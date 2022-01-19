Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.5.2 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in 4.5.2: Security Advisor Animation when resolving issue in a card on SA page

Update the copy of info-tip for Brute force protection

Scan report: Add completion status and update Scan result label

Reduce image memory usage in C++/Qml Some Issues now addressed: Fixed: 4.5.0 Upgrade failures in the field under certain circumstances

Fixed: UI Crashing in the field Under certain circumstances

Fixed: mbamtray crashes on Windows 11 and Windows 7 under certain circumstances

Fixed: BSOD caused by MWAC (mwac+15eca)

Fixed: BSOD occurs everytime a scan is run with RTP enabled under certain circumstances

Resolved: MWAC interferes with Techloq Filter

Fixed: Misleading Brute Force Protection infotip in Security Advisor while BFP is enabled

Fixed: Several Minor UI issues