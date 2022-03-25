Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.1.4 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

QinQ support based on the FreeBSD 13 VLAN base functionality is finally here! To make the best use of it a MVC conversion of the GUI pages was carried out meaning these are now fully API-enabled as well. Two bugs in the previous GIF/GRE rework have also been reported and fixed.

Note while this does fix CVE-2022-0778 even for LibreSSL the security audit database by FreeBSD will falsely flag the 3.3.6 release as vulnerable when in fact it is not. Since build issues arise on LibreSSL 3.4 that involve plugin dependencies in all likelihood we will be refraining from updating to version 3.4 altogether and do not have much hope for the upcoming 3.5 either.