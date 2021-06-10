Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Total Commander 10.00

Total Commander logo (75 pix)De final release van Total Commander versie 10 is uitgekomen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 10.0-serie is op deze pagina in te zien. De belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 10 aan kunnen treffen zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

General:
  • Directories created by MacOS on ExFAT flash drives are now shown in TC. They were not shown because they had the invlid attribute 8: Volume label
  • Always show hidden directory "AppData" in c:\Users\<user profile> even with hidden files disabled
  • Allow user to install key file automatically when double clicking on it.
  • Add a "Zone Transfer" data stream when downloading files via anonymous FTP (Ctrl+F), or HTTP (Ctrl+N) from outside the intranet, like web browsers
  • When unpacking files internally or via plugins, copy "Zone Transfer" data stream from archive to unpacked files, just like the Explorer
  • New zone transfer option can be disabled via WantZoneData=0
  • Always look for key file also in c:\totalcmd, even if Total Commander is installed elsewhere
User interface:
  • Allow to use "Windows Hello" on Windows 10 to securely store master password until TC is closed. Use fingerprint, face or pin to connect again
  • Use mouse wheel to scroll through directory tabs (like in Firefox) when not using multi-line tabs
  • Zoom thumbnails with Ctrl+Mouse wheel between 10% and 200% of the size configured in Configuration - Options - Thumbnails
  • Load thumbnails from EXIF data (preview image) from JPG and various camera RAW formats: Canon RAW 1-3, DNG, Fuji, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Pentax, Sony
  • New option "Return to locked tab root directory on tab change" in Configuration - Options - Folder tabs
  • Show "!" prefix when current dir differs from locked dir on tabs which are locked with directory changes allowed
  • New option to only execute command line when it is focused (Configuration - Options - Layout)
  • When closing TC while there are unpacked temporary files, show the user the first 3 file names and their origin
  • Drop file from outside (e.g. virtual folder in Explorer) to read only directory (e.g. c:\windows): Better dialogs to allow overwrite and copy as admin
Saving settings:
  • When user cannot save settings (e.g. in Configuration menu or main settings), offer to copy ini files to user profile
  • For plugins in write protected directories, intercept calls to CreateFileA/W and all INI functions, and redirect write calls to %APPDATA%\GHISLER\redirect
  • Disable redirection of plugins: Add 8192 to RestrictInterface in wincmd.ini or registry
  • Specify different ini locations for specific plugins: wincmd.ini [ReplaceIniLocation] (see help)
Lister:
  • New DirectShow media player in Lister, replacing the old one based on Video for Windows (can still be chosen via configuration)
  • Support full screen playback via double click or Alt+Enter, leave the same way or with Esc
  • Change audio and subtitle streams via context menu
  • Configure preferred DirectShow filters via Lister configuration (3rd Tab)
  • Show chapters as tickmarks below seek bar, jump there with Ctrl+PageDown/Ctrl+PageUp
  • Buttons to jump backward/forward by x seconds (default 10s and 60s, configurable via right click)
  • Preload DirectVobSub filter if the source filter has a pin "Subtitle"
  • Allow to use LAV filters and ffdshow filters without installing them, by putting them in subdir filter32 or filter64, respectively
  • Save last playback position of the last played tracks longer than 10 minutes
  • Keep sound pitch constant when changing playback speed, using custom DirectShow filter based on open source SoundTouch.dll
Synchronize dirs:
  • Allow to use regular expressions and saved searches, with options where to apply them, e.g. one side, both sides, etc. via button [1x]
  • New context menu items to show file context menu and file properties, and to edit left/right file
  • Show exclamation mark in button "Singles" or "Duplicates" if it isn't down when opening the dialog
Compare by content:
  • Show extra listbox with the two lines from the current cursor position for easier character by character comparison
  • Show progress dialog when pasting large text buffer takes more than 2 seconds, allows to abort paste, but doesn't revert it
FTPS/HTTPS:
  • Support for OpenSSL 1.1 and newer. The main dll must be named libssl-*_*.dll / libssl-*_*-x64.dll (with *_* the version number, e.g. 1_1), the libcrypto*.dll must NOT be renamed!
Verify checksums:
  • Support checksum created from a stream, showing up as "<checksum> -" (checksum followed by two spaces and a dash)
  • In checksum files created by other programs, more OpenSSL format types are supported: SHA224, SHA384, SHA3-224, SHA3-256, SHA3-384, SHA3-512
Internal commands:
  • LOADLIST listfilename loads list of files/folders from text file.
  • cm_ZoomIn and cm_ZoomOut to zoom thumbnails (like Ctrl+Mouse wheel)
  • cm_syncchangedir: Do not enter a directory when it doesn't exist on the other side. Only turn off cm_synchangedir when the user tries again
  • Support parameters 0 (or none)=toggle, 1=set, 2(or -1)=reset for the following internal commands: cm_*Comments, cm_*DirBranch, cm_*DirBranchSel, cm_ToggleAutoViewModeSwitch, cm_SyncChangeDir, cm_SwitchLongNames, cm_SwitchHidSys, cm_SwitchHid, cm_SwitchSys, cm_Switch83Names, cm_FtpHiddenFiles, cm_SwitchDirSort, cm_SwitchOverlayIcons, cm_SwitchWatchDirs, cm_SwitchIgnoreList, cm_SwitchX64Redirection, cm_Vis*
  • Command LOADSEARCH <saved name> (e.g. on button): Put one equal sign = in front of name to start searching immediately, two == to start and feed to listbox after search
  • Improved ZIPFROMLIST command: The file list name can now contain Unicode characters, and the content can be ANSI, UTF-16 (with byte order marker BOM) or UTF-8 (with or without BOM), and the archive name can now also be put in the parameters field.
  • New commands to write file list with details and column headers to file/clipboard
Installer:
  • Default to c:\Program Files\totalcmd on new systems. If the user fails to get admin rights, change to c:\totalcmd
  • When not installed in Program Files, allow to set permissions for authenticated users to read only, installing user to full control
  • New parameter /W enables write protecting target folder: /W0 unchanged, /W1 give current user write rights, /W2 give only elevated users write rights
  • Last parameter can be a target path, e.g. installername.exe /F "c:\totalcmdnew"

Versienummer 10.00
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Ghisler
Download https://www.ghisler.com/download.htm
Bestandsgrootte 5,58MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-06-2021 17:25
29 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

10-06-2021 • 17:25

29 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Ghisler

Lees meer

Reacties (29)

-Moderatie-faq
-129029+125+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1STFU
10 juni 2021 17:33
Stomme vraag: ik zie nergens in Total Commander hoe je kunt updaten. Moet je gewoon de nieuwe versie downloaden en installeren!? Gaat dat goed met de reeds geïnstalleerde versie?
+1Bigjim80
@STFU10 juni 2021 18:46
Zoals in de goede oude tijd :)
Niks zo hatelijk als een auto update die op het meest ongepaste moment nieuwe bugs introduceert (overigens niet bij TC, daar moet je wel erg je best doen om een bug te vinden in een release. Kudos voor Christian Ghisler).

Edit: typo opgemerkt door 1DMKIN

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bigjim80 op 10 juni 2021 23:31]

+1Bor

@Bigjim8010 juni 2021 22:40
Wat betreft het aantal bugs denk ik dat je het niet helemaal goed hebt. Zeker totdat de final er is komen bugs toch met enige frequentie voor. Wat indrukwekkend is is de manier hoe snel en goed deze bugs worden verholpen, zeker gezien de ontwikkelaar alleen werkt.
+1Bigjim80
@Bor10 juni 2021 23:29
Daarom dat ik ook zei "een bug te vinden in een release", ik heb het dan niet over de release candidates, waar het volstrekt normaal is om bugs te hebben :)
+11DMKIIN

@Bigjim8010 juni 2021 19:44
Kudos voor Cristian Ghisler).
Christian :) Ere wie ere toekomt, zéker als je hem (terecht) wil eren ;)

Het hele project hebben hem en z'n broer alvast géén windeieren gelegd doorheen de jongste decennia der geschiedenis ;)
+1LaitSolaire
@STFU10 juni 2021 17:46
Zojuist gedaan. Ging uitstekend. De installer vraagt er gewoon om: update / fresh install?
+1Bor

@LaitSolaire10 juni 2021 22:39
Dat klopt, zo werkt elke update bij Total Commander. Over de oude versie heen installeren gaat echt prima.
+11DMKIIN

@LaitSolaire10 juni 2021 23:10
Ter vervollediging: type reversible - een oudere over een nieuwe kan tevens. Uiteraard inachtnemende dat de .ini dan initieel in de war zou kunnen raken indien je een oudje té diep gaat opdiepen ;)

Ook bij zo'n overwrite verschijnt overigens binnen de dialoogvraag 'Naar nieuwe versie bijwerken?' ... ;)
Auteur+1Drobanir
@STFU10 juni 2021 17:40
Ja, je kunt prima over de oude heen installeren met behoud van alle instellingen.
+1Carlos0_0

@STFU10 juni 2021 17:41
Gewoon zoals je een programma altijd bijwqerkt(Zonder store), installer downloaden en installeren :).
0Remenic
@Carlos0_010 juni 2021 17:51
Nvm

[Reactie gewijzigd door Remenic op 10 juni 2021 17:52]

+1bilbob
@STFU10 juni 2021 19:22
recht bovenin. Help aankliken. Check for update now.
+1IrBaboon79
@STFU11 juni 2021 00:42
Gewoon over de oude heen installeren en done, als het goed is neemt hij je keyfile gewoon mee; illegale keys gaan vrij rap op de blacklist trouwens…
+1mariannevanh
10 juni 2021 21:30
Hoe kan ik Total Commander gebruiken in plaats van de standaard Windows Explorer?
+1Bigjim80
@mariannevanh10 juni 2021 23:37
Gewoon installeren, shortcut van Explorer verwijderen van bureaublad of taskbar en deze van Total Commander in de plaats zetten. En vanaf dan Windows Explorer gewoon negeren.

Let wel, het is even wennen, maar niet opgeven!
+11DMKIIN

@Bigjim8010 juni 2021 23:52
Gewoon installeren, shortcut van Explorer verwijderen van bureaublad of taskbar en deze van Total Commander in de plaats zetten. En vanaf dan Windows Explorer gewoon negeren.

Let wel, het is even wennen, maar niet opgeven!
Lijkt me niet dé ultieme tip, indien elke intralink binnen Windows-Ep-shell het te negeren 'trauma' voor het ogenpaar blijft projecteren ...al helemaal niet cold turkey-gewijs :*)

Ik vermoed dat de vraag zo'n beetje kwam te behelzen wat DOpus Pro kan mits een vinkje ...de Windows Explorer niet met een pla(non-) cebo-effect buiten spel zetten, maar vrij radicaal. Anders ontging me het streefdoel van het gevraagde een beetje ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door 1DMKIIN op 10 juni 2021 23:54]

+11DMKIIN

@mariannevanh10 juni 2021 21:45
Hoe kan ik Total Commander gebruiken in plaats van de standaard Windows Explorer?
Een native-vinkje, zoals bij Directory Opus Pro, zit er niet in...maar er zijn wel wat reg-tweaks te 'bricoleren' ;)
+1P_Tingen

@mariannevanh11 juni 2021 09:47
Ik heb zelf TC geïnstalleerd en als eerste programma aan de taakbalk gepind. TC activeren is nu een kwestie van WIN+1.

Ik wil ook niet de WIN+E toets vervangen. Als er een keer iemand anders achter mijn pc zit krijgt die ineens TC voor zijn neus en zal daar vermoedelijk minder handig mee om kunnen gaan dan met de verkenner.
+1DarkShaDows
10 juni 2021 17:53
Ik was even bang dat ze de interface een vreselijke "moderne" look zouden hebben gegeven, maar gelukkig is alles weer als vanouds, bij een upgrade tenminste :)
+1pandit
@DarkShaDows10 juni 2021 19:42
Inderdaad, daar Kunnen Microsoft, Apple, Google en Mozilla nog iets van leren. Tja, Een Bhaco, Hamer en zaag van 30 jaar geleden ziet er ook bijna hetzelfde uit. Total Commander. Het eerste stuks software dat na een Windows installatie wordt geïnstalleerd, en dat al bijna 30 jaar!
+11DMKIIN

@pandit10 juni 2021 20:15
Inderdaad, daar Kunnen Microsoft, Apple, Google en Mozilla nog iets van leren. Tja, Een Bhaco, Hamer en zaag van 30 jaar geleden ziet er ook bijna hetzelfde uit. Total Commander. Het eerste stuks software dat na een Windows installatie wordt geïnstalleerd, en dat al bijna 30 jaar!
Er was vandaag dan wel een kleinere zonsverduistering, maar vrees dat dit vergelijk toch enige lichtjaren (r-)evolutie komt voorbij te schieten - tenzij je élk stuk software zou benoemen ;)

Anderzijds staat het té gecomprimeerd blijven nesten het ruimere plaatje van TC beetje in de weg - en dan doel ik in essentie op bijvoorbeeld nieuwe gebruikers van deze parel, die TC is. Net als (onder meer) XYplorer en DOpus :)
Een Bhaco
De mensheid gaat dan op den duur zélf een beetje nieuwigheid te berde brengen ;)
+1Chielemans
10 juni 2021 18:09
En bij "Help" staat een knopje "op updates controleren".
+1Bor

@Chielemans10 juni 2021 22:42
Klopt, die zorgt overigens alleen voor een melding dat er een nieuwe versie is waarna Total Commander je naar de website kan verwijzen. Een auto download / update optie zit er niet in.
+1BeatBusters
10 juni 2021 17:50
Is weer wat vlotter geworden, netwerkinstellingen vooral.
Bedankt Ghisler!
+1pandit
11 juni 2021 08:30
Het stukje Windows software wat ik al 27 jaar het meeste gebruik, met name voor kopiëren, verplaatsen van bestanden. De bulk rename utility gebruik ik ook heel veel. heeft me zoveel werk gescheeld. Verder de uitbreidbaarheid van plugins en enorme pre. Tenslotte gebruik ik TC voor het starten van software die ik heel veel gebruik in de werkbalk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pandit op 11 juni 2021 08:35]

0bilbob
10 juni 2021 19:24
10, wat een mooie versie !
morgen of overmorgen revisie 10.1 !! haha
Auteur+1Drobanir
@bilbob10 juni 2021 19:49
Nee, eerst 10.00a.
0bilbob
@Drobanir10 juni 2021 20:08
mooi dan. nog een paar dagen van 10 genieten !
0Bor

@Drobanir10 juni 2021 22:41
Precies, Ghisler houdt goed vast aan zijn nummeringsschema. Meestal laat een a versie niet heel erg lang op zich wachten overigens. Hulde voor deze actieve ontwikkeling :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

