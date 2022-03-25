Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido was als BDFL betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Hij heeft daarnaast voor Dropbox gewerkt, ging daarna met pensioen en toen dat niet echt beviel, ging hij aan de slag bij Microsoft. Deze uitgave volgt snel op de vorige release en bevat daarom slechts een kleine, maar belangrijke verzameling aan verbeteringen.

Did anybody say cursed releases? Well, it turns out that 3.10.3 and 3.9.11 both shipped a regression which caused those versions not to build on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6. While this 11-year-old version is now out of maintenance support, it’s still used in production workloads. Some of those rely on Python 3.9 and/or 3.10. In particular, our own manylinux2010 image used to build widely compatible Linux wheels is based on CentOS 6. (Don’t worry, we do have newer manylinux* variants, see PEP 599 and PEP 600 for details.)

Due to the out-of-schedule release, the respective versions released today contain a very limited set of changes. Python 3.9.12 only contains 12 other bug fixes on top of 3.9.11. Python 3.10.4 only contains 10 other bug fixes on top of 3.10.3.

Get 3.10.4 here: Python Release Python 3.10.4 | Python.org

Get 3.9.12 here: Python Release Python 3.9.12 | Python.org

Hopefully, the third time’s a charm and we’ll return no sooner than May with the regularly scheduled bug fix releases of 3.9 and 3.10.