Opera heeft kort geleden versie 86 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 86, die op Chromium 100 is gebaseerd, laat onder meer de adresbalk resultaten in categorieën zien en kan er een cryptowallet worden toegevoegd aan de zijbalk.

Opera has been updated to version 86, with Chromium 100.0.4896.127. We’ve got quite a few useful changes in this update, so let’s dive right in.

The Address Bar dropdown now shows results in categories, such as History, Bookmarks and Search. This makes it quick and intuitive to find the result you’re looking for.

A Snapshot shortcut has been added when copying text. Now, when selecting three or more words, a Snapshot option will appear in the popup. Clicking it snaps the selected text and surrounding area.

Additionally, within the Snapshot feature itself, we’ve added a nice Crop Tool. This makes it super easy to further crop and refine the image that you’ve already snapped. The new tool is located to the right of the text tool.

The Opera Crypto Wallet, previously only available in our Crypto Browser, can now be enabled in your desktop Opera Browser by going to Settings and searching for Crypto Wallet. This will add a Crypto Wallet icon to your sidebar, in the Features section.

For the rest of the tweaks, fixes and changes in this update, you’re welcome to review the full Opera 86 changelog. We hope you’ve found this update helpful. Stay tuned for more updates and, as always, happy browsing!