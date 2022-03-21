Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Directory Opus 12.27

Directory Opus logo (75 pix) GPSoftware heeft versie 12.27 van zijn bestandsmanager Directory Opus uitgebracht. Dit programma is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Total Commander, maar dan met uitgebreidere mogelijkheden over welke informatie precies moet worden weergegeven en op welke manier. Het programma nestelt zich diep in Windows en is dan ook meer bedoeld als vervanger van Windows Verkenner.

Directory Opus is veelzijdig en extreem configureerbaar, zowel wat functionaliteit als wat uiterlijk betreft. Dat is meteen ook het grootste probleem, want het programma kan zeker op beginnende gebruikers complex overkomen. Hoewel Directory Opus werkt op Windows XP en hoger, is versie 12.20 de laatste waar het installatieprogramma nog werkt onder Windows XP. Het programma kan 60 dagen worden getest; daarna moet een licentie van 89 Australische dollar worden aangeschaft, wat neerkomt op ongeveer 55 euro. Sinds versie 10.2 is er ook een minder uitgebreide versie, voor omgerekend 30 euro. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende lijst met veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

The following changes were part of the 12.26.1 - 12.26.3 beta updates:
  • FTP SSH now supports elliptic curve algorithms (NIST and 25519).
  • The Publisher tag is now supported for FLAC and Ogg files.
  • Workaround for Open With > Paint.Net not working correctly due to incorrect data in the registry.
  • Fixed List and Small Icons modes not painting the bottom pixels of some icons until something triggered a repaint.
  • Fixed problem with standalone viewer's metadata panel not updating when moving to the next/previous.
  • Static context menu entries added to the HKCR\* key are now shown for folders as well as files.
  • Fixed F-Secure SAFE context menu not appearing.
  • Double-clicking in the path field now selects whole path segments, rather than stopping on the wordbreak_char_paths characters like Ctrl-Left / Ctrl-Right does.
    • Added space to default wordbreak_char_paths so it's now consistent with wordbreak_char_names which has space hard-coded.
    • Added slash and backslash to the default wordbreak characters for names and paths.
    • (Some things handled them by default anyway but, previously, if you pasted a full or relative path into the inline rename field, it'd treat the separators like normal letter characters and make it a pain to jump to them.)
  • Fixed a crash which could occur using the Clipboard PASTE AS command with a name beginning with a [ character.
  • Transparent docked toolbars now use the whole area of each button for hit-testing, even before the buttons become hot, which should make them easier to use.
  • Fixed items for a couple of programs appearing multiple times in context menus.
  • Commands using both Set QUICKFILTER and QUICKFILTERFLAGS on the same line will now highlight as "on" provided both arguments match the current state.
  • Fixed turning on Flat View not applying the Flat View folder format's column-grouping. For example, if the file display was already grouped and you turned on Flat View (Mixed), it would stay grouped, but the menus would indicate it was not grouped. The menus were correct and the file display should have been un-grouped, assuming the default situation where the Flat View folder format is turned on and configured to turn off grouping.
  • Go FOLDERCONTENT menus now work with collections where multiple items have the same name.
  • Fixed crash that could sometimes occur if you held the F5 key down to repeatedly refresh the This PC folder.
  • Made a change to hopefully fix incorrect timestamps on SFTP servers.
  • The recently added option to choose whether to display folder icons or lightbulb (Opus logo) icons is now set to lightbulbs by default. If you want to use folder icons you can select this from Preferences / Display / Options / Use current folder's icon.
  • Cosmetic fixes/improvements for borders around a few controls on Windows 11.
  • Fix for very slow handling of some Photoshop PSD files due to extreme metadata bloat in the form of Adobe's document history tracking.
  • Text and TextThumbs plugins now ignore files that start with the PaintDotNet signature, so they can be displayed via its thumbnail handler instead. (Most data at the start of PDN's file format is text, so they looked like text files to both plugins.)
  • Fixed problem with automatic path completion in the location field with aliases beginning with a . character.
  • Fix for using Windows Search below mount points.
  • Scripting DOpus.Create.Blob("test") with no encoding specified creates a UTF16 string again, as per the documentation.
  • Troubleshooting setting context_menu_debug now logs more information.
  • Blocked Daemon Tools shell extensions by default. See Shell extensions which are blocked by default 1 if you wish to re-enable them, but keep in mind they have caused crashes for several people.
  • The GetNewNameData script object (passed to the OnGetNewName method) has a new preview property, which returns true when the method is being called to generate the preview in the Rename dialog, and false when it's renaming the file for real.
  • Fixed issue with case-insensitive search for Cyrillic text.
  • Fix for Set TABPOSITION=below being able to push things below the file display out of the window frame until the window was resized.
The following changes are new for 12.27:
  • Improved file context menu de-duplication. While building the menus, some registry keys were processed more than once. Menus should now open a little faster. This also fixes the problem introduced in 12.26.2 beta where a single item added via the File Types dialog could appear in the menu more than once.
  • Fixed bug introduced in 12.23 where the Viewer Pane / Display Shell Icons checkbox did nothing and the adjacent Display Shell Thumbnails checkbox controlled both settings.

Versienummer 12.27
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website GPSoftware
Download http://cdn.gpsoft.com.au/Opus12/DOpusInstall.exe
Bestandsgrootte 38,10MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (8)

+1Leeuwtje
21 maart 2022 16:14
Na even proetgedraaid te hebben heb ik vorige week een pro-licentie gekocht. In het Amiga tijperk was dit al top maar nu is er in mijn ogen geen betere voor een degelijk toepassing.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Leeuwtje op 21 maart 2022 16:15]

Reageer
+1Darth Malak
21 maart 2022 17:25
Beste file manager hands down... Alhoewel multicommander (gratis) of XYplorer ook niet slecht zijn
Reageer
0multipasser
21 maart 2022 14:27
Ik heb dit ooit voor Amiga gekocht voor 4000bfr (nu 100euro) en dat is 30j geleden! Afzetters :)
Toen kwam ik thuis en mijn vriend had een versie op floppy, nog nooit zo bedrogen gevoeld :)
Reageer
+1m.jorissen
@multipasser21 maart 2022 15:07
Fijn pakket, ik gebruik hem nog om de zoveel tijd op mijn Amiga 2000. Dat is versie 5 of 6 geloof ik...
:)
Reageer
+1GeroldM

@m.jorissen21 maart 2022 16:31
Versie 6 was voor de PC. Versie 5 en lager waren uitgebracht voor Amiga. Versie 5 was wel anders dan de voorgaande versies. De voorgaande versies waren goed voor dagelijks gebruik maar het leek wel meer op de interface van Total/Free/Double/Multi Commander, maar dan met een berg aan extra (zelf te programeren) knoppen.

Maar versie 5 vond ik een verademing. Geheel andere interface, meer mogelijkheden en wat ik er gemakkleijk vond was dat er geen limiet op de ('losse') listers was en dat je per lister aan kon geven of het 'bron' was of een 'bestemming'. Kon je leuke kopieer/verplaats acties mee uitvoeren.
Reageer
0vanaalten
@multipasser21 maart 2022 14:47
Hmmm, misschien eens kijken of de licentie van destijds nu nog steeds geldig is...? ;)
Reageer
0multipasser
@vanaalten21 maart 2022 14:47
Die ligt al 27j op het stort, toen ik m'n pentium 90 kreeg :)))
Reageer
01DMKIIN

@multipasser21 maart 2022 23:05
Ik heb dit ooit voor Amiga gekocht voor 4000bfr (nu 100euro) en dat is 30j geleden! Afzetters :)
Inovatronics ;)

Gedane zaken (as in business) nemen geen keer; maar -hoewel er intern zo'n 30 jaar overheen gegaan zijn binnen GPSoftware- begint DOpus ook te neigen naar lifetime-licenses; net zoals TC en XYplorer.

Op korte (of bijgevolg mogelijk lange) termijn is er evenwel nog geen definitief verdict aangaande deze ... ;)


Edit: Offtopic ... *knijpt zichzelf toch enigszins zachtjes in de linkerwang en rechterbovenarm* + nostalgisch disketteplaatje van InoVT gelinkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door 1DMKIIN op 22 maart 2022 02:06]

Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

