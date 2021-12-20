Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 497.29 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen GTFO en Horizon Zero Dawn. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-1 gaming experience for the latest new tittles including GTFO as well as the latest update for Horizon Zero Dawn which utilizes nVidia DLSS to improve performance by up to 50%.

Fixed Issues in this Release

[Microsoft Flight Simulator]: The game may crash to the desktop during gameplay. [3454519]

[Microsoft Flight Simulator]: Purple/blue artifacts appear on ground textures in the game. [3454530]

[Supreme Command:Forged Alliance/Supreme Commander 2]: Performance drop occurs when there is mouse movement. [3405920]

Desktop may stutter after extended period when mouse cursor is moved. [3443235]

[nVidia Control Panel]: Spelling error in the German language nVidia Control Panel -> Manage 3D Settings -> Shader Cache Size default option. [3442310]