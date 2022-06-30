Software-update: MailStore Home 22.2

MailStore logo (75 pix)Versie 22.2 is uitgekomen van MailStore Home. Met dit programma, dat gratis is voor thuisgebruik, kan een back-up worden gemaakt van alle e-mails. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor pop3- en imap-accounts, de Microsoft-programma's Outlook Express tot en met Outlook 2019, Mozilla Thunderbird, accounts op Exchange, Kerio Connect en MDaemon, online accounts zoals Gmail en mailbox-bestanden, die bijvoorbeeld door Eudora worden gebruikt. In deze uitgave is een probleem met het indexeren van pdf-bestanden verholpen.

Note
  • The version number of this release follows the new standardized MailStore version numbers, reflecting the quarter the product was released in.
Improved
  • The input validation for file and folder paths was improved.
Fixed
  • During reindexing of messages the index may be marked as corrupt.
  • Binary encoded attachments are changed during archiving under certain circumstances.
New
  • Both Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 are now supported operating systems.
  • TLS 1.3 is now supported for both outbound and inbound connections on operating systems that fully support this TLS version.
Improved
  • The underlying framework was updated to .NET Framework 4.8.
  • Update of third-party library, which fixes several minor issues in archiving, displaying and exporting of emails.
  • The internal database engine was updated.
  • The client components for all used databases were updated.
Fixed
  • When mails are exported as MSG files using the signed export feature, the signature is broken.

MailStore Home

Versienummer 22.2.0.20832
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website MailStore
Download https://www.mailstore.com/en/products/mailstore-home/
Bestandsgrootte 13,81MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: MailStore

MailStore Home

