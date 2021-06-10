Versie 5.11.2 van 7+ Taskbar Tweaker is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan de taakbalk van Windows 7 en hoger worden aangepast. Zo kan worden aangegeven welke programma's wel of niet worden gegroepeerd, kan de volgorde van items worden aangepast en kunnen verschillende schermen tegelijk geminimaliseerd of gesloten worden. Sinds versie 5.11 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in 7+ in Taskbar Tweaker version 5.11.2: Fixed the incompatibility caused by update KB5003212 of Windows 10 version 1909.

Fixed the incompatibility caused by update KB5003214 of Windows 10 versions 2004, 20H2 and 21H1.

Added the sndvol_no_auto_mute_toggle advanced option which turns off automatic change to the device mute status when controlling the volume.

Added a Russian help file, by Roman Yarovoy Changes in 7+ in Taskbar Tweaker version 5.11.1: Fixed the incompatibility caused by update KB5001396 of Windows 10 version 1909.