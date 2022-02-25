Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als html-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning voor epub2 is honderd procent en die voor epub3 is nagenoeg compleet. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met meerdere niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. In versie 1.9.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

WARNING: this release is not working on Windows 7. This was not a conscious decision and options are being considered. In the meantime, Windows 7 users should stick with version 1.8.0 of Sigil

In addition to several performance enhancements, Sigil-1.9.0 represents a mix of bug fixes and new features. Though this official release is still Qt5 for the Windows and MacOS packages, we've made it possible to build Sigil with Qt6 and will be officially moving to Qt6 in a near-future release. Note that PySide6 will be the new Qt-for-Python of choice for plugins when official Qt6 versions of Sigil are released. We have a plan to make sure the transition of plugins currently using PyQt5 to support both PyQt5 and PySide6 as painless as possible. Stay tuned.

Update gumbo to follow WhatWG changes for closing br and p tags in foreign content

Fix Saved Search Controls code typo for Tabbed Html Files

Plug long existent memory leaks related to Saved Searches that stop after a match is found

More file position of 0 fixes and handle toInt() result failures from N/A in ValidationResults

Fix incorrect copied permissions with AddContentFileToFolder after QFile::copy

Fix broken page up / down by key sequence in Repo Log and Automate Log.

Fix broken PluginRunner error signal