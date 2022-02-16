Versie 4.4.1 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensourcetorrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In versie 4.4 is onder meer de overstap naar libtorrent 2.0 gemaakt en is er een aparte download met een interface die van Qt 6 gebruikmaakt, die overigens nog wel als experimenteel wordt aangeduid. In versie 4.4.1 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Users of Windows 10+ can also use the Qt6 version of the installer. Qt6 offers better HiDPI compatibility. Known issue: The text on the progress bar may have wrong color or not appear at all. You may switch to the regular version(Qt5 based) until it is resolved. The Qt6 version isn't tested much. The v4.4.x series will probably be the last one that supports Qt5 and therefore Windows 7 and 8. It will see releases at least until the summer of 2022.

An AppImage is now offered. It uses the latest versions of Qt6, libtorrent, boost, openssl. It is created on Ubuntu 20.04 and it should work on any other similarly aged distro. It isn't well tested. Also Ubuntu 20.04 is dropped from the PPAs because it doesn't have the minimum required Qt5 version

Builds will take a few days to be uploaded.

Restore all torrent settings to the torrent's main context menu

Add confirmation for enabling Auto TMM from context menu

Add tooltip to Automatic Torrent Management context menu action

Add Select All/None buttons in new torrent dialog

Keep "torrent info" alive while generate .torrent file

Correctly handle Auto TMM in Torrent Files Watcher

Correctly track the root folder name change

Various fixes to the moving torrent code

Update the torrent's download path field when changing category

Correctly handle received metadata

Store hybrid torrents using legacy filenames

Open correct directory when clicked on Browse button

Fix crash when shutting down and clicing on system tray icon

Fix "Free space on disk" in new torrent dialog

Optimize completed files handling

Migrate proxy settings

Try to recover missing categories

WebAPI: fix wrong key used for categories

Remove hack for outdated IE 6 browser