Software-update: 7-Zip 22.00

7-Zip logo (45 pix) Versie 22.00 van 7-Zip is uitgebracht, een stabiele versie. Dit opensource-archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met een groot aantal compressieformaten, waaronder zip, cab, rar, arj, lzh, chm, gzip, bzip2, z, tar, cpio, rpm, deb en uiteraard het zelfontwikkelde 7z. Verder is de software in staat om iso-bestanden en nsis-installatiepakketten te openen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new:
  • 7-Zip now can extract APFS (Apple File System) images that can be used in DMG files.
  • 7-Zip now can create TAR archives in POSIX (pax) tar format with the switches
    • -ttar -mm=pax or -ttar -mm=posix
  • 7-Zip now can store additional file timestamps with high precision (1 ns in Linux) in tar/pax archives with the following switches:
    • -ttar -mm=pax -mtp=3 -mtc -mta
  • New switches for Linux version for TAR archives:
    • -snoi : store owner/group ids in archive or set owner/group ids from archive to extracted files.
    • -snon : store owner/group names in archive
  • New -snz switch to propagate Zone.Identifier stream to extracted files (Windows).
  • New option "Propagate Zone.Id stream" in Tools/Options/7-Zip menu.
  • New "Options" window in "Add to archive" allows to select what metadata must be included to archive. Also it allows to select new option
  • "Do not change source files last access time".
  • Some bugs were fixed.

7-Zip screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 22.00
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website 7-Zip
Download https://www.7-zip.org/download.html
Bestandsgrootte 1,50MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-06-2022 19:096

19-06-2022 • 19:09

6 Linkedin

Bron: 7-Zip

Update-historie

19:09 7-Zip 22.00 6
27-12 7-Zip 21.07 0
25-11 7-Zip 21.06 10
21-11 7-Zip 21.05 30
03-11 7-Zip 21.04 bèta 9
07-'21 7-Zip 21.03 bèta 17
05-'21 7-Zip 21.02 alpha 4
03-'21 7-Zip 21.01 alpha 7
01-'21 7-Zip 21.00 alpha 11
08-'20 7-Zip 20.01 alpha 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

7-Zip

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+11+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0Silent7
19 juni 2022 19:23
leuk, waren het al de "sneaky" trucjes tijdens de installatie van winzip dat me deed wisselen naar 7zip? volgens mij wel.
Reageer
+1Sandor_Clegane
@Silent719 juni 2022 19:29
Ik zie dit net als Sumatra, doet gewoon wat het moet doen en doet het vlot.

Winzip is echt ge-"Nero burning rommed".
Reageer
0Silent7
@Sandor_Clegane19 juni 2022 19:37
ja dat bedoel ik @Carlos0_0 er was opeens een verandering en het was het niet meer :)
Reageer
0Carlos0_0

@Silent719 juni 2022 19:29
WinZip sowieso al jaren nu er gebruikt, ben van WinZip maar winter gegaan en daarna 7zip.

Welke truukjes had WinZip dan ?
Reageer
0Silent7
@Carlos0_019 juni 2022 19:36
ach je kent het wel, AVtrails bijv.
Ik weet het eigenlijk echt niet meer, maar ik weet wel dat als ik een zippertje nodig heb het nu 7zip zou zijn waar ik begin, en dan zie je opeens de meuktracker...
Reageer
0PearlChoco
19 juni 2022 19:55
Ik gebruik WinZip al niet meer sinds Win98 ofzo. Altijd WinRAR. Maar sinds paar jaar toch ook naar 7Zip gegaan. Jammer wel dat ze nog steeds geen Win11 versie hebben, compatibel met het nieuwe rechtsklikmenu.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee