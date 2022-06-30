Versie 22.2 is uitgekomen van MailStore Home. Met dit programma, dat gratis is voor thuisgebruik, kan een back-up worden gemaakt van alle e-mails. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor pop3- en imap-accounts, de Microsoft-programma's Outlook Express tot en met Outlook 2019, Mozilla Thunderbird, accounts op Exchange, Kerio Connect en MDaemon, online accounts zoals Gmail en mailbox-bestanden, die bijvoorbeeld door Eudora worden gebruikt. In deze uitgave is een probleem met het indexeren van pdf-bestanden verholpen.
Note
Improved
- The version number of this release follows the new standardized MailStore version numbers, reflecting the quarter the product was released in.
Fixed
- The input validation for file and folder paths was improved.
New
- During reindexing of messages the index may be marked as corrupt.
- Binary encoded attachments are changed during archiving under certain circumstances.
Improved
- Both Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 are now supported operating systems.
- TLS 1.3 is now supported for both outbound and inbound connections on operating systems that fully support this TLS version.
Fixed
- The underlying framework was updated to .NET Framework 4.8.
- Update of third-party library, which fixes several minor issues in archiving, displaying and exporting of emails.
- The internal database engine was updated.
- The client components for all used databases were updated.
- When mails are exported as MSG files using the signed export feature, the signature is broken.