Software-update: GOM Player 2.3.74

GOM Player logo (75 pix) Gretech heeft een nieuwe versie van GOM Player uitgebracht. Deze gratis mediaspeler wordt door Gretech ontwikkeld en is geschikt voor Windows 7 of hoger. GOM Player wordt geleverd met diverse populaire codecs, zodat deze niet apart in Windows hoeven te worden geïnstalleerd. Mocht er een bestand worden afgespeeld waarvoor de codec nog niet aanwezig is, dan kan deze via de codec finder automatisch worden opgezocht en toegevoegd. Verder is ondersteuning aanwezig voor het afspelen van incomplete bestanden en uiteraard ook voor ondertiteling. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Improvement of function
  • Improved the speed of Youtube down stream
  • Support YTT(Youtube Timed Text, SRV3)
VOC and bug fixes
  • Fixed an error that broken subtitles were displayed when playing a specific video
  • Fixed an error that occurred in the output ratio when changing the video size
  • Fixed frame drops that occurred when using H/W acceleration function
  • Fixed sound delay when playing Adaptive Streaming
  • Fixed an issue that the tooltip time of the Sync Move button in the subtitle explorer did not match.
  • Fixed an issue that the sound EQ setting and the control window F7 EQ setting did not match
  • Fixed an error occurred when the subtitle size was changed by video rotation.
GOM Player screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 2.3.74
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Gretech
Download https://cdn.gomlab.com/gretech/player/GOMPLAYERGLOBALSETUP_NEW.EXE
Licentietype Freeware

By Bart van Klaveren

20-05 GOM Player 2.3.76 0
26-03 GOM Player 2.3.75 0
25-02 GOM Player 2.3.74 0
20-01 GOM Player 2.3.73 0
23-12 GOM Player 2.3.72 6
19-11 GOM Player 2.3.71 0
24-09 GOM Player 2.3.69 0
08-'21 GOM Player 2.3.68 4
06-'21 GOM Player 2.3.66 0
05-'21 GOM Player 2.3.65 1
