Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 497.29 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen GTFO en Horizon Zero Dawn. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.
Game Ready
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-1 gaming experience for the latest new tittles including GTFO as well as the latest update for Horizon Zero Dawn which utilizes nVidia DLSS to improve performance by up to 50%.
Fixed Issues in this Release
Windows 10/11 Open Issues
- [Microsoft Flight Simulator]: The game may crash to the desktop during gameplay. [3454519]
- [Microsoft Flight Simulator]: Purple/blue artifacts appear on ground textures in the game. [3454530]
- [Supreme Command:Forged Alliance/Supreme Commander 2]: Performance drop occurs when there is mouse movement. [3405920]
- Desktop may stutter after extended period when mouse cursor is moved. [3443235]
- [nVidia Control Panel]: Spelling error in the German language nVidia Control Panel -> Manage 3D Settings -> Shader Cache Size default option. [3442310]
- [Deathloop][HDR]: TDR/corruption occurs in the game with Windows HDR enabled. [200767905] If this issue occurs, toggle the Windows HDR setting.
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]
- In multi-monitor configurations, the screen may display random black screen flicker. [3405228]
- [HDR][G-Sync]: Mouse pointer gets stuck after turning on HDR from the Windows Control Panel or after toggling G-Sync from the nVidia control panel. [200762998] To work around, click the mouse (right or left button). The mouse cursor will be sluggish for a few seconds before returning to normal operation.
- [nVidia Advanced Optimus][nVidia Control Panel]: After setting the display multiplexer type to “dGPU”, the setting is not preserved across a reboot or resume from S4. [200779758]
- [nVidia Image Scaling][Desktop]: The screen moves to the upper left corner on cold boot when Image Scaling is applied to the desktop. [3424721] Do not apply nVidia Image Scaling to the desktop. It is intended only for video upscaling or for games which do not run with a scaling resolution unless the same Image Scaling resolution is applied on the desktop.
- [nVidia Image Scaling][DirectX 11 video apps]: With Image Scaling enabled, video playback is corrupted or results in a system hang after performing an HDR transition. [3431284] If HDR is required to be toggled from the Microsoft Control Panel, be sure to switch to a different Image Scaling resolution.