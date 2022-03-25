Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: qBittorrent 4.4.2

qBittorrent logo (80 pix) Versie 4.4.2 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In versie 4.4 is onder meer de overstap naar libtorrent 2.0 gemaakt en is er een aparte download met een interface die van Qt 6 gebruikmaakt, die overigens nog wel als experimenteel wordt aangeduid. In versie 4.4.2 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Windows:

Users of Windows 10+ can also use the Qt6 version of the installer. Qt6 offers better HiDPI compatibility. The Qt6 version isn't tested much. The v4.4.x series will probably be the last one that supports Qt5 and therefore Windows 7 and 8. It will see releases at least until the summer of 2022.

Linux:

An AppImage is now offered. It uses the latest versions of Qt6, libtorrent, boost, openssl. It is created on Ubuntu 20.04 and it should work on any other similarly aged distro. It isn't well tested. Also Ubuntu 20.04 is dropped from the PPAs because it doesn't have the minimum required Qt5 version (5.15.2). The AppImage should cover any users left on that version.

macOS:

Universal DMGs are now offered. They should work natively on both M1 and Intel devices. Minimum supported OS version is macOS 10.15 Catalina.

Known Issue(all platforms):

The text on the progress bar may have wrong color or not appear at all when using the Qt6 version. You may switch to the Qt5 version(if available) until it is resolved. Qt6 has fixed the issue upstream but hasn't made a release with it yet.

New:
  • Allow to limit max memory working set size
Fixed:
  • Fix UI crash when torrent is in a non-existent category
  • Correctly handle changing of global save paths
  • Disable performance alert
  • Prevent loading resume data with inconsistent ID
  • Properly handle metadata download for an existing torrent
  • Prevent crash when open torrent destination folder
Windows:
  • NSIS: Update Spanish, Spanish International and French translations

Versienummer 4.4.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website qBittorrent
Download https://www.qbittorrent.org/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 28,83MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 25-03-2022 08:114

25-03-2022 • 08:11

4 Linkedin

Bron: qBittorrent

Update-historie

08:11 qBittorrent 4.4.2 4
16-02 qBittorrent 4.4.1 11
07-01 qBittorrent 4.4.0 20
31-10 qBittorrent 4.3.9 51
30-08 qBittorrent 4.3.8 38
05-08 qBittorrent 4.3.7 10
27-06 qBittorrent 4.3.6 1
05-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.5 0
03-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.4.1 29
01-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.3 25
Meer historie

Lees meer

qBittorrent

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+11+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0kweniston
25 maart 2022 08:19
Wat is Qt5 precies?
Reageer
+1sircampalot
@kweniston25 maart 2022 08:33
Even klikken:

"Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld"

[Reactie gewijzigd door sircampalot op 25 maart 2022 08:34]

Reageer
0TonnyTonny
@kweniston25 maart 2022 08:52
Cross-platform user-interface toolkit die qTorrent gebruikt voor de user-interface.
Daardoor kunnen ze op alle platformen dezelfde user-interface gebruiken.

Het is ook de reden dat qTorrent heet zoals het heet. De Q van QT
Reageer
0victor538
25 maart 2022 08:34
Allow to limit max memory working set size
Is dit een fix voor de 'memory leak' bug?
Reageer


