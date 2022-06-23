Firmware-update: Homey 7.4.2

Athom Homey logo (79 pix)Athom heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn Homey-smarthomehub. De Homey is een centrale controller voor de bediening van smarthomeapparaten van verschillende merken. De ontwikkeling begon zo'n vijf jaar geleden na een succesvolle Kickstarter-campagne, gevolgd door een investeringsronde waarbij een miljoen euro werd binnengehaald. Sinds eind 2016 is het apparaat in winkels te koop. Tweakers heeft in februari 2019 een review van de Homey 2019 en Homey Pro gepubliceerd. Sinds versie 7.2.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Homey version 7.4.2
  • [Core] Fixes range in error message when setting an out of range capability value.
  • [Z-Wave] Mark devices as unavailable after a network reset.
  • [Zigbee] Mark devices as unavailable after a network reset and when a device left the network.
  • [Apps] Update Homey Apps SDK v3 to fix a potential memory leak and improve errors.
  • [Flow] Make sure Flow folders cannot be deleted when they contain Flows or Folders.
  • [Flow] Add 4 new Flow card actions that start a Flow with a token.
  • [Flow] Add 4 new Flow card triggers that can be started with a token.
  • [Flow] Don't error when token value exceeds bounds or step doesn't match.
  • [Flow] Fix translation issue with "Day and month is" Flow card action.
  • [Flow] Don't create presence Flow tokens for unverified users.
Changes in Homey version 7.4.1
  • [Core] Improve monitoring of load average and CPU usage
  • [Core] Update Homey Apps to run in Node.js v16 environment
  • [Core] Fixes issue with pair titles overrides for Z-Wave and Zigbee
  • [Core] Update pair view navigation buttons
  • [Core] Remove Flow cards and logic related to speech input
  • [Core] Fix for which Homey models NFC Flow cards are available
  • [Zigbee] Adds additional information on creating a Zigbee network to Zigbee pair process
  • [Locale] Fixes spelling mistake in Swedish
  • [Locale] Fixes Power User experiment description in various languages
  • [Apps] Prevents apps from adding capabilities that don't exist
  • [Apps] Improve stack traces
  • [Flow] Fixes issue with validating required Flow card arguments
  • [HomeyScript] Added `logic` and `notifications` permissions
Changes in Homey version 7.3.0
  • [Core] Added support for the Russian and Polish languages
  • [Core] Fixed an issue with multiple owners on a Homey
  • [Core] Fixed an issue that could cause numeric capability values not to be set when not having the right step size
  • [Backup] Fixed an issue that could cause a scheduled backup not to complete
  • [Z-Wave] Prefer selected driver when pairing a Z-Wave device

Athom Homey flow

Versienummer 7.4.2
Releasestatus Final
Website Athom
Download https://firmware.athom.com/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-06-2022 13:15
2 • submitter: JoowrusZ

23-06-2022 • 13:15

2 Linkedin

Submitter: JoowrusZ

Bron: Athom

Update-historie

13:15 Homey 7.4.2 2
18-12 Athom Homey 7.2.1 36
09-'21 Athom Homey 7.1.3 15
07-'21 Athom Homey 7.0.1 7
05-'21 Athom Homey 6.1.0 46
04-'21 Athom Homey 6.0.0 36
02-'21 Athom Homey 5.0.0 47
12-'20 Athom Homey 5.0.0-rc.47 32
04-'20 Athom Homey 4.1.0 / 4.2.0-rc.2 7
12-'19 Athom Homey 3.2.0 / 3.2.1-rc.2 32
Meer historie

Lees meer

Athom Homey

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

Athom Homey (Early 2019)

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

Athom Homey Pro

vanaf € 393,90

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Basisstations Athom

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0japio010
23 juni 2022 13:27
Zijn er nog veel actieve Homey gebruikers?
Reageer
0marcjo
@japio01023 juni 2022 13:30
Meer dan je verwacht.
Uiteindelijk is het een mooi product. Maar je moet wel de Pro hebben.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee