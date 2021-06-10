Versie 8.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend PEA 1.01 Added exit codes to functions for easier integration with third party software and scripts Running PEA in batch_report and hidden_report mode automatically saves task log without further user interaction Fixed: hidden and hidden_report modes do not flash the GUI before hiding it Updated online documentation at https://peazip.github.io/pea_help.pdf

CAB (Windows) Selecting custom format (and deselecting RAR checkbx, if selected) in Advanced tab it is now available "CAB" preset in custom executable dropdown menu, to use Windows' makecab.exe utility (which accepts single files as input)

Code Various fixes and improvements File Manager Added support for .xappx, and various Open Packaging Conventions filetypes (.3mf, .vsdx, .mmzx, .aasx, .slx, .scdoc) files, 218 file extensions supported by default support is read only, to enable write support check "Edit non-canonical archive types" in main menu, Options > Settings > Archive manager

Added text completion for search field

Checksum/hash files can now be set to perform a single algorithm (faster), by default SHA256 Performing all algorithms at once, or all common algorithms at once, is available as option in Option > Settings > File manager

Dragging a single archive file on file manager screen, the archive is now opened without requiring further interaction

Improved preview and open with functions If nothing is selected, preview takes current directory as input To avoid confusion with "Preview" actions submenu, "Extract and open with" sumbenu can now be enabled / disabled from Options > Setings > Archive manager

Improved random password generator in main menu, Tools > Create random password / keyfile Default length is now 12 characters Quote characters ' and " are avoided to keep the password console-friendly regardless the character escaping abilities of the scripting environment that will be employed by the user

Improved smart sorting of file names

Improved status bar Browser modes "Details" and "Icons and images" can now be selected with a single click from icons on status bar Style dropdown menu button on the left of browser modes icons, on status bar, allows to set most common UI settings fro a single, easily visible place: set tool bar to archive manager, file manager, images manager toggle tab bar on/off toggle row select on/off set browser preset modes set themes set side bar to navigation panel, treeview, or hidden Style menu entries are replicated also in context menu, Navigation submenu

Improved support for non-canonical archive types (containers, disk images, installers...) with new options in main menu, Options > Settings > Archive manager "Browse non-canonical archive types" (default on) set those file types to be opened for browsing on doubleclcik in PeaZip file manager; unchecking this option those file types will be opened with associated application but can still be browsed on demand (as any arbitrary file type) using "Open file as archive" menu entry "Convert non-canonical archive types" (default off) will treat those file types as archives in Conversion process (extract and recompress them), otherwise those files will be left unchanged and simply compressed in the desired format

Improved theming: can now optionally display grids with alternate color for better readability

Replicated link to Text encoding settings in main menu, Options; extended hint for custom codepage Extraction and archiving Added "Force typing passwords interactively" option in password screen that forces to always type password in the native backend interface This option allows to create scripts that will require operator to enter the password interactively rather than running unattended Zpaq backend does not support this option Backends not supporting encryption are not affected by this option Please note this option forces console mode for backend utilities (except PEA, which is a graphic application) With this option enabled PeaZip cannot browse archives with encrypted name of files (encrypted toc), but it is anyway possible to list/test/extract them

Can now edit existing 7Z-compressed sfx archives

Improved "TAR before" option, which saves multiple input to TAR archive before compression step Option to delete original files now works whith "TAR before" option enabled Tasks with "TAR before" option enabled can now be saved as command line

It is now possible to customize the default action to perform when a file type associated with PeaZip is double-clicked on the system (or any time a single file is sent as input to PeaZip) In main menu, Options > Settings > Archive manager "Default action on start-up" can be set to Open, default Open as archive, force trying to open any arbitrary file type as archive Extract..., show full extraction screen to enter password and change options before confirming extraction Extract here, immediately start extraction with default parameters

