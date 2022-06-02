sluiten

Software-update: Lansweeper 10.1.1.0

Lansweeper logo (35 pix)Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen en voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. Sinds de vorige vermelding in de Downloads zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

10.1.1.0, LsPush 8.4.100.1, LsAgent Windows 10.0.1.1, SQL 545

  • Fixed: LAN-13297 The Configuration\Link With Cloud Site menu is not visible under certain conditions
  • Fixed: LAN-10699 The Lansweeper scanning service can crash due to an access violation exception related to pcap libraries

10.1.0.0, LsPush 8.4.100.1, LsAgent Windows 10.0.1.1, SQL 545

  • Added: LAN-13149 The following data, added in recent Lansweeper releases, is now also synced to Cloud if Cloud sync and relevant scanned item intervals are enabled: Windows drivers, Windows certificates, improved Linux processor data, Linux user data
  • Changed: LAN-13195 Improved Cloud sync speed through index improvements in the local Lansweeper database
  • Fixed: LAN-13125 Several issues that can cause the continuous sync with Cloud to start failing

10.0.2.0, LsPush 8.4.100.1, LsAgent Windows 10.0.1.1, SQL 540

  • Changed: LAN-13183 Expanded the monitor catalog used for extended display scanning
  • Changed: LAN-13213 Optimized the way scanned monitor models are matched to the monitor catalog as part of extended display scanning
  • Changed: LAN-12936 Renamed the tblMonitorUni table that stores extended display data to tblExtendedDisplayUni, and restructured the table for storage optimization
  • Fixed: LAN-13151 In installations with multiple scan servers, extended display scanning is sometimes executed by several servers at once
  • Fixed: LAN-13288 When opening the built-in report “Chart: Display number of display ports” or “Chart: Display number of HDMI”, the following error can occur: “Conversion failed when converting the varchar value to data type int”

10.0.1.0, LsPush 8.4.100.1, LsAgent Windows 10.0.1.1, SQL 535

  • Changed: LAN-12947 System driver scanning of Windows computers is now disabled by default, as the WMI (Windows Management Instrumentation) class containing the driver data can be heavy to read and cause performance issues on the client machine or during scanning
  • Changed: LAN-13038 When enabling system driver scanning of Windows computers, a warning is now given regarding the possible impact on performance
  • Fixed: LAN-13168 Cleanup operations can erroneously run on certain assets due to an obsolete Azure AD cleanup setting still being applied in the background
  • Fixed: LAN-12931 Scanning a Windows computer’s Microsoft Store apps can take a long time and impact scanning performance

Lansweeper

Versienummer 10.1.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Lansweeper
Download https://www.lansweeper.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

0S.J.Onnie
2 juni 2022 15:31
Fijne software die mij zakelijk helpt bij mijn Asset Management voor een habbekrats. Vaak onderbelicht maar de deployment features zijn echt super! Makkelijk te bouwen en nog makkelijker te deployen :)

Maar weer eens upgraden dus ;)
