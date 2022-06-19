Versie 22.00 van 7-Zip is uitgebracht, een stabiele versie. Dit opensource-archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met een groot aantal compressieformaten, waaronder zip, cab, rar, arj, lzh, chm, gzip, bzip2, z, tar, cpio, rpm, deb en uiteraard het zelfontwikkelde 7z. Verder is de software in staat om iso-bestanden en nsis-installatiepakketten te openen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new:
- 7-Zip now can extract APFS (Apple File System) images that can be used in DMG files.
- 7-Zip now can create TAR archives in POSIX (pax) tar format with the switches
- -ttar -mm=pax or -ttar -mm=posix
- 7-Zip now can store additional file timestamps with high precision (1 ns in Linux) in tar/pax archives with the following switches:
- -ttar -mm=pax -mtp=3 -mtc -mta
- New switches for Linux version for TAR archives:
- -snoi : store owner/group ids in archive or set owner/group ids from archive to extracted files.
- -snon : store owner/group names in archive
- New -snz switch to propagate Zone.Identifier stream to extracted files (Windows).
- New option "Propagate Zone.Id stream" in Tools/Options/7-Zip menu.
- New "Options" window in "Add to archive" allows to select what metadata must be included to archive. Also it allows to select new option
- "Do not change source files last access time".
- Some bugs were fixed.