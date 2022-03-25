Versie 4.4.2 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In versie 4.4 is onder meer de overstap naar libtorrent 2.0 gemaakt en is er een aparte download met een interface die van Qt 6 gebruikmaakt, die overigens nog wel als experimenteel wordt aangeduid. In versie 4.4.2 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Users of Windows 10+ can also use the Qt6 version of the installer. Qt6 offers better HiDPI compatibility. The Qt6 version isn't tested much. The v4.4.x series will probably be the last one that supports Qt5 and therefore Windows 7 and 8. It will see releases at least until the summer of 2022.

An AppImage is now offered. It uses the latest versions of Qt6, libtorrent, boost, openssl. It is created on Ubuntu 20.04 and it should work on any other similarly aged distro. It isn't well tested. Also Ubuntu 20.04 is dropped from the PPAs because it doesn't have the minimum required Qt5 version (5.15.2). The AppImage should cover any users left on that version.

Universal DMGs are now offered. They should work natively on both M1 and Intel devices. Minimum supported OS version is macOS 10.15 Catalina.

The text on the progress bar may have wrong color or not appear at all when using the Qt6 version. You may switch to the Qt5 version(if available) until it is resolved. Qt6 has fixed the issue upstream but hasn't made a release with it yet.

Allow to limit max memory working set size

Fix UI crash when torrent is in a non-existent category

Correctly handle changing of global save paths

Disable performance alert

Prevent loading resume data with inconsistent ID

Properly handle metadata download for an existing torrent

Prevent crash when open torrent destination folder