Astonsoft heeft versie 10.2 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New in EssentialPIM 10.2 (Pro & Free) Convert contacts into notes, tasks into events and vice versa **

Sort tasks directly on Task Bar

Group sticky notes (drag-and-drop them onto each other) **

Advanced Go to Date dialog in Calendar

New actions for message rules in Mail that allow you to save email attachments to selected folders and to prevent notifications for certain emails

Improvements in synchronizations with EPIM Cloud, EPIM Server, Google Calendar and Google Contacts

Updated native Dropbox integration to include latest service developments **

Insert date and time into sticky notes using a keyboard shortcut ( Ctrl + Space ) **

+ ) ** You can now choose not to show folders from particular mail accounts at all for the Messages section in EPIM Today

Fixed inability to print tasks on the whole page width in some cases

Fixed Access Violation error upon exiting EPIM for CalDAV and CardDAV synchronizations

General fixes and improvements ** Only in EssentialPIM Pro