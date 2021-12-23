Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Audacity 3.1.3

Audacity logo (75 pix) Versie 3.1.3 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt onder meer Nyquist-, vst- en ladspa-plug-ins. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Changes in Audacity version 3.1.3:
  • Improved performance. Loading in projects especially should now be up to 50x faster compared to 3.1.0. #2121 #2087 #2065 #2267
  • Added snap guides when resizing clips #2066
  • Added new shortcuts for looping: Shift+L for "Set Loop to Selection", Shift+Alt+L for "Clear Looping Region" #2209
  • Added a new selection region indicator in the timeline (identical in function as the one found pre-3.1, but with updated visuals)​ #2067
  • Changed error messages to look less like a crash report #2178
  • Re-added the Quick Play indicator (green triangle and line) that got lost during 3.1.0 development #2122
  • Fixed Play-at-speed not updating the playback speed dynamically #2149
  • Fixed looping regions being created unintentionally when attempting to use Timeline Quick Play #2182
  • Fixed looping sometimes playing the wrong audio #2103
  • Fixed a bug that could cause data-loss when joining multiple clips #2226
  • Fixed scrub preview visibility #2294
  • Fixed a bug when trying to locate FFMPEG manually #2282
  • Fixed a glitch with Loop Playback #2314
  • Fixed a crash and a macOS-specific bug when renaming sync-locked clips using a dialog box. #2199, #2198
  • Fixed a crash when releasing a clip handle #2147
  • Fixed a freeze when closing Audacity with the logging window open #2114
  • Fixed a crash when loading a saved project using certain compilers #2216
  • Fixed a crash on paste after running macros #2021
  • Fixed a crash when cancelling a nyquist prompt #2239

Audacity 2.2.0 light theme screenshot (810 pix)

Versienummer 3.1.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Audacity
Download https://www.fosshub.com/Audacity.html
Bestandsgrootte 33,18MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-12-2021 15:5417

23-12-2021 • 15:54

17 Linkedin

Bron: Audacity

Update-historie

23-12 Audacity 3.1.3 17
17-11 Audacity 3.1.2 15
11-11 Audacity 3.1.1 12
28-10 Audacity 3.1.0 11
29-09 Audacity 3.0.5 11
24-08 Audacity 3.0.4 15
27-07 Audacity 3.0.3 20
04-'21 Audacity 3.0.2 0
04-'21 Audacity 3.0.1 RC 10
03-'21 Audacity 3.0.0 10
Meer historie

Lees meer

Audacity

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Design en multimedia

Reacties (17)

-Moderatie-faq
-117017+18+21+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
0Mizitras

23 december 2021 19:33
Welke grote stappen zijn er nog mogelijk met dit pakket? Zijn er kenners of professionals met een visie?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mizitras op 23 december 2021 19:33]

+2Qalo

@Mizitras23 december 2021 23:25
Enige dat ik écht mis in Audacity is de mogelijkheid om te editten terwijl je de muziek hoort. Audacity kan alleen bewerkingen uitvoeren als de audio niet speelt. Dat is een klein gemis, maar verder niet onoverkomelijk.

Persoonlijk zou ik het ook wel makkelijk vinden als Audacity het aantal beats per minute kon tellen. Dat vermakkelijkt zaken wel iets als je mixen maakt met Audacity. "Kan dat dan?" Jazeker, dat kan! En goed ook. MITS je weet hoe dat te doen.

Verder vind ik Audacity perfect zoals het is. Dat de GUI er wat gedateerd uitziet stoort mij helemaal niet. Het gaat erom wat de software kan. En het kan veel. Zelfs (re)masteren lukt uitstekend ermee. Maar ook hier geldt: MITS je weet hoe dat te doen. Zelfs mijn geremasterde vinylrips klinken 10 keer beter dan die uit welke professionele remasteringstudio ook (bevestigd door professionals uit die branche).

Het mooiste komt nog: dit alles, en nog veel meer doe je met gratis software. Best bijzonder...
+1Anoniem: 588024
@Qalo24 december 2021 13:14
Zou mooi zijn als je de twee mitsen kunt matsen met twee of meer kwaliteitslinkjes 🙏
0MornixRS
23 december 2021 22:05
Het wordt wel eens tijd dat ze de UI aanpakken want dit kan echt niet meer. Alleen om die reden gebruik ik tegenwoordig OceanAudio. Heeft wat minder functies maar is qua looks en bedienning een verademing.
+1Asitis
@MornixRS24 december 2021 08:59
Tijdje terug een Youtube filmpje gezien van de kerel die het heeft overgenomen laatst, die sprak met de developers over de look and feel en het logo, en hoe vaak ze daar verzoeken voor krijgen, maar dat geven ze (juist) geen focus want ze steken de tijd en resources die ze hebben liever in de stabiliteit dan een icoontje. Kan ze geen ongelijk geven.
+1MornixRS
@Asitis25 december 2021 03:03
Dat zal best maar het is flauw om opmerkingen over de UI terug te brengen tot een "icoontje".
+1Houtenklaas
@MornixRS23 december 2021 22:40
Tja, het ziet er inderdaad niet heel hip uit, maar is uiterst functioneel en doet exact wat ik nodig heb. Niks mis mee.
0Fagussylvatica
@Houtenklaas23 december 2021 23:23
Gaat mij precies zo. Gemiddeld één in de maand bewerk ik een geluidsopname met spraak en muziek en dat gaat prima met dit gratis progje.
+1psychicist
@MornixRS24 december 2021 08:48
Als je een blik op de code werpt, begrijp je meteen waarom het zo moeilijk is om die aan te passen en dus ook de GUI. Wat zou je anders willen zien? Moet het er precies zo uitzien als OcenAudio, dat ik overigens niet ken?

[Reactie gewijzigd door psychicist op 24 december 2021 13:38]

0MornixRS
@psychicist25 december 2021 03:02
Het een stuk minder rommelig kunnen met UI elementen die er niet uitzien alsof ze zijn gemaakt in het windows 4 tijdperk. Dat gaat ook niet om hip of pure looks. Een verzorgde UI ondersteunt de functionaliteit. Als de code zo'n rommeltje is dan zouden ze een rewite kunnen overwegen.
0psychicist
@MornixRS25 december 2021 04:49
Het is een codebase die inmiddels 20 jaar oud is. Degenen die eraan ontwikkeld hebben, gaan het echt niet herschrijven. Daar hebben ze tijd en het geld niet voor, tenzij Muse daar bakken met geld in investeert.

Het grote probleem van Audacity (en forks zoals Tenacity en Audacium) is dat de GUI code en de niet-GUI code diep met elkaar is verweven. Ik hoefde er maar een paar minuten naar te kijken om te begrijpen wat voor een grote bende dat is geworden.

Het enige wat mogelijk is, is om een nieuwe applicatie te schrijven met (veel van) dezelfde functionaliteit, maar gebruikmakend van een andere toolkit zoals Qt. Daarvoor moet je dan wel kennis hebben van C++, Qt en de audio frameworks op de verscheidene besturingssystemen. Dat is dus ook verre van triviaal.
0MornixRS
@psychicist27 december 2021 13:54
Dat lijkt me een uitstekend plan. Op lange termijn ook mischien wel minder tijdrovend dan voortduren spaghetticode te blijven herschrijven en patchen.
0psychicist
@MornixRS27 december 2021 23:48
Ik heb die zaken natuurlijk niet zomaar genoemd. Vanaf het begin van de controversen ben ik in contact geweest met de ontwikkelaars van de forks en heb ik ook het een en ander gecompileerd en getest, maar ik dus heb dezelfde mening als jij.

Daarom probeer ik langzamerhand elk van deze bouwstenen onder de knie te krijgen. Maar ik denk dat er een bredere discussie plaats zou moeten vinden met een kortere terugkoppelingscyclus, waarin problemen met de GUI sneller worden onderkend en verholpen, voordat het te laat is.

Het zou kunnen dat ik alsnog wat kleine verbeteringen bijdraag aan de huidige projecten, maar het lijkt mij zonde van de tijd en de moeite om er al teveel aandacht aan te besteden.
+1MartinMeijerink
@MornixRS24 december 2021 12:24
Hier ook een tevreden OcenAudio gebruiker! Heb nooit echt aan Audacity kunnen wennen, en toen ik voor het eerst OcenAudio gebruikte viel me vooral op dat alles intuïtief werkte, het zit zo logisch in elkaar dat je maar weinig hoeft aan- of af te leren. En ik prefereer functionaliteit altijd nog boven 'er hip uitzien', maar OcenAudio bewijst dat beiden heel goed samen kunnen gaan.
0WOteB2
@MornixRS24 december 2021 08:23
Waarom moet alles er hip uit zien? Als het maar werkt, en dat gaat met Audacity heel goed.
+1akooijman
@WOteB226 december 2021 14:19
Je kunt je net zo goed afvragen of een GUI überhaupt wel nodig is. 'vroeger deden we alles vanaf de command-line en dat ging toch ook prima?'
0egbert_se
25 december 2021 11:03
@qalo Kan je misschien ergens uitleggen hoe je dat remastering doet. Erg leuk voor je dat je dat kan maar wat hebben je mede tweakers eraan als je het nergens uitlegt.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True