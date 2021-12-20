Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.29 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 497.29 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen GTFO en Horizon Zero Dawn. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-1 gaming experience for the latest new tittles including GTFO as well as the latest update for Horizon Zero Dawn which utilizes nVidia DLSS to improve performance by up to 50%.

Fixed Issues in this Release

  • [Microsoft Flight Simulator]: The game may crash to the desktop during gameplay. [3454519]
  • [Microsoft Flight Simulator]: Purple/blue artifacts appear on ground textures in the game. [3454530]
  • [Supreme Command:Forged Alliance/Supreme Commander 2]: Performance drop occurs when there is mouse movement. [3405920]
  • Desktop may stutter after extended period when mouse cursor is moved. [3443235]
  • [nVidia Control Panel]: Spelling error in the German language nVidia Control Panel -> Manage 3D Settings -> Shader Cache Size default option. [3442310]
Windows 10/11 Open Issues
  • [Deathloop][HDR]: TDR/corruption occurs in the game with Windows HDR enabled. [200767905] If this issue occurs, toggle the Windows HDR setting.
  • Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]
  • In multi-monitor configurations, the screen may display random black screen flicker. [3405228]
  • [HDR][G-Sync]: Mouse pointer gets stuck after turning on HDR from the Windows Control Panel or after toggling G-Sync from the nVidia control panel. [200762998] To work around, click the mouse (right or left button). The mouse cursor will be sluggish for a few seconds before returning to normal operation.
  • [nVidia Advanced Optimus][nVidia Control Panel]: After setting the display multiplexer type to “dGPU”, the setting is not preserved across a reboot or resume from S4. [200779758]
  • [nVidia Image Scaling][Desktop]: The screen moves to the upper left corner on cold boot when Image Scaling is applied to the desktop. [3424721] Do not apply nVidia Image Scaling to the desktop. It is intended only for video upscaling or for games which do not run with a scaling resolution unless the same Image Scaling resolution is applied on the desktop.
  • [nVidia Image Scaling][DirectX 11 video apps]: With Image Scaling enabled, video playback is corrupted or results in a system hang after performing an HDR transition. [3431284] If HDR is required to be toggled from the Microsoft Control Panel, be sure to switch to a different Image Scaling resolution.

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 497.29 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 831,43MB
Licentietype Freeware

+1Kcquipor
20 december 2021 17:55
In multi-monitor configurations, the screen may display random black screen flicker. [3405228]

Bij AMD is dit ook een probleem dat niet word opgelost :/ hoe kan dit zo een groot probleem zijn voor beide partijen ?
+1Vibonacci
@Kcquipor20 december 2021 18:00
Zou je misschien kunnen toelichten wat er precies wordt bedoeld met "screen may display random black screen flicker"?

Gebeurt dit wanneer je je monitor uit stand-by haalt? Dat hij dan twee keer zwart flikkert voor 5 seconde?
+1Kcquipor
@Vibonacci20 december 2021 18:07
Zelf heb ik dit probleem niet meer sinds ik mijn kabel van HDMI-DP naar HDMI-HDMI heb veranderd.

Het probleem kwam random voor tijdens het gebruiken van de pc, soms uren geen probleem, soms meerdere keren black screen voor 2sec elke 10min.

AMD&NVIDIA melden het beide in hun patch notes dat dit een on-going issue is met een multi monitor setup
0Vibonacci
@Kcquipor20 december 2021 18:25
Hmm, dat is dan toch wat anders (en vervelender) dan wat ik ervaar. Ik gebruik overigens een directe DisplayPort aansluiting.

Bedankt voor het antwoord en hopelijk wordt het snel opgelost.
0dog4life
@Vibonacci11 januari 2022 09:55
Ik heb hier ook een soort van last van: USBC>DP geeft af en toe bij uit stand by halen dat 1 of 2 van mijn 2 schermen zwart blijven. Even uit en aan, en ze worden correct herkend.
1 van de 2 nu maar op HDMI aangesloten (prima voor kantoorwerk, als ik HDR & 165Hz nodig heb doe ik even de DP kabel erin), via HDMI geen probleem.
Ben er inmiddels achter dat het een bekend probleem is: een bepaalde DP handshake gaat vanuit bepaalde slaap standen niet altijd goed..
+1samety
@Kcquipor20 december 2021 20:09
Ooh goed om te weten dat dit niet aan mijn setup ligt. Ik heb sinds vorige week een tweede monitor aangeschaft en sindsdien heb ik dit probleem.

Voor de geintresseerden, ik heb één (hoofdmonitor) ultrawide (3440x1440p) 160hz aangesloten via Displayport.En de tweede monitor heb ik er verticaal naast gezet (1080x1920) 75hz en verbonden middels HDMI.

Zodra ik de tweede monitor loskoppel is het probleem ook verholpen. De frequentie van de random black screen flicker is heel infrequent. Maar ik zou zeggen ééns per tien minuten en soms zelfs ééns per uur. Het is een korte flicker maar wel irritant. Ik kan er voorlopig wel mee leven, maar het moet niet al te lang duren.
0Vipertje
@Kcquipor2 januari 2022 01:36
Ja dit is niet te doen. Random is echt om de 5min.
+1Umbrah
20 december 2021 17:51
Ik durf het haast niet te vragen, maar:

1. Is deze wel stabiel?
2. Is dit een redelijke VR driver? De laatste die ik heb om een Index redelijk stabiel zonder gekheid en sluiten van services/chromium-based apps etc. is 457.63...
0DutchBee
20 december 2021 17:56
Dit is echt een minimale update...

Zit echt te wachten dat ze de black screens bij multi monitor setup fixen. Die begint mij aardig te storen. En die (open issues) staat er al even bij.
+1Senaxx
@DutchBee21 december 2021 11:06
Op reddit stond er in het topic dat Nvidia inmiddels het probleem gevonden heeft en gefixt in een update die begin januari gaat uitkomen.
0CriticalHit_NL

@DutchBee20 december 2021 19:23
Ik heb altijd het probleem gehad bij Nvidia kaarten en HDMI aansluiting dat op volledig willekeurige momenten de HDMI voor een korte tijd op zwart gaat, vraag me af of dat ooit is opgelost want dat ging al jaren zo.

Maar goed, ben zelf sowieso niet heel erg weg van HDMI en het gedoe omtrent de kleureninstellingen.
0DutchBee
@CriticalHit_NL20 december 2021 19:50
Ik het niet eens met hdmi aangesloten. maar met display poort.
0CriticalHit_NL

@DutchBee20 december 2021 20:06
Gelukkig daar nog geen last van gehad, vraag me af in welke combinatie. *knocks wood*
0DutchBee
@CriticalHit_NL20 december 2021 20:13
Nvidia 1070 met ilyama 1440p 144hz.
0Nomen-Nescio
@CriticalHit_NL21 december 2021 07:28
Hier het zelfde, gelukkig nergens last van.

Ik heb een GTX 1650 met 3 x een 24" Iiyama 75kHz, aangesloten met 1 x HDMI-HDMI en 2 x met DP-HDMI kabel.
0NLxDoDge
@CriticalHit_NL22 december 2021 08:50
Dit probleem kan soms ook liggen aan de connector, althans bij mij kon ik het probleem oplossen door de connector niet strak in de port te doen dat de kabel als het ware er aan trekt.

Op mijn laptop is het een ander verhaal, daar wordt de display via Intel aangestuurd en die gaat inderdaad om de havenklap op zwart (binnen de minuut), dus dat is niet bruikbaar in mijn geval.
0Mitsuko
20 december 2021 19:12
Desktop may stutter after extended period when mouse cursor is moved. [3443235]
Hmm, beetje summiere beschrijving maar dit heb ik misschien op mijn laptop gezien. De DPC latency wordt dan helemaal gek en de laptop wordt bijna onbruikbaar, enige oplossing is opnieuw opstarten (als dat lukt). Hoop dat dit nu opgelost is.
0CriticalHit_NL

@Mitsuko20 december 2021 19:20
Ben om deze reden terug gegaan naar driver versie 472.12 waar ik hier geen last van heb.

Was ook pas sinds vorige maand over gegaan naar Windows 10, en hoewel het Windows 10 OS in het algemeen trager draait (3dmark benchmarks vallen vele malen lager uit, Nvidia control panel reageert trager) dacht ik dat het juist ergens anders aan lag.

Ik had nog de oude EVGA Precision XOC 6.2.7 software draaien op Windows 10 21H1 en dat zorgde zover ik kon zien ook voor dit probleem want sinds dat ik die verwijdert heb is het probleem verdwenen.
Precision X1 draait overigens veel beter met de 1080Ti FTW3.

En ja, de benchmarks zijn zonder meltdown/spectre gedraaid, zelfs de i7 3930K is overklokt van standaard 3,8Ghz naar 4,4Ghz en toch komen de scores veel lager uit.

Dat er geen exclusieve fullscreen is en dat DWM geforceerd wordt op Windows 10 zal hier ook deels aan te wijten zijn.

Dit is trouwens i.c.m een Asus PG279Q G-sync scherm @165Hz.
G-sync aan of uit leek hierbij geen verschil te maken.
De BenQ BL2411PT zit overigens gewoon op DVI aangesloten maar dat zal wel niet veel uitmaken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CriticalHit_NL op 20 december 2021 19:22]

0megatronic
@Mitsuko2 januari 2022 16:42
Zelf heb ik daar ook last van, of iets dat daarop lijkt. Mijn computer blijft wel bruikbaar maar games lopen op zulke momenten helemaal vast. Ook merk ik dan enorme cursor lag bij het starten van bijvoorbeeld Google Chrome. Wat mij bij mij is opgevallen is dat de transparantie binnen Windows direct na de installatie van de driver blijft werken. Maar zodra ik mijn pc na die installatie een herstart heb gegeven, valt het me op dat ook de transparantie binnen Windows niet meer werkt.
0phpnuker
20 december 2021 20:36
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]

Wanneer wordt dit in godsnaam gefixt ??
0Hackus
12 januari 2022 17:55
@Drobanir NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 511.17 WHQL niet doorgekomen ?
Auteur0Drobanir
@Hackus13 januari 2022 05:09
Jawel, maar ik kan hem niet vinden op de officiële pagina van nVidia, alleen op zgn 3rd-party websites, dus ik wacht het nog even af. Hij is er wel als 'Studio' driver, maar nog niet als 'Game Ready':

https://tweakers.net/ext/i/2004873816.png

[Reactie gewijzigd door Drobanir op 13 januari 2022 05:13]

0Hackus
@Drobanir13 januari 2022 09:56
Jawel, maar ik kan hem niet vinden op de officiële pagina van nVidia, alleen op zgn 3rd-party websites, dus ik wacht het nog even af. Hij is er wel als 'Studio' driver, maar nog niet als 'Game Ready':

https://tweakers.net/ext/i/2004873816.png
Deze toch https://www.nvidia.com/Do...Results.aspx/184915/en-us
0MikeRoG

@Hackus13 januari 2022 16:21
511.17 is alleen voor de RTX 3080 12 GB. Daarom is hij ook alleen vindbaar onder RTX 3080.
De normale Game Ready driver voor God of War en Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution komt morgen, 14 januari.

De bijhorende artikel; https://www.nvidia.com/en...of-war-game-ready-driver/
0Hackus
@MikeRoG13 januari 2022 18:08
511.17 is alleen voor de RTX 3080 12 GB. Daarom is hij ook alleen vindbaar onder RTX 3080.
De normale Game Ready driver voor God of War en Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution komt morgen, 14 januari.

De bijhorende artikel; https://www.nvidia.com/en...of-war-game-ready-driver/
Oke, Jr. heeft het op RTX3080 10gb, vandaar dat deze onder RTX3080 tevoorschijn kwam.

