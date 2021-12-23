Versie 3.1.3 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt onder meer Nyquist-, vst- en ladspa-plug-ins. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Changes in Audacity version 3.1.3:
- Improved performance. Loading in projects especially should now be up to 50x faster compared to 3.1.0. #2121 #2087 #2065 #2267
- Added snap guides when resizing clips #2066
- Added new shortcuts for looping: Shift+L for "Set Loop to Selection", Shift+Alt+L for "Clear Looping Region" #2209
- Added a new selection region indicator in the timeline (identical in function as the one found pre-3.1, but with updated visuals) #2067
- Changed error messages to look less like a crash report #2178
- Re-added the Quick Play indicator (green triangle and line) that got lost during 3.1.0 development #2122
- Fixed Play-at-speed not updating the playback speed dynamically #2149
- Fixed looping regions being created unintentionally when attempting to use Timeline Quick Play #2182
- Fixed looping sometimes playing the wrong audio #2103
- Fixed a bug that could cause data-loss when joining multiple clips #2226
- Fixed scrub preview visibility #2294
- Fixed a bug when trying to locate FFMPEG manually #2282
- Fixed a glitch with Loop Playback #2314
- Fixed a crash and a macOS-specific bug when renaming sync-locked clips using a dialog box. #2199, #2198
- Fixed a crash when releasing a clip handle #2147
- Fixed a freeze when closing Audacity with the logging window open #2114
- Fixed a crash when loading a saved project using certain compilers #2216
- Fixed a crash on paste after running macros #2021
- Fixed a crash when cancelling a nyquist prompt #2239