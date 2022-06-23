Athom heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn Homey-smarthomehub. De Homey is een centrale controller voor de bediening van smarthomeapparaten van verschillende merken. De ontwikkeling begon zo'n vijf jaar geleden na een succesvolle Kickstarter-campagne, gevolgd door een investeringsronde waarbij een miljoen euro werd binnengehaald. Sinds eind 2016 is het apparaat in winkels te koop. Tweakers heeft in februari 2019 een review van de Homey 2019 en Homey Pro gepubliceerd. Sinds versie 7.2.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Homey version 7.4.2 [Core] Fixes range in error message when setting an out of range capability value.

[Z-Wave] Mark devices as unavailable after a network reset.

[Zigbee] Mark devices as unavailable after a network reset and when a device left the network.

[Apps] Update Homey Apps SDK v3 to fix a potential memory leak and improve errors.

[Flow] Make sure Flow folders cannot be deleted when they contain Flows or Folders.

[Flow] Add 4 new Flow card actions that start a Flow with a token.

[Flow] Add 4 new Flow card triggers that can be started with a token.

[Flow] Don't error when token value exceeds bounds or step doesn't match.

[Flow] Fix translation issue with "Day and month is" Flow card action.

[Flow] Don't create presence Flow tokens for unverified users. Changes in Homey version 7.4.1 [Core] Improve monitoring of load average and CPU usage

[Core] Update Homey Apps to run in Node.js v16 environment

[Core] Fixes issue with pair titles overrides for Z-Wave and Zigbee

[Core] Update pair view navigation buttons

[Core] Remove Flow cards and logic related to speech input

[Core] Fix for which Homey models NFC Flow cards are available

[Zigbee] Adds additional information on creating a Zigbee network to Zigbee pair process

[Locale] Fixes spelling mistake in Swedish

[Locale] Fixes Power User experiment description in various languages

[Apps] Prevents apps from adding capabilities that don't exist

[Apps] Improve stack traces

[Flow] Fixes issue with validating required Flow card arguments

[HomeyScript] Added `logic` and `notifications` permissions Changes in Homey version 7.3.0 [Core] Added support for the Russian and Polish languages

[Core] Fixed an issue with multiple owners on a Homey

[Core] Fixed an issue that could cause numeric capability values not to be set when not having the right step size

[Backup] Fixed an issue that could cause a scheduled backup not to complete

[Z-Wave] Prefer selected driver when pairing a Z-Wave device