Als je een dns-look-up uitvoert, begint een recursor in eerste instantie met het stellen van de look-upvraag aan een dns-rootserver. Deze kan dan doorverwijzen naar andere servers, vanaf waar weer doorverwezen kan worden naar andere servers enzovoort, totdat uiteindelijk een server is bereikt die het antwoord weet of weet dat de look-up niet mogelijk is. Van dit laatste kan sprake zijn als de naam niet bestaat of de servers niet reageren. Het proces van het langslopen van verschillende authoritative servers heet recursie. Unbound is een dns-recursor met ondersteuning voor moderne standaarden, zoals Query Name Minimisation, Aggressive Use of Dnssec-Validated Cache en authority zones. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 1.16.0 uitgebracht en daarin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Features Merge PR #604: Add basic support for EDE (RFC8914). Bug Fixes Fix #412: cache invalidation issue with CNAME+A.

Fix that TCP interface does not use TLS when TLS is also configured.

Fix #624: Unable to stop Unbound in Windows console (does not respond to CTRL+C command).

Fix #618: enabling interface-automatic disables DNS-over-TLS. Adds the option to list interface-automatic-ports.

Remove debug info from #618 fix.

Fix #628: A rpz-passthru action is not ending RPZ zone processing.

Fix for #628: fix rpz-passthru for qname trigger by localzone type.

Fix that address not available is squelched from the logs for udp connect failures. It is visible on verbosity 4 and more.

Merge #631 from mollyim: Replace OpenSSL's ERR_PACK with ERR_GET_REASON.

Fix to detect that no IPv6 support means that IPv6 addresses are useless for delegation point lookups.

update Makefile dependencies.

Fix check interface existence for support detection in remote lookup.

Fix #633: Document unix domain socket support for unbound-control.

Fix for #633: updated fix with new text.

Fix edns client subnet to add the option based on the option list, so that it is not state dependent, after the state fix of #605 for double EDNS options.

Fix for edns client subnet option add fix in removal code, from review.

Fix #630: Unify the RPZ log messages.

Merge #623 from rex4539: Fix typos.

Fix pythonmod for change in iter_dp_is_useless function prototype.

Fix compile warnings for printf ll format on mingw compile.

Merge PR #632 from scottrw93: Match cnames in ipset.

Various fixes for #632: variable initialisation, convert the qinfo to str once, accept trailing dot in the local-zone ipset option.

Fix #637: Integer Overflow in sldns_str2period function.

Fix for #637: fix integer overflow checks in sldns_str2period.

Fix configure for python to use sysutils, because distutils is deprecated. It uses sysutils when available, distutils otherwise.

Merge #644: Make `install-lib` make target install the pkg-config file.

Fix to ensure uniform handling of spaces and tabs when parsing RRs.

Fix to describe auth-zone and other configuration at the local-zone configuration option, to allow for more broadly view of the options.

Merge PR #648 from eaglegai: fix -q doesn't work when use with 'unbound-control stats_shm'.

Fix #651: [FR] Better logging for refused queries.

Fix spelling error in comment in sldns_str2wire_svcparam_key_lookup.

Fix zonemd check to allow unsupported algorithms to load. If there are only unsupported algorithms, or unsupported schemes, and no failed or successful other ZONEMD records, or malformed or bad ZONEMD records, the unsupported records allow the zone load.

Fix zonemd unsupported algo check.

Fix zonemd unsupported algo check reason to not copy to next record, and check for success for debug printout.

Fix zonemd unsupported algo check to print unsupported reason before zeroing it.

Fix zonemd unsupported algo check to set reason to NULL before the check routine, but after malformed checks, to get the correct NULL output when the digest matches.

Fix #670: SERVFAIL problems with unbound 1.15.0 running on OpenBSD 7.1.

Fix Python build in non-source directory; based on patch by Michael Tokarev.

Fix #673: DNS over TLS: error: SSL_handshake syscall: No route to host.

Merge #677: Allow using system certificates not only on Windows, from pemensik.

For #677: Added tls-system-cert to config parser and documentation.

Fix #417: prefetch and ECS causing cache corruption when used together.

Fix #678: [FR] modify behaviour of unbound-control rpz_enable zone, by updating unbound-control's documentation.

Fix typos in config_set_option for the 'num-threads' and 'ede-serve-expired' options.

Fix to silence test for ede error output to the console from the test setup script.

Fix ede test to not use default pidfile, and use local interface.

Fix some lint type warnings.

Fix #684: [FTBS] configure script error with libmnl on openSUSE 15.3 (and possibly other distributions)