Er is met versienummer 7.11 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.524 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 7.11 (total 34):
- Android driver converted to PE.
- Zero-copy support with GStreamer.
- High Unicode planes support in case mappings.
- 33381: Mayhem Triple renders too small
- 33383: Foobar2000 crashes on
Alt-
H
- 34176: Kernel32:CompareStringW strange behavior ?
- 35027: Euphoria needs CreateProcessInternalW function
- 36720: LCMapString with the parameter NORM_IGNORENONSPACE does not remove diacritics
- 39144: SpinTires tech demo wrong rendering after changing screen resolution
- 39298: kernel32 does not support custom nls installation.
- 45634: enabling CSMT ruins performance for rFactor 1.255
- 46281: Multiple Windows 7+ apiset-aware applications fail due to Wine loader lacking support for resolving virtual dlls via 'kernel32.GetModuleHandle' (Archicad 22)
- 46782: CompareStringEx does not support SORT_DIGITSASNUMBERS flag
- 49210: Mafia and Mafia II: Definitive Edition Launcher crashes with Wine-Mono
- 49232: Saints Row The Third Remastered shows floating black rectangles
- 50941: Multiple applications crash on unimplemented function WS2_32.dll.WSAConnectByName (TIP-Integral, EasyMiniGW)
- 50948: taskmgr.exe: wrong memory usage unit (GB => MB)
- 51243: In Wine dinput:keyboard fails if the keyboard layout does not match the display language
- 52663: Civilization 4: no text in main menu
- 52752: Rich Edit Control does not support drawing OLE objects
- 52795: Multiple applications crash in Mesa due to syscall stack overflow (Cyberpunk 2077, Stranger of Paradise, Doom Eternal with ray tracing)
- 52831: Kernel32::GetSystemPowerStatus returns invalid data if /sys/class/power_supply/BAT0 is missing
- 52841: Leverless arcade controller SOCD cleaning does not work
- 52885: Adobe Lightroom Classic 11.1 crash in user32
- 52893: GreedFall crashes on launch
- 52993: msi:action - test_publish() fails on date change
- 52995: shell32:shelllink crashes in Wine cause shell32:shellpath's test_PathResolve() to fail (test.bat file)
- 52998: xaudio2_7:xaudio2 fails on Windows 1909+
- 53029: Clipboard cut/paste partially broken in wine 7.8.1.2
- 53035: Displaying Out-GridView in Powershell Core crashes with WinVer > Win7
- 53038: Epic Games Launcher crashes on start
- 53076: Kvaser CanKing needs ntoskrnl.exe.KfRaiseIrql and ntoskrnl.exe.KeLowerIrql
- 53082: "explorer: Create clipboard manager thread when creating a desktop." causes hangs on wine startup
- 53102: Ubisoft Connect fails to connect to server
- 53112: winegstreamer build error
- 53136: crypt32:cert - testVerifyRevocation() fails in Wine
- 53138: crypt32:chain - testGetCertChain() fails in Wine