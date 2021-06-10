Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: 7+ Taskbar Tweaker 5.11.2

7+ Taskbar Tweaker logo (75 pix) Versie 5.11.2 van 7+ Taskbar Tweaker is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan de taakbalk van Windows 7 en hoger worden aangepast. Zo kan worden aangegeven welke programma's wel of niet worden gegroepeerd, kan de volgorde van items worden aangepast en kunnen verschillende schermen tegelijk geminimaliseerd of gesloten worden. Sinds versie 5.11 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in 7+ in Taskbar Tweaker version 5.11.2:
  • Fixed the incompatibility caused by update KB5003212 of Windows 10 version 1909.
  • Fixed the incompatibility caused by update KB5003214 of Windows 10 versions 2004, 20H2 and 21H1.
  • Added the sndvol_no_auto_mute_toggle advanced option which turns off automatic change to the device mute status when controlling the volume.
  • Added a Russian help file, by Roman Yarovoy

Changes in 7+ in Taskbar Tweaker version 5.11.1:

  • Fixed the incompatibility caused by update KB5001396 of Windows 10 version 1909.

7+ Taskbar Tweaker

Versienummer 5.11.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website RaMMicHaeL
Download https://rammichael.com/downloads/7tt_setup.exe
Bestandsgrootte 1,69MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

10-06-2021

10-06-2021

2 Linkedin

Bron: RaMMicHaeL

Update-historie

16-01 7+ Taskbar Tweaker 5.12.3.2 bèta 0
13-12 7+ Taskbar Tweaker 5.12.3.1 bèta 0
30-11 7+ Taskbar Tweaker 5.12.3 0
28-11 7+ Taskbar Tweaker 5.12.2.1 bèta 15
31-10 7+ Taskbar Tweaker 5.12.2 5
23-10 7+ Taskbar Tweaker 5.12.1 0
09-10 7+ Taskbar Tweaker 5.11.3.1 bèta 12
05-07 7+ Taskbar Tweaker 5.11.3 5
06-'21 7+ Taskbar Tweaker 5.11.2 2
05-'21 7+ Taskbar Tweaker 5.11.0.2 bèta 12
Meer historie

Lees meer

7+ Taskbar Tweaker

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (2)




0Waswat
11 juni 2021 13:34
De incompatibility van 7tt was de reden dat mijn desktop window manager de hele tijd crashte! Duurde even voor ik het door had. Deze update had het gefixt.
0sellh48
11 juni 2021 14:36
Dit programma heb ik de vorige keren nooit draaiend gekregen. Start na installatie in het geheel niet op. Vanavond nog eens een poging wagen.....

[Reactie gewijzigd door sellh48 op 11 juni 2021 14:45]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

