Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen en voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. Sinds de vorige vermelding in de Downloads zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

10.1.1.0, LsPush 8.4.100.1, LsAgent Windows 10.0.1.1, SQL 545 Fixed: LAN-13297 The Configuration\Link With Cloud Site menu is not visible under certain conditions

Fixed: LAN-10699 The Lansweeper scanning service can crash due to an access violation exception related to pcap libraries 10.1.0.0, LsPush 8.4.100.1, LsAgent Windows 10.0.1.1, SQL 545 Added: LAN-13149 The following data, added in recent Lansweeper releases, is now also synced to Cloud if Cloud sync and relevant scanned item intervals are enabled: Windows drivers, Windows certificates, improved Linux processor data, Linux user data

Changed: LAN-13195 Improved Cloud sync speed through index improvements in the local Lansweeper database

Fixed: LAN-13125 Several issues that can cause the continuous sync with Cloud to start failing 10.0.2.0, LsPush 8.4.100.1, LsAgent Windows 10.0.1.1, SQL 540 Changed: LAN-13183 Expanded the monitor catalog used for extended display scanning

Changed: LAN-13213 Optimized the way scanned monitor models are matched to the monitor catalog as part of extended display scanning

Changed: LAN-12936 Renamed the tblMonitorUni table that stores extended display data to tblExtendedDisplayUni, and restructured the table for storage optimization

Fixed: LAN-13151 In installations with multiple scan servers, extended display scanning is sometimes executed by several servers at once

Fixed: LAN-13288 When opening the built-in report “Chart: Display number of display ports” or “Chart: Display number of HDMI”, the following error can occur: “Conversion failed when converting the varchar value to data type int” 10.0.1.0, LsPush 8.4.100.1, LsAgent Windows 10.0.1.1, SQL 535 Changed: LAN-12947 System driver scanning of Windows computers is now disabled by default, as the WMI (Windows Management Instrumentation) class containing the driver data can be heavy to read and cause performance issues on the client machine or during scanning

Changed: LAN-13038 When enabling system driver scanning of Windows computers, a warning is now given regarding the possible impact on performance

Fixed: LAN-13168 Cleanup operations can erroneously run on certain assets due to an obsolete Azure AD cleanup setting still being applied in the background

Fixed: LAN-12931 Scanning a Windows computer’s Microsoft Store apps can take a long time and impact scanning performance