:51
heeft iemand leuke hacks?
0Freee!!

@DarthKZ8 juli 2022 18:23
heeft iemand leuke hacks?
Draai twee Pi-Holes tegelijk (als je Pi het aan kan), dan zit je niet direct onthand als een update Pi-Hole om zeep helpt.

NB: Om meer dan één Pi-Hole tegelijk op een Pi te kunnen draaien, zul je minimaal één als Docker container moeten draaien.
0NimRod1337
8 juli 2022 20:27
FTL heeft een extra update v5.16.1
