OpenRCT2 logo (79 pix)Versie 0.4.1 van OpenRCT2 uitgekomen, de opensource-versie van RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Het project probeert zo veel mogelijk op het origineel te lijken, maar is in een moderne taal geschreven wat uitbreidingen en verbeteringen mogelijk maakt. Het is hiermee vergelijkbaar met bijvoorbeeld OpenTTD. Om het te kunnen spelen is het overigens wel noodzakelijk om het originele spel te hebben, want het heeft onder meer geluidsbestanden en de afbeeldingen nodig. In versie 0.4.0 is een nieuw bestandsformaat geïntroduceerd waarmee het spel wordt opgeslagen, die diverse limieten verruimt, zoals de grootte van de speelvelden en het aantal karretjes in de ritten. In deze eerste update zijn verder de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features:
  • [#16825] Add Alpine Coaster track type.
  • [#17011] Option to show ride vehicles as separate entries when selecting a ride to construct.
  • [#17217] Add FLAC and OGG/vorbis as supported audio formats for ride music objects.
  • [#12328, #17418] Add vehicles for the Hybrid Coaster, Single-Rail Roller Coaster and Classic Mini Roller Coaster.
Improved:
  • [#7983] The red colour in the ride stat screen and the ride graphs now corresponds better to negative effects on a ride’s stats.
  • [#13966] Music Style dropdown is now sorted by name.
  • [#16978] Tree placement is more natural during map generation.
  • [#16992] The checkbox in the visibility column of the Tile Inspector has been replaced with an eye symbol.
  • [#16999] The maximum price for the park entry has been raised to £999.
  • [#17050] Transparency can be enabled directly without needing see-through enabled first.
  • [#17059] Show Tile Inspector usage hint when nothing is selected.
  • [#17199] Allow creation of Spiral Slide reskins.
  • [#17242] More natural looking shorelines in map generator.
  • [#17328] Parks can now be resized into rectangular shapes from the map and map generation windows.
Changed:
  • [#16952] Make “Object Selection” order more coherent.
  • [#17002] Weather no longer resets when converting a save to scenario.
  • [#17294] New ride window remembers scroll position per tab instead of highlighted ride.
Removed:
  • [#16864] Title sequence editor (replaced by plug-in).
  • [#16911, #17411] Residual support for pre-Vista Windows systems.
Fixed:
  • [#13997] Placing a track design interferes with other players building a ride.
  • [#15787] When deselecting "Show banner text in upper case", the banners remain upper case for 10 seconds.
  • [#16539] CustomListView header not clickable when listview is scrolled.
  • [#16799] Browsing “Up” in the Load Save window shows no files, only folders.
  • [#16934] Park size displayed incorrectly in Park window.
  • [#16974] Small scenery ghosts can be deleted.
  • [#16989] Re-focusing maximised window triggers a restore and maximise.
  • [#17005] Unable to set patrol area for first staff member in park.
  • [#17017] [Plugin] Crash when using tile element properties that require a valid ride to be linked.
  • [#17073] Corrupt ride window and random crashes when trains have more than 144 cars.
  • [#17080] “Remove litter” cheat does not empty litter bins.
  • [#17099] Object selection thumbnail box is one pixel too tall.
  • [#17104] Changing map size does not invalidate park size.
  • [#17157] Crash when browsing “Up” to folder with CJK characters in its name.
  • [#17187] Text input window does not resize correctly.
  • [#17197] Segfault when extracting files from the GOG installer.
  • [#17205] Map generator sometimes crashes when not all standard terrain objects are available.
  • [#17221] Object ghosts and tooltips follow invisible cursor when moving the viewport by right-click dragging.
  • [#17255] Cursor position is incorrect when adjusting terrain and water height.
  • [#17257] [Plugin] Add tertiary colour to large scenery scripting API.
  • [#17261] Hand cursor position is incorrect when dragging items in the Inventions List window.
  • [#17292] Rows in shortcut key list stay highlighted when cursor leaves list.
  • [#17295] Pause status not cleared when loading a scenario made from a converted paused save.
  • [#17310] Reversed reversible vehicles not imported properly when loading RCT1 parks.
  • [#17335] [Plugin] Documentation has an incorrect type for PixelData ‘data’ attribute.
  • [#17337] Air Powered Vertical Coaster trains not imported properly when loading RCT1 parks.
  • [#17346] Surface height markers are concealed by sprites of same surface.
  • [#17369] [Plugin] ‘Car.travelBy()’ moves other cars as well.
  • [#17377] When building the park entrance before opening the Footpaths window, the path will be invisible.
  • [#17381] Air Powered Vertical Coaster stat penalty is wrong.
  • [#17399] Guests never generate the being watched thought.
  • [#17433] Wrong T-shirt colours for guests on a Twist ride.
  • [#17450] Ducks can swim on three-corners-up land tile.
  • [#17461] Footpath Railing tooltip showing incorrect tooltip.
  • [#17464] Green Tarmac footpath is not available in the Track Designer.
  • [#17466] New object types not packed in save files.
  • [#17481] Roto-drop cars try going up to top pieces that are ghosts or belong to other rides.
OpenRCT2 screenshot
Versienummer 0.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website OpenRCT2
Download https://github.com/OpenRCT2/OpenRCT2/releases/tag/v0.4.1
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0handsomekate
4 juli 2022 22:01
Wat ik jammer blijf vinden is dat je in co-op geen standaard achtbanen kan plaatsen.
Alleen maar door ze helemaal zelf te bouwen elke keer kan je dan een achtbaan plaatsen.
Reageer
0Ywa
@handsomekate4 juli 2022 22:08
Naar mijn weten is dit probleem al enige tijd geleden opgelost. :)
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

