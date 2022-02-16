Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: qBittorrent 4.4.1

qBittorrent logo (80 pix) Versie 4.4.1 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensourcetorrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In versie 4.4 is onder meer de overstap naar libtorrent 2.0 gemaakt en is er een aparte download met een interface die van Qt 6 gebruikmaakt, die overigens nog wel als experimenteel wordt aangeduid. In versie 4.4.1 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Windows:

Users of Windows 10+ can also use the Qt6 version of the installer. Qt6 offers better HiDPI compatibility. Known issue: The text on the progress bar may have wrong color or not appear at all. You may switch to the regular version(Qt5 based) until it is resolved. The Qt6 version isn't tested much. The v4.4.x series will probably be the last one that supports Qt5 and therefore Windows 7 and 8. It will see releases at least until the summer of 2022.

Linux:

An AppImage is now offered. It uses the latest versions of Qt6, libtorrent, boost, openssl. It is created on Ubuntu 20.04 and it should work on any other similarly aged distro. It isn't well tested. Also Ubuntu 20.04 is dropped from the PPAs because it doesn't have the minimum required Qt5 version

macOS:

Builds will take a few days to be uploaded.

New:
  • Restore all torrent settings to the torrent's main context menu
  • Add confirmation for enabling Auto TMM from context menu
  • Add tooltip to Automatic Torrent Management context menu action
  • Add Select All/None buttons in new torrent dialog
Fixed:
  • Keep "torrent info" alive while generate .torrent file
  • Correctly handle Auto TMM in Torrent Files Watcher
  • Correctly track the root folder name change
  • Various fixes to the moving torrent code
  • Update the torrent's download path field when changing category
  • Correctly handle received metadata
  • Store hybrid torrents using legacy filenames
  • Open correct directory when clicked on Browse button
  • Fix crash when shutting down and clicing on system tray icon
  • Fix "Free space on disk" in new torrent dialog
  • Optimize completed files handling
  • Migrate proxy settings
  • Try to recover missing categories
WebUI:
  • WebAPI: fix wrong key used for categories
  • Remove hack for outdated IE 6 browser
RSS:
  • Correctly handle XML parsing errors

Versienummer 4.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website qBittorrent
Download https://www.qbittorrent.org/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 28,89MB
Licentietype GPL

Bron: qBittorrent

Update-historie

23-05 qBittorrent 4.4.3 23
25-03 qBittorrent 4.4.2 14
16-02 qBittorrent 4.4.1 11
07-01 qBittorrent 4.4.0 20
31-10 qBittorrent 4.3.9 51
30-08 qBittorrent 4.3.8 38
08-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.7 10
06-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.6 1
05-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.5 0
03-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.4.1 29
qBittorrent

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (11)

+1John Stopman
16 februari 2022 16:03
qBittorrent is een prima alternatief voor de nogal spartaans aanvoelende Transmission dat met Lubuntu (v20.04) meegeleverd wordt. Ook vereist het programma niet veel resources en voldoet daarom uitstekend op mijn verouderde mini pc: de MSI Wind Box DC111-054EU :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door John Stopman op 17 februari 2022 02:18]

+1Jazco2nd

@John Stopman16 februari 2022 16:45
Ook de Hotio docker versie werkt het ideaal en kan je het zelfs automatisch van de juiste poort voorzien wanneer je PIA vpn met Wireguard verbinding gebruikt, middels deze container voor PIA. Transmission is inderdaad passe, zeker in het wereldje van mediadownloads wordt het in de Discord kanalen van de bekende tools als Sonarr en Radarr allang afgeraden.

Enige wat ik jammer vind is dat er geen webUI is die voldoende goed werkt op mobiel. VueTorrent voor QB is populair maar extreem beperkt. Gewoon ff je max snelheid limiteren kan niet, moet je deze aparte webUI uitzetten en in Desktop mode de klassieke webUI gebruiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 16 februari 2022 16:47]

+1Akufen
@Jazco2nd17 februari 2022 02:25
Nzb360 al geprobeerd? Is ook wel relatief basic, maar wel gelikt en werkt goed met de typische radarr/sonarr/torrent client stack.
+1Jazco2nd

@Akufen17 februari 2022 14:30
Thanks, ik gebruik zelf de BLACK app. Stuk simpeler/eenvoudiger/minder uitgebreid. Maar zal nzb360 eens proberen.
+1Call of Duty
@Jazco2nd17 februari 2022 13:55
In de changelog spreken ze echter wel over een webUI, of doel je dan specifiek op de dockerversie.
+1RoanV
@Call of Duty17 februari 2022 14:27
"die voldoende goed werkt op mobiel" is het belangrijke stukje hier.
De qBittorrent webui "werkt" op mobiel, maar daar blijft het ook bij :P
0GNID
@Jazco2nd17 februari 2022 21:43
Transmission is inderdaad passe, zeker in het wereldje van mediadownloads wordt het in de Discord kanalen van de bekende tools als Sonarr en Radarr allang afgeraden.
Kun je dit iets toelichten? Zijn er beveiligingstechnische redenen? Instabiliteit? Te hoog resourcegebruik?
Ik download zeer incidenteel nog wat muziek en gebruik daar zonder (merkbare) problemen Transmission voor. Zondre Radarr en Sonarr overigens.
+1zordaz
@John Stopman17 februari 2022 09:06
Spartaans of niet, als het maar werkt zonder al te veel poespas. Ik vind daarom dat er weinig mis is met Transmission. qBittorrent gebruik ik ook, hoewel ik die interface juist een stuk rommeliger en onnodig druk vind. Het is in mijn ogen vooral een kwestie van smaak.
+1victor538
16 februari 2022 18:38
Sinds versie 4.4.0 zit er een fout met geheugenbeheer in en is met deze versie blijkbaar nog niet opgelost. Zie https://github.com/qbittorrent/qBittorrent/issues/16166
+1irritableskillz
@victor53816 februari 2022 20:30
Het is waarschijnlijk een dieper liggend probleem met libtorrent 2.x https://github.com/arvidn/libtorrent/issues/6667
0slechtvalk
17 februari 2022 19:34
Heb problemen met deze en de vorige versie.
Niet of heel langzaam downloaden en continue freezes. Ben voorlopig weer terug bij 4.3.9.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

