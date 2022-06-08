Software-update: SABnzbd 3.6.0

SABnzbd logo (75 pix) Versie 3.6.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes
  • Significantly increased performance by using the yEnc-decoding library of @animetosho. Usenet articles are now decoded using specialized CPU instructions (SIMD) on x86 and ARM systems.
  • Create and restore a backup of configuration and database.
  • Show source of lower download speed (CPU or disk).
  • Added keyboard shortcuts (Pause, Add, Status, Config).
  • Result of the Deobfuscate step is listed in History details.
  • Path of Default category will be used if category doesn't have one.
  • Disabling api_warnings prevents showing Access Denied information to the external client.
  • Jobs with Force priority will always skip the duplicate check.
  • Added ext_rename_ignore to add custom extensions that should be ignored during the Deobfuscate step.
  • Removed Indexer Feedback Integration.
  • Removed included Deobfuscate.py as it is outdated.
  • Show a warning when there are no valid news servers active.
  • Show a warning if the filesystem does not support special characters.
  • Allow multiple parameters to be passed to par2cmdline/Multipar.
  • Linux: Added AppStream metadata, desktop shortcut and MimeInfo.
  • Linux: Added support for bash completion.
  • macOS: Application and included tools fully native on M1 systems.
  • macOS/Windows: Updated UnRar to 6.10 and 7-Zip to 21.07.
  • Windows: Updated MultiPar to v1.3.2.3.
API changes
  • Removed several (status) fields from the queue API call.
  • Remove unused and undocumented API calls: addid, options, rescan, osx_icon, set_speedlimit, get_speedlimit, set_colorscheme.
  • Removed undocumented xcat parameter.
  • None values in XML API-output are left empty.
  • Adding NZB's would not always return nzo_ids.
  • Prevent crash in history call during post-processing.
Bugfixes
  • Extended timeout when measuring system performance.
  • Interface settings were sometimes reset on page reload.
  • Par2 sets with duplicate names could skip verification and repair.
  • Ignore .par2 files that could not be parsed.
  • Correctly default to Glitter - Auto on new installs.
  • Download speed was not updated when stalled due to disk performance.
  • Prevent traceback when status functions timeout.
  • Prevent crash if not enough repair blocks are available.
  • Prevent crash when there is an unknown language setting.
  • Source release had Windows line-endings.
  • Windows: If a job password contained a double quote it would not be picked up by UnRar and unpack would fail.

Versienummer 3.6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SABnzbd
Download https://sabnzbd.org/downloads.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

08-06-2022 • 08:52
4 • submitter: zaadstra

08-06-2022 • 08:52

4 Linkedin

Submitter: zaadstra

Bron: SABnzbd

Lees meer

SABnzbd+

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Overige software

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+12+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1TheDudez
8 juni 2022 09:03
Mooi

Par2 sets with duplicate names could skip verification and repair.
Ignore .par2 files that could not be parsed.

Dit verklaart waarschijnlijk dat soms een download mislukte. Hopelijk snel ook een update voor spotnet.
Reageer
+1Aiii
8 juni 2022 09:10
Volledig Native M1 is goed nieuws, voor zowel de prestaties als het energieverbruik. Daar ben ik erg blij mee.
Reageer
0Rataplan_
8 juni 2022 09:20
Wordt dit nou nog voor 'legale downloads' gebruikt? Torrents worden dan nog wel eens ingezet, bv een aantal linux distributies en bv LibreOffice kan je via de officiële websites ook via torrents downloaden. Maar nieuwsgroepen? Dat ken ik werkelijk alleen maar uit mijn 'piratentijd'.
Reageer
0Ra_gdd
@Rataplan_8 juni 2022 09:27
Op Usenet staan legale binairies (linux distro's) en illegale.
Het hangt van de gebruiker af welke hij download.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

