Microsoft heeft versie 17.1 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over deze uitgave is in deze aankondiging van Microsoft te vinden. Hieronder zijn in het kort de belangrijkste veranderingen voor je op een rijtje gezet.

C++ A new Configure Preset template has been added to configure and build CMake projects on a remote macOS system with CMakePresets.json. You can also launch CMake targets on a remote macOS system and debug with the front-end of the Visual Studio debugger backed by GDB or LLDB.

You can now debug core dumps on a remote macOS system from Visual Studio with LLDB or GDB.

The versions of Clang and LLVM shipped with Visual Studio have been upgraded to v13.

Visual Studio's CMake integration will only activate when a CMakeLists.txt is identified at the root of the open workspace. If a CMakeLists.txt is identified at another level of the workspace, then you will be prompted to activate Visual Studio's CMake integration with a notification.

Added a new register visualisation window for embedded targets, available through Debug > Windows > Embedded Registers.

Added a new thread view for RTOS projects, available through Debug > Windows > RTOS Objects. Debugging & Diagnostics Added a new feature called StickyDataTips i.e., you can now keep your DataTips expanded until you click away. This gives a very easy way to evalute your objects whithin the DataTips. To enable this feature, check the checkbox "Keep expanded data tips open until clicked away" under Tools >Options > Debugging > General.

Added a support for Microsoft Azure App Services Attach to Process.

When building managed libraries developers can choose to embed their source files with the debug information (PDB file) that is produced by the build, and even embed the PDB file into the assembly itself. We now surface embedded source as part of Go to Definition if a referenced assembly has embedded source and the PDB is available. This allows you to navigate to the original source files that declare the target symbol. Place your cursor on a symbol and press F12 to navigate to the original source file.

There is now IntelliSense completion for await within an awaitable expression. Start typing an awaitable expression and notice how await will now show up in the completion list.

There is now a refactoring to move static members to a new type. Place your cursor on a static member. Press (Ctrl+.) to trigger the Quick Actions and Refactorings menu. Select Move static members to another type.... This will open a dialog where you can select the members that you would like to move.

There is now a refactoring to simplify code to use the new C# 10.0 extended property patterns. Using extended property patterns reduces noise allowing you to reference nested members instead of nesting another recursive pattern. Place your cursor on a nested member reference. Press (Ctrl+.) to trigger the Quick Actions and Refactorings menu. Select Simplify property pattern.

There is now a refactoring that detects variable swaps and suggests using a tuple to swap values so instead of using a temporary variable in-order to swap arguments you can use a tuple. Place your cursor on a temporary variable assignment where you are swapping values. Press (Ctrl+.) to trigger the Quick Actions and Refactorings menu. Select Use tuple to swap values.

The Code Definition Window now supports C# and Visual Basic. To use the Code Definition Window, either press (Ctrl+W,D) or select View > Code Definition Window. Next, place your cursor on an identifier to navigate and explore code.

There is now a refactoring to enable nullable reference types across a project. You can enable nullable reference types by adding the <Nullable> enable </Nullable> element to your project file or add the #nullable enable pragma to every source file in your project. To help streamline this process we now automatically include the <Nullable> enable </Nullable> for new .NET projects. For existing .NET projects, you can enable nullable reference types by placing your cursor on a #nullable enable pragma. Press (Ctrl+.) to trigger the Quick Actions and Refactorings menu. Select Enable nullable reference types in a project.

Signature Help has improved its display when a tuple appears many times within a signature. The simplified view includes the Structural Type key to show you what is contained in the tuple.

You can now understand errors and warnings at a glance without needing to hover your cursor over a line of code with Inline Diagnostics. Inline Diagnostics is disabled by default so you will need to enable it in Tools > Options > Text Editor > C# or Basic > Advanced and select Display diagnostics inline (experimental). Editor Visual Studio can now automatically save code documents whenever the application loses focus. This feature can be accessed via Tools > Options > Environment > Document. If the "Autosave" option is checked, Visual Studio will attempt to save all dirty code documents whenever the Visual Studio application loses focus (e.g. when switching to another application in Windows).

The Code Cleanup feature can now be configured to be run whenever a file is explicitly saved. In Tools > Options under Text Editor > Code Cleanup, a new option allows users to enable the Code Cleanup on explicit save as well as to select the profile to run. Note that this option will not cause Code Cleanup to be run on autosave. Git Tooling Added capability to compare branches in Visual Studio.

Introduced enhancements to the detached head state including the ability to checkout commits.

Multi-repo branching enhancements including the ability to create branches across different repositories at the same time (preview feature).

Added capability to include README file when creatting new Git repositories in Visual Studio.

Enhanced the ability to pin commonly used branches utilizing hover buttons.

Built a more discoverable UI for relating Work Items with new commits. IDE Add your Github AE account using the integrated account management experience (Requires enabling GitHub Enterprise Server accounts).

Added ability to toggle color scheme to color your tabs by File Extension or Project.

Added capability to customize tab colors when color tabs are enabled. Right-click on a color tab and select Set tab color. Installation and Updates We have reduced the number of reboots required after installation.

Required reboots were frequently caused by updating Visual C++ Runtime files in the system directory while they were in use. Those files are normally updated correctly; a reboot is needed only to clean up the replaced files. In these cases, the VS Installer now shows a recommended reboot dialog.

When the recommended reboot dialog is displayed, the customer may launch the Visual Studio IDE immediately (without rebooting).

Added information about LTSC channel expiration dates to the Update Settings dialog.

Added ability to programmatically change the source location of updates independently of actually performing the update. This enables IT admins to programmatically change the update channel. Microsoft Azure App Services Attach to Process You can now attach to your .NET (Framework. Core, or 5+) for Windows App Service without a solution or project open. Open the Attach to Process Dialog > Change the Connection Type to Microsoft Azure App Services > Select Find > Select your Subscription and then find your App Service under the resource group and choose Okay. Find the process you want to connect to and select Attach. Microsoft Teams developer tools Teams Toolkit is a Visual Studio Extension to help developers create experiences for Microsoft Teams and is part of the Microsoft Teams Framework (TeamsFx). Learn more about Teams Toolkit and TeamsFx on GitHub and in the Microsoft Teams documentation.

You may now choose the Microsoft Teams development tools component in the ASP.NET web development workload in the Visual Studio Installer.

Installing this component adds the Teams Toolkit extension. Use the new Microsoft Teams App project template to get started creating a new Teams tab application. .NET Productivity We now surface embedded source and Source Link as part of Go to Definition if a referenced assembly has embedded source or Source Link. This allows you to navigate to the original source files that declare the target symbol. Place your cursor on a symbol and press F12 to navigate to the original source file.

There is now a Stack Trace Explorer Window that displays stack traces from the clipboard allowing you to click and navigate directly to the related code. By default, if you copy a stack trace from your solution and then switch focus to the Stack Trace Explorer window, the stack trace will automatically appear. To open the Stack Trace Explorer window, go to View > Other Windows and select Stack Trace Explorer.

In Visual Studio 2019 we introduced a new UI for EditorConfig. EditorConfig files help to keep your code consistent by defining code styles and formats. These files can live with your code in its repository and use the same source control. This way the style guidance is the same for everyone on your team who clones from that repository. In this release we added Naming Styles to the EditorConfig UI. To add an EditorConfig file to a project or solution, right click on the project or solution name within the Solution Explorer. Select Add New Item. In the Add New Item dialog search for EditorConfig. Select the .NET EditorConfig template to add an EditorConfig file prepopulated with default options. Notice the new EditorConfig UI and the new Naming Styles option. Other Improvements Go To Definition from source information in PDBs.

