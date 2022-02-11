Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.0.6

Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.0.6 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.0 is in deze aankondiging van Microsoft en op onze voorpagina te vinden. In deze update zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht::

Issues Addressed in this release of 17.0.6
  • Updated the Visual Studio installer to properly record channel metadata
  • Added expiration date information to the 17.0 LTSC channel
  • Released Bulletins in the Visual Studio Installer for an install or update.
  • Updated the Visual Studio installer to improve the experience for remote enterprise deployment.
  • Updated the GitHub add account experience to improve its success rate
Security Advisory Notice
  • CVE-2022-21986 Vulnerability A Denial of Service vulnerability exists in .NET 5.0 and .NET 6.0 when the Kestrel web server processes certain HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 requests

Versienummer 17.0.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

0marcelvb
11 februari 2022 10:05
Ik moest rebooten na installatie van deze update (20 minuten). Jammer.
+1Kenhas
@marcelvb11 februari 2022 10:41
Jammer dat je hebt moeten rebooten ????

Net de update geïnstalleerd. Update gestart en toen ik terug was van een tas koffie te halen, was het al voorbij. Dus maximum 2 à 3 minuten. En geen reboot nodig.

Vermoed dat je al paar versies achterliep en dan kan het wel beetje duren.
+1Franckey
@marcelvb11 februari 2022 20:52
Hier in een paar minuten binnen zonder reboot. Ik kan mij niet herinneren dat ik wel eens moet rebooten voor een update van Visual Studio.

