Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Malwarebytes 4.5.2.157

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.5.2 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in 4.5.2:

  • Security Advisor
    • Animation when resolving issue in a card on SA page
  • Update the copy of info-tip for Brute force protection
  • Scan report: Add completion status and update Scan result label
  • Reduce image memory usage in C++/Qml

Some Issues now addressed:

  • Fixed: 4.5.0 Upgrade failures in the field under certain circumstances
  • Fixed: UI Crashing in the field Under certain circumstances
  • Fixed: mbamtray crashes on Windows 11 and Windows 7 under certain circumstances
  • Fixed: BSOD caused by MWAC (mwac+15eca)
  • Fixed: BSOD occurs everytime a scan is run with RTP enabled under certain circumstances
  • Resolved: MWAC interferes with Techloq Filter
  • Fixed: Misleading Brute Force Protection infotip in Security Advisor while BFP is enabled
  • Fixed: Several Minor UI issues

Malwarebytes

Versienummer 4.5.2.157
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-01-2022 13:4018

19-01-2022 • 13:40

18 Linkedin

Bron: Malwarebytes

Update-historie

19-04 Malwarebytes 4.5.8.191 1
31-03 Malwarebytes 4.5.7.186 9
20-03 Malwarebytes 4.5.6.180 25
03-03 Malwarebytes 4.5.5.175 0
15-02 Malwarebytes 4.5.4.168 5
19-01 Malwarebytes 4.5.2.157 18
14-12 Malwarebytes 4.5.0.152 14
19-11 Malwarebytes 4.4.11.149 9
05-11 Malwarebytes 4.4.10.144 0
22-10 Malwarebytes 4.4.9.142 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

Malwarebytes

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (18)

-Moderatie-faq
-118017+112+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1LCP
19 januari 2022 15:00
Hier een tevreden gebruiker van de betaalde versie. Op mijn systeem ervaar ik geen performance impact en de detectie is w.m.b. uitstekend te noemen.
+1SED
@LCP19 januari 2022 15:10
Eens, heel tevreden betaalde gebruiker.
Geen merkbare impact op systeem en draait moeiteloos naast defender.
Hooguit de blokkade van verdachte pagina's als je op zoek gaat naar bijv oude drivers, is wel ingrijpend.
+1Floks
@SED19 januari 2022 16:49
Dubbele waarschuwingen verbergen
Verberg geblokkeerde websitewaarschuwingen van Malwarebytes Premium voor gebruikers bij wie zowel Malwarebytes Browser Guard als Premium actief is.

Ja ik heb ook de betaalde versie, helaas kwam deze melding bij mijn favoriete festival website omhoog en nog steeds. hun admin geloofd me helaas niet.
+1AlfABetA
19 januari 2022 16:23
Ja ben ook een zeer tevreden gebruiker, en deze werkt feilloos samen met ms Security.
+1obimk1
19 januari 2022 21:02
Ook beschikbaar voor Apple.
0miknic
19 januari 2022 14:31
Malwarebytes gedrag is wat mij betreft net iets te dringend.
+1Tyrian
@miknic19 januari 2022 15:01
In welk opzicht?
0cool1971
@miknic19 januari 2022 14:48
Totaal geen last van. Zeker de gratis versie?
+1Carlos0_0

@cool197119 januari 2022 17:49
Zelfs de gratis versie is niet opdringerig, je ziet het niet eens zolang je het niet opent.
Thuis heb ik de betaalde en op werk op 1 vrij laptopje de gratis versie, merk geen verschil(behalve betaalde versie websites etc blokkeert).
+1cool1971
@Carlos0_019 januari 2022 17:59
Lifetime hier maar gratis versie heeft toch zeker beperkingen, rootkits opsporen is er volgens mij één van.
+1Carlos0_0

@cool197119 januari 2022 19:01
Ja het geeft beperkingen, maar naar het is niet opdringerig in mate van applicatie valt je lastig met pop-ups ofzo.

Ik vraag me af wat die met opdringerig bedoeld.
+1SED
@Carlos0_019 januari 2022 19:03
Als je vaak "foute" sites bezoekt is malware bytes ongetwijfeld veel actiever... Gelukkig!
+1Carlos0_0

@SED19 januari 2022 19:08
Maar de gratis versie doet zowat niks dacht ik, dus zal ook jou foute websites niet blokkeren.
+1SED
@Carlos0_019 januari 2022 20:23
De verschillen staan hier.
https://nl.malwarebytes.com/mwb-download/thankyou/
Geen idee welke versie miknic gebruikt heeft dus daar is weinig over te zeggen.
Hij geeft ook geen antwoord op de vragen dus...

[Reactie gewijzigd door SED op 19 januari 2022 20:23]

0cool1971
@SED20 januari 2022 08:52
Dus de gratis versie doet weinig idd, je kunt alleen (beperkt) scannen tegen malware. Heb het idee dat het micnik alleen om de fipo ging.
0miknic
@80sdude20 januari 2022 13:16
Die moet je me ff uitleggen, deze gaat boven mijn kunnen.
0SED
@miknic20 januari 2022 14:38
Het is zinvoller als je antwoord geeft op de vragen. Dan hoeven we ook niet te speculeren

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True