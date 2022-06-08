TechSmith heeft versie 2022.0.0 van Camtasia voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht en meteen de dag erna een opvolger. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om op een eenvoudige manier video's te maken voor trainingen en presentaties. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toegelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. Sinds versie 2021.0.19 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Camtasia (Windows) 2022.0.1
Camtasia (Windows) 2022.0.0
- Added context menu item to Recent Projects in Camtasia Home: Open File Location.
- Added context menu item to Recent Projects in Camtasia Home: Remove From List.
- Added context menu item to Templates in Camtasia Home: Open Template Manager.
- When prompting for a file name, Recorder will now automatically append a date-time stamp.
- Changed effect name from "Cursor Path" to "Cursor Path Creator."
- Restore Path will now restore cursor paths created by Cursor Path Creator.
- Lottie JSON files now show the correct metadata in the Media Bin.
- The Ctrl key will now disable canvas snapping while editing the cursor path.
- Added "(audio only)" for clarity to the M4A file type in the Exporter dialog.
- Updated cursor for Cursor Path Creator effect.
- Redoing a Group command now properly selects the group on the timeline.
- Fixed a Recorder crash that could occur when selecting a region.
- Added vector cursors to improve compatibility with macOS recordings.
- Fixed a bug that could prevent Audiate from exporting to Camtasia.
- Fixed a bug that caused a tooltip in Audio Properties to display for incorrect menu items.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the parent media to be deleted when deleting a cursor point.
- Fixed a bug that allowed arrow keys to affect the Canvas when Editor was not in foreground.
- Fixed a bug that caused Marker or Quiz to be incorrectly selected when reopening the menu.
- Fixed a bug that could cause incorrect height or width properties to be shown after cropping a media.
- Fixed a bug that could cause a Cursor Path to be added to a Placeholder before it was dropped.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Ctrl key from disabling snapping during Cursor Path Editing.
- Fixed a bug that could allow creation of a corrupt media in the Media Bin.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when opening multiple projects in a row.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when undoing a change to the project frame rate.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when Grouping a stitched media with no visual track.
- Fixed a crash that could occur while updating a media if the original path had an invalid filename.
- Fixed a bug that could cause Library preview windows to display at the wrong size.
- Fixed a bug that could cause incorrect playback progress to be shown when the Canvas is detached.
- Error descriptions have been improved when installation fails.
- Fixed a bug that could cause restoring items to a tool panel to affect items in other tool panels.
- Fixed a bug that could prevent keyboard shortcut changes from being reflected in context menus.
- Added support for virtual cameras and camera capture cards
- Retired Legacy Recorder
- Added ability to edit cursor path position based on metadata captured by Camtasia Recorder
- Added ability to add cursor path to any image, video or group via Cursor Path effect. Cursor Path Creator is available in both the Visual Effects bin and the Cursor Effects bin
- Added robust cursor path editing capabilities
- Added ability for recorded raster operating system cursors to be replaced with vector equivalents
- Added cursor default scale of 225%
- Added increased range of cursor scale slider to 2000%
- Added ability to override cursor scale value up to 10,000%
- Added ability to set cursor default scale in preferences
- Send video directly to Audiate and edit the video by simply deleting, cutting, or pasting automatically transcribed text
- Send edited video from Audiate directly to Camtasia Timeline
- Auto-sync automatically moves objects on the Camtasia Timeline to match edits made in Audiate
- Auto-stitching automatically joins edited video media into a single virtual media to allow easy application of effects, animation and cursor adjustments
- New and improved local export experience
- Deprecated Production Wizard
- Added single-click export defaults
- New and improved Camtasia Home experience
- Added ability to access Home at any time, even while editing a project
- Added TechSmith Recorder Flyout menu, providing quick access to Camtasia, Audiate and Snagit Recorders
- Added Templates quick access view to Camtasia Home
- Added Recent Projects hero thumbnails and metadata
- Added Trial and Account status radiator to primary view
- Added Enhanced Learn Tab Experience
- New and improved cross-platform Canvas interaction engine.
- Added align–assist guides to bounding box interactions to easily align media
- Added ability to adjust anchor point of any media
- Added anchor point snapping
- Added adjusted anchor points will now be stored when media is added to the Library.
- Added 30 new GPU accelerated transitions
- Added Blend Mode effect with hover preview
- Added Blend Range advanced adjustment settings
- Added Outline Edges effect
- Added Spotlight effect
- New and improved default Library now ships with over 1000 new custom assets, including callouts, cursor animations, system cursors, emphasis effects, title assets, icons, glyphs, fills, overlays and more
- Added 5 new custom project Templates
- Added spell check to text-based callouts
- Added Paste as Plain Text option
- Added Duplicate media shortcut
- Added audio output gain adjustment control to timeline VU meter
- Added HEVC video decoding support
- Added Restore Audio context menus and shortcut
- Added option to range select all media to the left or right of the Playhead