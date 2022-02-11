Microsoft heeft versie 17.0.6 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.0 is in deze aankondiging van Microsoft en op onze voorpagina te vinden. In deze update zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht::

Issues Addressed in this release of 17.0.6 Updated the Visual Studio installer to properly record channel metadata

Added expiration date information to the 17.0 LTSC channel

Released Bulletins in the Visual Studio Installer for an install or update.

Updated the Visual Studio installer to improve the experience for remote enterprise deployment.

Updated the GitHub add account experience to improve its success rate Security Advisory Notice CVE-2022-21986 Vulnerability A Denial of Service vulnerability exists in .NET 5.0 and .NET 6.0 when the Kestrel web server processes certain HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 requests