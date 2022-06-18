Software-update: Wine 7.11

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 7.11 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.524 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • Android driver converted to PE.
  • Zero-copy support with GStreamer.
  • High Unicode planes support in case mappings.
Bugs fixed in 7.11 (total 34):
  • 33381: Mayhem Triple renders too small
  • 33383: Foobar2000 crashes on Alt-H
  • 34176: Kernel32:CompareStringW strange behavior ?
  • 35027: Euphoria needs CreateProcessInternalW function
  • 36720: LCMapString with the parameter NORM_IGNORENONSPACE does not remove diacritics
  • 39144: SpinTires tech demo wrong rendering after changing screen resolution
  • 39298: kernel32 does not support custom nls installation.
  • 45634: enabling CSMT ruins performance for rFactor 1.255
  • 46281: Multiple Windows 7+ apiset-aware applications fail due to Wine loader lacking support for resolving virtual dlls via 'kernel32.GetModuleHandle' (Archicad 22)
  • 46782: CompareStringEx does not support SORT_DIGITSASNUMBERS flag
  • 49210: Mafia and Mafia II: Definitive Edition Launcher crashes with Wine-Mono
  • 49232: Saints Row The Third Remastered shows floating black rectangles
  • 50941: Multiple applications crash on unimplemented function WS2_32.dll.WSAConnectByName (TIP-Integral, EasyMiniGW)
  • 50948: taskmgr.exe: wrong memory usage unit (GB => MB)
  • 51243: In Wine dinput:keyboard fails if the keyboard layout does not match the display language
  • 52663: Civilization 4: no text in main menu
  • 52752: Rich Edit Control does not support drawing OLE objects
  • 52795: Multiple applications crash in Mesa due to syscall stack overflow (Cyberpunk 2077, Stranger of Paradise, Doom Eternal with ray tracing)
  • 52831: Kernel32::GetSystemPowerStatus returns invalid data if /sys/class/power_supply/BAT0 is missing
  • 52841: Leverless arcade controller SOCD cleaning does not work
  • 52885: Adobe Lightroom Classic 11.1 crash in user32
  • 52893: GreedFall crashes on launch
  • 52993: msi:action - test_publish() fails on date change
  • 52995: shell32:shelllink crashes in Wine cause shell32:shellpath's test_PathResolve() to fail (test.bat file)
  • 52998: xaudio2_7:xaudio2 fails on Windows 1909+
  • 53029: Clipboard cut/paste partially broken in wine 7.8.1.2
  • 53035: Displaying Out-GridView in Powershell Core crashes with WinVer > Win7
  • 53038: Epic Games Launcher crashes on start
  • 53076: Kvaser CanKing needs ntoskrnl.exe.KfRaiseIrql and ntoskrnl.exe.KeLowerIrql
  • 53082: "explorer: Create clipboard manager thread when creating a desktop." causes hangs on wine startup
  • 53102: Ubisoft Connect fails to connect to server
  • 53112: winegstreamer build error
  • 53136: crypt32:cert - testVerifyRevocation() fails in Wine
  • 53138: crypt32:chain - testGetCertChain() fails in Wine

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 7.11
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-06-2022 09:560

18-06-2022 • 09:56

0 Linkedin

Bron: Wine HQ

Update-historie

09:56 Wine 7.11 0
04-06 Wine 7.10 0
21-05 Wine 7.9 18
07-05 Wine 7.8 5
23-04 Wine 7.7 20
26-03 Wine 7.5 0
12-03 Wine 7.4 10
26-02 Wine 7.3 7
12-02 Wine 7.2 33
29-01 Wine 7.1 14
Meer historie

Lees meer

Wine

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee