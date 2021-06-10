Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 466.77 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 466.77 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer ondersteuning voor de GeForce RTX 3080 Ti en 3070 Ti, en de DLSS-patch van No Man's Sky. Verder zien we verbeteringen voor de spellen The Persistence, Chivalry 2 en Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 en is er ondersteuning voor nVidia Reflex in War Thunder en Escape from Tarkov. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the latest new titles and updates, including the latest patch for No Man's Sky which introduces NVIDIA DLSS technology. Additionally, this release also provides optimal support for The Persistence, Chivalry 2, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, and the new NVIDIA Reflex integrations in War Thunder and Escape from Tarkov.

Gaming Technology
  • Includes support for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPUs
Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Crossfire HD]: Freestyle is not supported for the game. [200734448]
  • [Kepler/Turing GPUs]: Blue-screen crash with DPC Watchdog Violation error may occur. [3321668/3321735]
  • [VR]: If the GPU is connected to a 4K UHD TV, the system may freeze when launching a VR game. [3313315]
  • [RTX 20 series][GTX 16/10 series][HDMI]: 4K @ 120Hz display mode is not available from display settings. [3312401]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: Colors may appear incorrect in games if sharpen Freestyle filter is used with HDR enabled. [200658208] This issue will be resolved in the next NVIDIA driver release.
  • [HDR]: Some specific HDMI displays might show some flickering in HDR mode. [200729987] If you experiencing flickering issues, reboot the system.
  • [World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]
  • [Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]
  • [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
  • Display may flicker or lose signal when launching a game on an adaptive-sync VRR monitor in multi-monitor configuration when sharing the same display mode [3314055]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 466.77 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 466,77MB
Licentietype Freeware

23-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.15 WHQL 13
15-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.79 WHQL 11
01-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.65 WHQL 39
14-01 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.23 WHQL 47
20-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.29 WHQL 25
01-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.09 WHQL 38
17-11 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.76 WHQL 34
27-10 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.49 WHQL 10
12-10 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.13 WHQL 18
21-09 GeForce Game Ready Driver 472.12 WHQL 26
Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

Reacties (29)

+3Blisterin_Bull
10 juni 2021 19:53
Nieuwere hotfix gebasseerd op deze versie is ook uit;

https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5203

The hotfix addresses the following issue:

Display may flicker or lose signal when launching a game on an adaptive-sync VRR monitor in multi-monitor configuration when sharing the same display mode [3314055]
+2ODF
11 juni 2021 13:27
Vroegah betekende de whql toevoeging dat je zeer stabiele drivers gebruikte. In mijn optiek is dat nu flink los gelaten. Zeer spijtig.
+1Zorian
10 juni 2021 19:38
Ben benieuwd wanneer ze deze eens gaan fixen, hij is best behoorlijk irritant.

[World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]
+1Azerox
@Zorian10 juni 2021 19:47
Als je via geforce now optimized settings gebruik heb je er geen last meer van. Ben nu niet bij m'n pc maar komt door een nvidia setting.
+1Zorian
@Azerox10 juni 2021 19:50
Hmm enig idee welke dat kan zijn? Ik heb zelf die app niet omdat ik geen zin heb een Nvidia account aan te maken en alles. Plus dat ik zie bij vrienden die het wel hebben dat ie echt de meest vage instellingen toepast soms (low/medium quality op high end hardware, waarom??).
+1atthias
@Zorian10 juni 2021 20:32
ik meen dat een account niet langer nodig is maar zeker ben ik daarvan niet het is lang geleden dat ik dat las
+1Azerox
@Zorian10 juni 2021 20:45
Nvidia Multi-Frame Sampled Anti-Aliasing staat standaard op uit en zet ie dan op aan.
Geen last van, ik heb een 3800xt en 3080 en hij gebruikt alle max settings.
+1JWL92
@Zorian10 juni 2021 22:23
Plus dat ik zie bij vrienden die het wel hebben dat ie echt de meest vage instellingen toepast soms (low/medium quality op high end hardware, waarom??).
laat geforce je games niet automatisch "optimaliseren" ;)
+1phex
@Zorian10 juni 2021 19:42
Ik speel al een behoorlijke tijd geen wow meer maar dat was toen al een probleem dat schaduwen in de omgeving aan en uit gingen afhankelijk van of je bewoog.
+1Zorian
@phex10 juni 2021 19:44
Het is nu nog veel erger zelfs. Ook als je stil staat flikkert de halve omgeving alsof je je in een discotheek bevind. Zowel bewegende als statische content.
+1MadDogMcCree
@Zorian10 juni 2021 19:58
De enige oplossing is terug naar DX11.
+1Zorian
@MadDogMcCree10 juni 2021 20:01
Die oplossing ken ik, alleen is mijn fps (en quality) op 11 nog lager dan mijn toch al droevige dps. ;( :+
+1MikeRoG

@Zorian10 juni 2021 21:05
Ik zie zonet op de NVIDIA Forum driver thread dat dit in de volgende driver is opgelost:

[World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341] -> This issue will be resolved in the next NVIDIA driver release.
+1William/Ax3
@MikeRoG10 juni 2021 21:38
Word wel eens tijd na meer een half jaar :> het zal de 470.xx drivers wel zijn.

En het ligt echt aan nvidia. Gebruik de 457.30 drivers maar eens dan is het hele probleem is er niet.
Sommige hebben er ook veel meer last van dan anderen

[Reactie gewijzigd door William/Ax3 op 10 juni 2021 21:40]

0Nemesizz
@William/Ax311 juni 2021 11:31
Het gekke is, ze hebben de bug al eens eerder gefixed (ten tijde van Legion...hele tijd terug) en dat het nu ineens zo lang moet duren om een bug te fixen die al gefixed was.
0Qlusivenl
@Zorian10 juni 2021 20:18
Ik wordt er ook gek van..
0MrFax

@Zorian10 juni 2021 19:53
Ligt niet aan Nvidia maar aan WoW, dus dat kunnen ze niet zomaar fixen. Zie jij Blizzard al nauw samenwerken met Nvidia? :+ :+ :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 10 juni 2021 19:54]

+1Darkjacky
10 juni 2021 19:52
"Display may flicker or lose signal when launching a game on an adaptive-sync VRR monitor in multi-monitor configuration when sharing the same display mode"

Ik hoop toch dat ze dit spoedig een keertje gaan verhelpen. Hierdoor kan ik dus geen G-Sync aanzetten. Als ik dat doe dan crashed the driver en is de maximale refresh ineens 49hz. De driver crashed ook nog eens willekeurig dus de ene avond 5 keer de andere keer helemaal niet.
+1vanthome
@Darkjacky10 juni 2021 21:44
Kijk de comment van @Blisterin_Bull hieronder, zal je blij van worden!
+1Darkjacky
@vanthome10 juni 2021 23:17
Nice. Dank je dat je me dit laat weten.

Hij is geïnstalleerd en het eerste wat ik zie is dat de FPS counter voor het eerst een keer stabiel is.
Normaal is de on-screen FPS counter helemaal gek aan het doen. Nu is hij bij 120 fps ook echt 120 fps.
Bij 42 gaat hij naar 84 en ook dat klopt.

Nu wachten op een crash. Of eigenlijk hopen dat dat niet gebeurd natuurlijk.
0vanthome
@Darkjacky10 juni 2021 23:27
Graag gedaan! Ik hoop dat je ongerust kunt gamen :)
+1darkempire
10 juni 2021 19:45
Ik zie heel vaak dat [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190] Er tussen zit bij behoorlijke aantal driver updates, Is er daar iets miss mee? ik had toen wel last van stutter bij game, (Spike) maar dit is dus wel diep dan
+1Darkangle
@darkempire10 juni 2021 22:25
Word nog hard aan gewerkt, is een symptoom van een groter probleem.
+1SaiBork
10 juni 2021 20:25
.79 hotfix is ook al beschikbaar
0Sirsza
10 juni 2021 19:59
[Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190

Ik heb een tijd last gehad, van dat me fps gehalveerd was. Dit gebeurde al na een aantal minuten in een steamvr game. Dit kon ik enkel "omzeilen" door een programma te installeren waarbij me muisaanwijzer elke seconde wordt bewogen. Een nieuwe installatie van windows verhielp het probleem niet, ook oudere drivers en energie besparing uit zetten (en nvidia op max performance zetten) heeft het probleem niet verholpen.

"Dit" probleem speelde ook in Death Stranding tot ik uit de game alt+tab. Daarna schiet de fps weer omhoog.

Nu heb ik wederom de nieuwste versie van Windows, maar ik mis nog veel drivers voor me moederbord en toebehoren.

Het probleem speelt niet meer in Death Stranding. VR heb ik nog niet geprobeerd.

Hopelijk lossen ze dit snel op, aangezien ik dit probleem nooit had met me GTX 1080 TI.
0MikeRoG

@Sirsza10 juni 2021 21:18
Het testen van de fix duurt langer dan wat NVIDIA verwacht had. Ze hadden gehoopt om de fix in deze driverbranche R465 te releasen maar hoogstwaarschijnlijk komt de fix pas met driverbranche R470. Bron
0soest009
13 juni 2021 08:34
Zelf een issue onder WoW (claasic TBC) bij een verse start dat het scherm knippert en een reboot moest gedaan worden om het weer goed te krijgen.
Hierop onder Energiebeheer > Systeeminstellingen de optie onder instellingen voor afsluiten genaamd "snel opstarten inschakelen (aanbevolen)" uitgeschakeld.
Hierop geen geknipper meer en geen reboots meer nodig.

Mogelijk helpt dit ook sommige mensen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

