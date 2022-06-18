Er is met versienummer 7.11 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.524 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Android driver converted to PE.

Zero-copy support with GStreamer.

High Unicode planes support in case mappings. Bugs fixed in 7.11 (total 34): 33381: Mayhem Triple renders too small

33383: Foobar2000 crashes on Alt - H

- 34176: Kernel32:CompareStringW strange behavior ?

35027: Euphoria needs CreateProcessInternalW function

36720: LCMapString with the parameter NORM_IGNORENONSPACE does not remove diacritics

39144: SpinTires tech demo wrong rendering after changing screen resolution

39298: kernel32 does not support custom nls installation.

45634: enabling CSMT ruins performance for rFactor 1.255

46281: Multiple Windows 7+ apiset-aware applications fail due to Wine loader lacking support for resolving virtual dlls via 'kernel32.GetModuleHandle' (Archicad 22)

46782: CompareStringEx does not support SORT_DIGITSASNUMBERS flag

49210: Mafia and Mafia II: Definitive Edition Launcher crashes with Wine-Mono

49232: Saints Row The Third Remastered shows floating black rectangles

50941: Multiple applications crash on unimplemented function WS2_32.dll.WSAConnectByName (TIP-Integral, EasyMiniGW)

50948: taskmgr.exe: wrong memory usage unit (GB => MB)

51243: In Wine dinput:keyboard fails if the keyboard layout does not match the display language

52663: Civilization 4: no text in main menu

52752: Rich Edit Control does not support drawing OLE objects

52795: Multiple applications crash in Mesa due to syscall stack overflow (Cyberpunk 2077, Stranger of Paradise, Doom Eternal with ray tracing)

52831: Kernel32::GetSystemPowerStatus returns invalid data if /sys/class/power_supply/BAT0 is missing

52841: Leverless arcade controller SOCD cleaning does not work

52885: Adobe Lightroom Classic 11.1 crash in user32

52893: GreedFall crashes on launch

52993: msi:action - test_publish() fails on date change

52995: shell32:shelllink crashes in Wine cause shell32:shellpath's test_PathResolve() to fail (test.bat file)

52998: xaudio2_7:xaudio2 fails on Windows 1909+

53029: Clipboard cut/paste partially broken in wine 7.8.1.2

53035: Displaying Out-GridView in Powershell Core crashes with WinVer > Win7

53038: Epic Games Launcher crashes on start

53076: Kvaser CanKing needs ntoskrnl.exe.KfRaiseIrql and ntoskrnl.exe.KeLowerIrql

53082: "explorer: Create clipboard manager thread when creating a desktop." causes hangs on wine startup

53102: Ubisoft Connect fails to connect to server

53112: winegstreamer build error

53136: crypt32:cert - testVerifyRevocation() fails in Wine

53138: crypt32:chain - testGetCertChain() fails in Wine