Versie 3.6.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes Significantly increased performance by using the yEnc-decoding library of @animetosho. Usenet articles are now decoded using specialized CPU instructions (SIMD) on x86 and ARM systems.

Create and restore a backup of configuration and database.

Show source of lower download speed (CPU or disk).

Removed included Deobfuscate.py as it is outdated.

as it is outdated. Show a warning when there are no valid news servers active.

Show a warning if the filesystem does not support special characters.

Allow multiple parameters to be passed to par2cmdline/Multipar.

Linux: Added AppStream metadata, desktop shortcut and MimeInfo.

Linux: Added support for bash completion.

macOS: Application and included tools fully native on M1 systems.

macOS/Windows: Updated UnRar to 6.10 and 7-Zip to 21.07.

Windows: Updated MultiPar to v1.3.2.3. API changes Removed several (status) fields from the queue API call.

Remove unused and undocumented API calls: addid, options, rescan, osx_icon, set_speedlimit, get_speedlimit, set_colorscheme.

Removed undocumented xcat parameter.

None values in XML API-output are left empty.

Adding NZB's would not always return nzo_ids.

. Prevent crash in history call during post-processing. Bugfixes Extended timeout when measuring system performance.

Interface settings were sometimes reset on page reload.

Par2 sets with duplicate names could skip verification and repair.

Ignore .par2 files that could not be parsed.

files that could not be parsed. Correctly default to Glitter - Auto on new installs.

on new installs. Download speed was not updated when stalled due to disk performance.

Prevent traceback when status functions timeout.

Prevent crash if not enough repair blocks are available.

Prevent crash when there is an unknown language setting.

Source release had Windows line-endings.

Windows: If a job password contained a double quote it would not be picked up by UnRar and unpack would fail.